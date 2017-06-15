Japan Passes Controversial 'Anti-Conspiracy' Bill (privateinternetaccess.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Virtual Privacy Network Blog, News: Earlier today, after an intentionally rushed consideration process, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed a new mass surveillance law conveniently called the "anti-conspiracy bill." With the vague wording of the bill, anyone suspected of planning any of [the 277 acts listed in the bill] could be put under targeted surveillance. Of course, the Japanese government has promised not to overstep their boundaries and emphasized that the new law is only meant to increase security before the 2020 Olympics. Among the noted crimes that would be punishable in Japan under the new anti-terrorism law is copyright violation, which is a criminal offense not a civil offense in Japan. Both the Japanese Bar Association and the United Nation's Special Rapporteur have spoken out against the law, saying that it will severely curtail civil liberties in Japan.
BBC laid out some of the most ridiculous things that someone in Japan can now catch a potentially terrorism-related charge for even planning or discussing on social media the acts of: Copying music; Conducting sit-ins to protest against the construction of apartment buildings; Using forged stamps; Competing in a motor boat race without a license; Mushroom picking in conservation forests; Avoiding paying consumption tax. The stated rationale of the government is that these now-illegal acts, such as copying music to CDs or foraging for mushrooms in conservation forests, could be used to fund terrorist activities. Hence, planning or thinking about them is bad. If this sounds like the Thought Police, that's because it is.
...if they promise not to use it?
They always ask for ridiculously restrictive laws in their host countries.
Maybe so. But it also sounds like 277 special interest groups got together and wrote a law to protect their interests.
If the Japanese want to do this, why is it my business? I don't live there and I'm not planning to go there anytime soon. They are not out obviously committing violations of basic human rights... Let them argue their own laws and elect the politicians they wish to pass them, my opinion doesn't matter.
Sad to see this happening there, but it's not like japanese government don't have previous bills that are borderline thought police like.
It's a country that I'd like to visit again and possibly even spend a longer time in the future, but this is pretty bad. I already discarded visiting the US in the near future, the last thing I want to see is even more countries using terrorism as an excuse for overbearing state surveillance.
The occupation government clamps down as the olympics approach, getting ready to smash some skulls as the general sense of nationalism in Japan grows, along with several "extreme" right-wing groups.
fuck the Olympic cartel
I wish my country also would publicize what the actual rules are.
In Finland, you can be suspect to a crime based on "evidence" inside your apartment and not observable unless already performing a house search. ie. search was ordered prior to establishing any cause.
You can bring the victim of the original crime, doctor, whose clinic was burglarized to appeals court to
in response to the lessons of WW2.
...Japan is one that hasn't changed enough.
They keep moving toward (real) nationalism. Not this "'Merica!" kind, but "change the history books" kind. They would rather forget and hide all the atrocities than accept and learn from them.
(There are tons of great people in Japan, but the ones who have influence and power are NOT the same people.)
For all the shit we give Germany over WW2. Nobody ever bothers to read up on the near equal horror of Japan. Human experimentation on