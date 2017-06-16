Amazon Granted a Patent That Prevents In-Store Shoppers From Online Price Checking (theverge.com) 122
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Amazon's long been a go-to for people to online price compare while shopping at brick-and-mortars. Now, a new patent granted to the company could prevent people from doing just that inside Amazon's own stores. The patent, titled "Physical Store Online Shopping Control," details a mechanism where a retailer can intercept network requests like URLs and search terms that happen on its in-store Wi-Fi, then act upon them in various ways. The document details in great length how a retailer like Amazon would use this information to its benefit. If, for example, the retailer sees you're trying to access a competitor's website to price check an item, it could compare the requested content to what's offered in-store and then send price comparison information or a coupon to your browser instead. Or it could suggest a complementary item, or even block content outright. Amazon's patent also lets the retailer know your physical whereabouts, saying, "the location may be triangulated utilizing information received from a multitude of wireless access points." The retailer can then use this information to try and upsell you on items in your immediate area or direct a sales representative to your location.
Not only will they track you and spy on you. but now they'll also censor your browsing.
At least they're not just silently modifying the traffic to mislead you...yet...
Now what's that theory about all participants in capitalism requiring perfect information about the market?
Damn right they aren't capitalists. Capitalists vote with their money, would take none of this bullshit and go shop elsewhere. Consumers will gladly take it up the bum if you hand them a treat afterwards and promise that some day, if they're good and compliant, you'll regulate all their problems away.
Why would I EVER connect to in-store wifi? Even if they manage to change the law enough to let them turn the store into a faraday cage, I can still GO OUTSIDE and find out anything I want.
Were you granted a high-school diploma?
STUPID MILLENIAL BeauHD?
Are you sure? Search for cmdrtaco in the bar at the top of the page.
Amazon is not supposed to be able to grant patents. Only the USPTO does that in the USA.
You'd have a point if the headline began "Amazon Grants a Patent". But the use of the form "Granted" is a clue that Amazon is not the agent. To fit a headline under a publication's size limits, headline writers often follow rules like the following:
1. A headline is usually in the present tense: "USPTO Grants Patent to Amazon".
2. When the agent is obvious, such as only USPTO that ever grants patents, the sentence is flipped to passive voice: "Amazon Is Granted a Patent".
3. It's common to drop "is" and "are"
or then VPN... (Score:2)
And me that used my (not-for-profit) ISP free VPN only for paying on foreign wifis.
I may well switch it on by default, after all...
(P. S. yes, there are not-for-profit ISPs. In France, FDN for instance, boldly independent since practically the creation of internet accesses...)
I actually hope they implement and use it actively. I hope other stores do too and I hope this is actively mentioned in the news. Perhaps that's what's needed for Joe Common to finally realize how ubiquitous tracking is and why he should care.
Then finally maybe there'll be a push towards everything going HTTPS and websites and apps finally putting some effort to protect the privacy of their users' traffic.
I have little hope that Joe Common will ever care about ubiquitous tracking. They may say they care, but they will not change their actions or habits. Most people just don't have the vision or understanding. However, I have noticed that more and more websites are going to HTTPS. It seems to have been prompted by Edward Snowden's revelations a few years ago; or at least seemed contemporaneous.
I hope other stores do too and I hope this is actively mentioned in the news.
They could use the same technique to block all news mentioning it.
Then finally maybe there'll be a push towards everything going HTTPS
You are confused. This has nothing to do with HTTPS. Nearly every ecommerce site is already using HTTPS.
details a mechanism where a retailer can intercept network requests like URLs and search terms
it could compare the requested content to what's offered in-store and then send price comparison information or a coupon to your browser instead.
With HTTPS this is impossible. With HTTPS connections the only thing Amazon could tell is what address you were connecting to and everything from there is encrypted. According to the article whether or not HTTPS is used is very relevant to the system employed in this patent.
Only if you're trying to load the news story while connected to the store's wi-fi. Not connecting to the store's wi-fi seems like it would solve this issue pretty well.
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org] http://gizmodo.com/241220/best... [gizmodo.com]
So Amazon's in-store wifi will now be biased towards Amazon. Say it isn't so.
Perhaps, given that Amazon has like, two retail locations, the point of this is to prevent other sellers like, oh, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, etc, from being able to block retail customers from searching for Amazon pricing on items they find in-store?
'cause it seems to me that if a seller doesn't really have a brick-and-mortar presence, that this patent doesn't help them actively.
But, I am a cheap bastard!
My "cheap-bastard" plan costs $1 / day for 100MB + calls + text. I probably spend $5 / month on my service. When I am out at Home Depot, or a grocery store, I certainly use their WIFI and with my $4/ month VPN, I see no reason whatsoever not to.
