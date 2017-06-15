eBay Urges Customers To Oppose Washington Internet Tax

Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Posted by BeauHD from the nickel-and-dime dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from KNKX: If you live in Washington state, you might have gotten the email from eBay. It begins: "The Washington State Legislature is threatening to impose new Internet sales tax burdens on you." It goes on to urge the recipient to send a form letter to Washington lawmakers opposing "harmful tax laws." So what's this about? EBay's Brian Bieron said the company is alerting its customers to a proposal to require out-of-state retailers to collect sales tax from Washington residents. "It's the right of all of our users to know when new tax policies would impact their ability to sell online or shop online, we think that they want to know and they want to get involved," Bieron said. The fact eBay is emailing its customer base now indicates the company is concerned the internet tax bill will be part of a final budget deal in Olympia. Washington House Democrats and Senate Republicans are currently trying to hash out a compromise budget that fully fund schools. That agreement will likely include some additional sources of tax revenue. Of all the choices on the table, capturing sales tax from more online sales might prove the most palatable to tax-averse Republicans. House Democrats estimate the proposal could bring in an estimated $341 million over the next two years.

  • Seattle (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    And stuck with 128K ISDN because these a-hole politicians can't get their act together.

    No way I'm paying any tax until they fix my fucking broadband.

    • And stuck with 128K ISDN because these a-hole politicians can't get their act together.

      No way I'm paying any tax until they fix my fucking broadband.

      Where are you in Seattle that you are stuck with 128K ISDN?

  • Of all the choices on the table, capturing sales tax from more online sales might prove the most palatable to tax-averse Republicans.

    It is both ironic and saddening that Republicans support regressive taxes, which help keep the poor trapped in the cycle of poverty, because it was the Republicans who abolished slavery in the USA a century and a half ago.

  • I have no problem with tax on new items, as in the very first time an item has been sold. Sales tax on items that are used, that are being sold less than the original purchase price should not be able to be taxed again. The government already got their cut the first time, they shouldn't be able to get a cut every time the item changes hands.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by kqs ( 1038910 )

      Why not? So I shouldn't be taxed if I buy a house? I mean, it's used.

      I don't actually mind if your plan is "remove sales tax on used items and raise other taxes enough to make up the difference", though I guarantee that that loophole will be exploited.

  • The least distorting tax is a small tax, and the smallest tax is a broad tax. I'm in favour of taxing everything by a mostly equal, small amount. Less discretion, less political dickering.

    People do realize that the taxation system is a waterbed ...

    Don't they?

