Government Businesses

Snowden's Former Employer Under Criminal Investigation For Fraudulent Billing (boozallen.com) 10

Posted by EditorDavid from the worse-than-bad-Yelp-reviews dept.
McGruber writes: Booz Allen Hamilton, the contracting firm that was Edward Snowden's employer when he leaked classified information from the NSA has announced that it is under a federal civil and criminal investigation of its billing practices. The disclosure in a regulatory filing sent shares of parent company Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. tumbling $7.33, or 18.6 percent, to $32 in Friday trading.

  • These two items seem unrelated...? (Score:4, Informative)

    by krotscheck ( 132706 ) on Saturday June 17, 2017 @10:55AM (#54638927) Homepage

    Why is Edward Snowden's former employment (on the consulting side) relevant to what their accountants are doing? After all, we're talking about a corporation of 22000 people here. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Booz_Allen_Hamilton

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by GuB-42 ( 2483988 )

      It is relevant because it shows, again, the NSA poor standards.

      I've always the Snowden leaks a mark or incompetence rather than malice. They have two jobs : spying and keeping secrets. And Snowden has shown that they failed at the second part. They basically turned into a data sink with no concern for security, including their own.

      That they allow crooks as their contractors for top secret positions is telling. It's either because they can't be bothered doing the necessary background checks (great for an age

    • It's probably because it's an easy way to succinctly explain who they are to the general public, who isn't typically familiar with government contractors. Lots of people know who Snowden is, not so many know BAH.
  • And nothing will come of it, save perhaps a slap on the wrist, and maybe some other contractors taking a bit of their turf until THEY are caught defrauding the government.