So the question is this: (Score:5, Insightful)
Are they patenting it so they can license it, or so they can prevent others from doing it by not licensing it?
or license it to brick-and-mortar stores like Best Buy, etc. If the licensing is enough to cover the margins Amazon gets for hosting a product, not only do they still make the profit margins they were expecting, but they dont have to expend labor and shipping in the process. It would be a legal, and unique, twist on the old mob shakedown 'fire insurance' scenario. Buy my amazon-blocking app and you'll never worry about lost sales from us.
Are they patenting it so they can license it, or so they can prevent others from doing it by not licensing it?
I suspect they did this to lock it up so brick and mortar stores can't use it to prevent people from using it to check Amazon prices.
That makes sense. By preventing others from doing it, Best Buy will not be able to prevent consumers from searching Amazon.com.
That was my first thought - a defensive patent might make sense for Amazon here.
Still, I'd like to know how they propose to bypass SSL. Google uses it everywhere, as does Amazon, B&H, and many others.
All the retailer is going to see is a GET request for something from one of those sites, something which they could already quite easily block. What they can't do is see what page your're looking at
And since I was unclear, they won't get a full GET request, only the domain name you're requesting. That's all that's needed by the browser to establish encryption and everything else is exchanged thereafter.
This idea looks like something from a decade or more ago.
Depending on their data plans & usage, yeah
Initially, when I read this, I thought that this was about Amazon somehow preventing me from doing price comparisons when I am logged into their site from my computer. To which, I thought, hey, I can just pull up my tablet and check the other sites, and then decide where to go. Seeing this story, there are 2 potential solutions. First is to do the homework at home, check out the place w/ the best deal, and then go there, and not do one's comparison shopp
can they do it with https? (Score:3)
because that seems like how everyone is going with their sites and apps
That's not how TLS works. At most you expose the hostname you connect to. All path parameters in the GET request are encrypted. And it doesnt matter if GET/POST/PUT.
I thought HTTPS requests only reveal the root domain, not the full URL and not query strings.
How will this work with TLS? (Score:2)
Not to mention those of us using VPN clients on our phones as well.
Nothing to see here (Score:1)
It's called "wire tapping"
It's called "wire tapping"
This is a good point to raise. A patent gives you the "exclusive right to your invention", but the important word is "exclusive". In case people aren't aware, a patent does not give you the right to implement your patent, it only gives you the right to prevent others from implementing it (via monetary restitution or an injunction by a court). You can patent something that's illegal (e.g. a new method for manufacturing heroin), and you can sue anyone that infringes your patent, but you can still be arrested or sued for implementing it yourself.
Note that I'm not arguing whether or not Amazon's system counts as wire tapping, I'm only saying that it's not the USPTO's job to decide if it counts as wire tapping.
Don't use store WiFi (Score:3)
Cool plan, but I never use store WiFi. It's too much of a hassle to sign in, and it's often slow, and when you walk away, it interrupts any open connections. Instead, I just keep 4G mobile data on all the time.
In store Wi-Fi? Seriously? (Score:3, Insightful)
The patent, titled "Physical Store Online Shopping Control," details a mechanism where a retailer can intercept network requests like URLs and search terms that happen on its in-store Wi-Fi, then act upon them in various ways.
WTF would anyone use in-store Wi-Fi in a retail store? I have trouble even imagining a meaningful benefit to this. I don't even use "free" Wi-Fi at places like the airport outside of an emergency. Cellular network connections are generally faster, more secure, more private, and less hassle.
WTF would anyone use in-store Wi-Fi in a retail store?
I often can't get a cellular connection inside of a store, especially if it's in a metal building.
I often can't get a cellular connection inside of a store, especially if it's in a metal building.
"Often"? I've been in a LOT of stores and while there certainly are some dead zones, it's fairly uncommon. Certainly not enough of them to justify using in store Wi-FI.
I often can't get a cellular connection inside of a store, especially if it's in a metal building.
"Often"? I've been in a LOT of stores and while there certainly are some dead zones, it's fairly uncommon. Certainly not enough of them to justify using in store Wi-FI.
Yes, often. I can get a signal if I have line-of-sight to the sky through the front windows. Once I'm far enough into the back that I can't see the windows it drops out. Maybe the stores are smaller where you are.
It wouldn't be far-fetched to assume they would use cellular-signal blocking tech alongside this
Great plan... until someone dies in the store because calling 911 from a cell phone didn't work.
I get 50 MB a month of mobile data. The only way I ever use the Internet on my phone is through Wi-Fi.
Holy shit, and I thought my 500 MB/month was terrible.
Get a better plan (Score:2)
I get 50 MB a month of mobile data. The only way I ever use the Internet on my phone is through Wi-Fi.
Then you need to shop around for a better plan. There are plenty available for reasonable prices.
I get 50 MB a month of mobile data. The only way I ever use the Internet on my phone is through Wi-Fi.
