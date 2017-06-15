Netflix Changes Course, Says It Will 'Never Outgrow' Fight For Net Neutrality (vice.com) 26
After a few months of wishy-washy statements on net neutrality indicating that the company had largely given up on it, Netflix is changing course. From a report: On July 12, the video streaming company will join Amazon, Reddit, Pornhub, Imgur, and more to incorporate slowed-down or disrupted service to raise awareness for the importance of strong net neutrality guidelines, giving visitors to its site a taste of what a future without a free and open internet could look like. The protest, organized by Fight for the Future, freepress, and Demand Progress, takes place five days before the first deadline for comments on the FCC's proposal to roll back net neutrality protections. The change in heart comes days after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said, "[Net neutrality is] not narrowly important to us because we're big enough to get the deals we want."
Instead of trying to parasitically extract money from an arbitrary list of content providers, ISPs only need to charge us per bit. At that point those end users who are clogging up the Internet with UHD video traffic from Netflix & friends can pay a proportionally larger amount than people who read a blog and watch a few SD clips on YouTube.
Of course ISPs are too chicken to meter their customers after having made all these promises of "unlimited" service. And as a customer, I certainly wouldn't want to be metered. But if ISPs want to maximize their profits and charge people to support the infrastructure that is being used then end user metering is the obvious way. (and perfectly legal)
I'd be happy to pay by the GB - no caps, no throttles, no BS. I pay for the rest of my utilities that way.
The obvious problem with this is that sending bits is not what costs ISPs money. What costs money is having a high-enough bandwidth connection to the backbone during *peak traffic* time. Your ISP is and should be much happier if you download at 4am.
Ideally, you would pay for a certain small guaranteed bandwidth, which you get at all times, including during peak loads (this is kinda far in the future, but ISPs could use SIBRA bandwidth reservations or similar systems). Additionally, you get "up to X" amount
ISPs only need to charge us per bit.
If they charge the same amount, regardless of where that bit came from, then that is network neutrality.
At that point those end users who are clogging up the Internet
You are missing the point. The problem is not "users clogging up the internet". The real issue is that ISPs are mostly monopolies and they want to leverage that monopoly to muscle their way into the content business. If they charge differential prices to customers based on where the content comes from, then they can shift users to their own content, and either extort tribute out of Netflix/Amazon/iTune
If they charge the same amount, regardless of where that bit came from, then that is network neutrality.
If that is NN, then NN is stupid and should be banned.
Because the implication of what you are saying, is that an ISP cannot charge me less for cached data.
If a provider caches Apple device updates for example, why would it be so wrong for them to charge me less, or not count bandwidth used for updates against my cap??? Yet you are saying that is wrong, simply because your idea of a bit is some unrealisti
Why do we allow those who control the pipes also have their own content?
This creates a huge conflict of interest in promoting the use of their content over someone like NF.
Because you keep electing crooked politicians who take millions of dollars in bribes from both ISPs and content providers.
Does this ever not describe all of the candidates on the ballot? The only way to get on the ballot to begin with is by having enough money to get on there. And that money comes from corporations. So there are no choices that aren't bought and paid for already. I generally choose the write in option, but I've never voted for anyone who won when I do that either.
Have you ever tried to watch netflix from a subnet they do not recognize? Like if you acquire some obscure
/22 from a defunct military contractor and decide to use that for your company's internal IP space and then decide to watch Netflix while VPN'd? I have. Which led to a rabbit hole of contacting Netflix "research labs" providing them your BGP ASN, having to coordinate with your upstream provider to show proof of announcement and THEN Netflix will allow you to stream.
Of course if you use the major pro
Like if you acquire some obscure
/22 from a defunct military contractor and decide to use that for your company's internal IP space and then decide to watch Netflix while VPN'd?
You could just, maybe, turn off the VPN?
Congratulations on not understanding the core concept of net neutrality!
I could be wrong but it seems like Netflix only a proponent of network neutrality when it suits them. I suspect they have recently gotten notice that they are being throttled in some locations and they don't like the proposed contract, so they are back on the net neutrality bandwagon. Once they establish long term contracts with major ISPs, they'll be back to their old anti-competitive ways.
Netflix was the company who paid the ISPs so they wouldn't throttle them. For years.
Netflix is the other part of the net neutrality violators: the one that pays the money for preferred treatment of packets.
The ISPs are the sellers of this.
Violation of net neutrality cannot happen without both, and netflix being as big as it is, and being the first guys who paifd, made sure that violation of net neutrality will forever be thought of as a great business move by all ISPs.
So netflix is slightly less evil than t
All they need to do, is throttle the entire Washington area to 256kbs for a few days.
Hastings must be figuring that Comcast, Charter et al. might try to squeeze him for peering costs. High flying CEO types don't make public about faces like this on a whim.... this is a pocket book issue.