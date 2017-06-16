Amazon Granted a Patent That Prevents In-Store Shoppers From Online Price Checking (theverge.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amazon's long been a go-to for people to online price compare while shopping at brick-and-mortars. Now, a new patent granted to the company could prevent people from doing just that inside Amazon's own stores. The patent, titled "Physical Store Online Shopping Control," details a mechanism where a retailer can intercept network requests like URLs and search terms that happen on its in-store Wi-Fi, then act upon them in various ways. The document details in great length how a retailer like Amazon would use this information to its benefit. If, for example, the retailer sees you're trying to access a competitor's website to price check an item, it could compare the requested content to what's offered in-store and then send price comparison information or a coupon to your browser instead. Or it could suggest a complementary item, or even block content outright. Amazon's patent also lets the retailer know your physical whereabouts, saying, "the location may be triangulated utilizing information received from a multitude of wireless access points." The retailer can then use this information to try and upsell you on items in your immediate area or direct a sales representative to your location.
Yet another reason to never use in-store wifi (Score:4, Insightful)
Not only will they track you and spy on you. but now they'll also censor your browsing.
At least they're not just silently modifying the traffic to mislead you...yet...
Now what's that theory about all participants in capitalism requiring perfect information about the market?
I actually hope they implement and use it actively. I hope other stores do too and I hope this is actively mentioned in the news. Perhaps that's what's needed for Joe Common to finally realize how ubiquitous tracking is and why he should care.
Then finally maybe there'll be a push towards everything going HTTPS and websites and apps finally putting some effort to protect the privacy of their users' traffic.
I have little hope that Joe Common will ever care about ubiquitous tracking. They may say they care, but they will not change their actions or habits. Most people just don't have the vision or understanding. However, I have noticed that more and more websites are going to HTTPS. It seems to have been prompted by Edward Snowden's revelations a few years ago; or at least seemed contemporaneous.
I hope other stores do too and I hope this is actively mentioned in the news.
They could use the same technique to block all news mentioning it.
Then finally maybe there'll be a push towards everything going HTTPS
You are confused. This has nothing to do with HTTPS. Nearly every ecommerce site is already using HTTPS.
So Amazon's in-store wifi will now be biased towards Amazon. Say it isn't so.
So the question is this: (Score:4, Insightful)
Are they patenting it so they can license it, or so they can prevent others from doing it by not licensing it?
or license it to brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy, etc. If the licensing is enough to cover the margins Amazon gets for hosting a product, not only do they still make the profit margins they were expecting, but they dont have to expend labor and shipping in the process. It would be a legal, and unique, twist on the old mob shakedown 'fire insurance' scenario. Buy my amazon-blocking app and you'll never worry about lost sales from us.
Is that you Verizon? (Score:1)
This sounds like a Verizon move.
can they do it with https? (Score:2)
because that seems like how everyone is going with their sites and apps
How will this work with TLS? (Score:2)
Not to mention those of us using VPN clients on our phones as well.
Nothing to see here (Score:1)
It's called "wire tapping"
This is a good point to raise. A patent gives you the "exclusive right to your invention", but the important word is "exclusive". In case people aren't aware, a patent does not give you the right to implement your patent, it only gives you the right to prevent others from implementing it (via monetary restitution or an injunction by a court). You can patent something that's illegal (e.g. a new method for manufacturing heroin), and you can sue anyone that infringes your patent, but you can still be arrested
Don't use store WiFi (Score:3)
Cool plan, but I never use store WiFi. It's too much of a hassle to sign in, and it's often slow, and when you walk away, it interrupts any open connections. Instead, I just keep 4G mobile data on all the time.
In store Wi-Fi? Seriously? (Score:4, Insightful)
The patent, titled "Physical Store Online Shopping Control," details a mechanism where a retailer can intercept network requests like URLs and search terms that happen on its in-store Wi-Fi, then act upon them in various ways.
WTF would anyone use in-store Wi-Fi in a retail store? I have trouble even imagining a meaningful benefit to this. I don't even use "free" Wi-Fi at places like the airport outside of an emergency. Cellular network connections are generally faster, more secure, more private, and less hassle.
WTF would anyone use in-store Wi-Fi in a retail store?
I often can't get a cellular connection inside of a store, especially if it's in a metal building.
Holy moly we're approaching AppStore IRL (Score:2)
This is disturbing on so many levels.
How long until it's expanded to the neighbour's non-competing store? (It's their wi-fi, they can do what they want with it)
How long until it's expanded to the whole shopping mall? (It's their complimentary wi-fi, they can do what they want)
How long until it's expanded to your local ISP monopoly? (It's a customer-service that enhances stockholder value, if you don't like it you can always get another ISP)
This kind of abuse should be prohibited by net neutrality regulation
Who uses random wifi? (Score:1)
This might be defensive (Score:1)
Amazon might have pursued this patent to keep Best Buy and Staples from using the tech.
Amazon is where people go to compare prices. I have stood in a Best Buy or Barnes and Noble and checked the cost of something on Amazon. If the difference is great enough, I'll buy from Amazon instead.
Big retailers know that a lot of people do this or just go showrooming to physically see a product that they have always intended to buy online from Amazon.
LK