Total Wireless has a 5 GB plan [totalwireless.com] for $35 a month.
Re: (Score:2)
If you need to be a professional infosec guy to go grocery shopping, the world's already a lost cause.
Don't need unlimited data (Score:2)
Not everyone has an unlimited data plan for their cellphones.
You don't need an unlimited data plan. We're talking about doing a quick price comparison. That doesn't require gigabytes of data.
Sometimes wifi is just more convenient.
In a retail store? When?
m using wifi on the express bus since it's faster and doesn't drop out while going through the Palo Alto hills on 280.
What does that have to do with a price check on in-store wifi in a retail store?
WTF would anyone use in-store Wi-Fi in a retail store? I have trouble even imagining a meaningful benefit to this. I don't even use "free" Wi-Fi at places like the airport outside of an emergency. Cellular network connections are generally faster, more secure, more private, and less hassle.
Maybe for people with bad data plans it's more of an issue, but in general, I agree. A grocery store that I shop at offers free wi-fi, but I turn off my wi-fi when I go into the store. It is actually slower for me to pull up info on their coupon app on the wi-fi than over the cell connection.
Holy moly we're approaching AppStore IRL (Score:2)
This is disturbing on so many levels.
How long until it's expanded to the neighbour's non-competing store? (It's their wi-fi, they can do what they want with it)
How long until it's expanded to the whole shopping mall? (It's their complimentary wi-fi, they can do what they want)
How long until it's expanded to your local ISP monopoly? (It's a customer-service that enhances stockholder value, if you don't like it you can always get another ISP)
This kind of abuse should be prohibited by net neutrality regulation
All regulation would do is make them turn off the WiFi entirely, so you have to do all price-checking on their oh so helpful store terminals, which they know everything about. At least with WiFi, you can use HTTPS to keep them from seeing what you're checking, even if they know where you're checking.
Why would you assume that? Stores aren't *currently* blocking competition, yet stores are *currently* offering complimentary wi-fi. Why would they stop that if anti-competitive practices were regulated? What are you basing your assumptions on?
Also, I very much doubt any of this would cause the slightest consternation for the average
/. user, but it would be effective on the vast majority of the tech-illiterate population.
The manager was walking by and I said what's up and showed him the online price. He said quite quickly, show the cashier, we'll give you that price.
Was the manager walking funny? Because if I saw a $15 upcharge I'd tell the manager to ram the cartridge up his ass.
Who uses random wifi? (Score:2)
I'm sorry Dave... (Score:1)
... I'm afraid I can't let you price check that item. Dave? What are you doing? Why are you switching to LTE? Daisy, Daisy, give me your answer do...
This might be defensive (Score:1)
Amazon might have pursued this patent to keep Best Buy and Staples from using the tech.
Amazon is where people go to compare prices. I have stood in a Best Buy or Barnes and Noble and checked the cost of something on Amazon. If the difference is great enough, I'll buy from Amazon instead.
Big retailers know that a lot of people do this or just go showrooming to physically see a product that they have always intended to buy online from Amazon.
Re:This might be defensive (Just like 1-Click) (Score:1)
Again why does anyone buy anything from Amazon. They are an evil evil evil company. They don't make anything better, only more expensive (long term).
Most likely this patent was asked for by Amazon so they *STOP* retailers from doing this. If a retailer does this, then Amazon can ask the store for all their profits since the beginning of time. Amazon hope customers will do this so they will find it cheaper through the amazon store.
Please people, stop giving Amazon any money, don't buy from these creeps.
Maybe the purpose of the patent is to bury it (Score:4, Interesting)
It seems that most of the online price checking takes place at OTHER stores, with customers checking the price of something on AMAZON. If Amazon thought to patent this method, maybe it's because they don't want competitors to block these online price checks.
Good. (Score:2)
This will push online retailers to use SSL for everything, as SSL will render the snooping and content altering aspects of this patent ineffective. Ergo, this is a good thing.
Chaos Theory (Score:2)
We'll find a way.
This is nothing... (Score:2)
Amazon Granted a Patent That Prevents In-Store Shoppers From Online Price Checking
Hey Beau, if you didn't know, only the USPTO can grant patents in the USA through its powers vested in it through Congress. Congress itself *USED TO* grant patents way back in the day. Amazon CANNOT grant a patent.
Amazon Granted a Patent doesn't mean Amazon gave anyone a patent, any more than Trump accused in obstruction investigation means Trump accused someone of obstruction.
Trump accused in obstruction investigation means Trump accused someone of obstruction.
Trump thinks it means exactly that.
Are you saying we found Trump's Slashdot handle?
We did it Internet!
Trump accused in obstruction investigation means Trump accused someone of obstruction.
Trump thinks it means exactly that.
Yeah, poor reading comprehension can be found in all walks of life.
