Piracy United States Communications The Courts

Alleged KickassTorrents Owner Considers 'Voluntary Surrender' To the US (torrentfreak.com) 10

Posted by BeauHD from the surrender-at-will dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from TorrentFreak: Earlier this year a Polish court ruled that Artem Vaulin, the alleged owner of the defunct torrent site KickassTorrents, can be extradited to the United States. The decision came as a disappointment to the defense team, which quickly announced an appeal. Vaulin has since been released on bail and currently resides in a Warsaw apartment. His release has made it easier to communicate with his attorneys in the United States, who have started negotiations with the U.S. Government. While the extradition appeal is still ongoing, it now appears that under the right conditions Vaulin might consider traveling to the United States voluntarily, so he can "resolve" the pending charges. This is what the defense team states in a motion for a status conference (pdf), which was submitted earlier this week.

  • Why the fuck would a sovereign nation extradite someone to the US over something as victimless as hosting a website?

    Oh right. The corporations own the US and the US owns the world.

    • While it may feel like the right thing to do is to admit guilt and take whatever punishment is given, it is much better to continuously say nothing and make the people of the legal system work when they destroy your life - hopefully with a good lawyer if you're the kind that can afford your rights. There are not usually any good outcomes of "manning up" and taking responsibility when you just make it easy for people with political motives to hammer your life to dust. One of my biggest regrets in life is not

      by HBI ( 604924 )

      He lives in a country that has been partitioned, invaded, and raped blind by every one of its neighbors over the past 250 years or so.

      Its only reliable ally is the United States.

      If you were going to run a torrent site, I would have recommended living pretty much anywhere but Poland.

  • kickass.cd? It's a pop-up hell, and seems only the 1st page works, but you can find torrents on it.

