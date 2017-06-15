Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Internet Your Rights Online

Netflix Changes Course, Says It Will 'Never Outgrow' Fight For Net Neutrality (vice.com) 26

Posted by msmash from the change-of-heart dept.
After a few months of wishy-washy statements on net neutrality indicating that the company had largely given up on it, Netflix is changing course. From a report: On July 12, the video streaming company will join Amazon, Reddit, Pornhub, Imgur, and more to incorporate slowed-down or disrupted service to raise awareness for the importance of strong net neutrality guidelines, giving visitors to its site a taste of what a future without a free and open internet could look like. The protest, organized by Fight for the Future, freepress, and Demand Progress, takes place five days before the first deadline for comments on the FCC's proposal to roll back net neutrality protections. The change in heart comes days after Netflix CEO Reed Hastings said, "[Net neutrality is] not narrowly important to us because we're big enough to get the deals we want."

Netflix Changes Course, Says It Will 'Never Outgrow' Fight For Net Neutrality More | Reply

Netflix Changes Course, Says It Will 'Never Outgrow' Fight For Net Neutrality

Comments Filter:

  • ISPs should meter their customers (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @03:26PM (#54627975) Homepage Journal

    Instead of trying to parasitically extract money from an arbitrary list of content providers, ISPs only need to charge us per bit. At that point those end users who are clogging up the Internet with UHD video traffic from Netflix & friends can pay a proportionally larger amount than people who read a blog and watch a few SD clips on YouTube.

    Of course ISPs are too chicken to meter their customers after having made all these promises of "unlimited" service. And as a customer, I certainly wouldn't want to be metered. But if ISPs want to maximize their profits and charge people to support the infrastructure that is being used then end user metering is the obvious way. (and perfectly legal)

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by lgw ( 121541 )

      I'd be happy to pay by the GB - no caps, no throttles, no BS. I pay for the rest of my utilities that way.

    • Rates for the service I used, as of 1995 were as follows:

      Welcome Plan: 5 hours for $9.95, $2.95 each additional hour
      10 Plan: 10 hours for $19.95, $2.75 each additional hour
      15 Plan: 15 hours for $29.95, $2.50 each additional hour
      25 Plan: 25 hours for $49.95, $2.25 each additional hour
      50 Plan: 50 hours for $99.95, $1.95 each additional hour

      • Just for those who think that was an outlier... CompuServe AOL Dephi Genie All of these networks charged by the hour for you to access their systems.

    • The obvious problem with this is that sending bits is not what costs ISPs money. What costs money is having a high-enough bandwidth connection to the backbone during *peak traffic* time. Your ISP is and should be much happier if you download at 4am.

      Ideally, you would pay for a certain small guaranteed bandwidth, which you get at all times, including during peak loads (this is kinda far in the future, but ISPs could use SIBRA bandwidth reservations or similar systems). Additionally, you get "up to X" amount

    • ISPs only need to charge us per bit.

      If they charge the same amount, regardless of where that bit came from, then that is network neutrality.

      At that point those end users who are clogging up the Internet ...

      You are missing the point. The problem is not "users clogging up the internet". The real issue is that ISPs are mostly monopolies and they want to leverage that monopoly to muscle their way into the content business. If they charge differential prices to customers based on where the content comes from, then they can shift users to their own content, and either extort tribute out of Netflix/Amazon/iTune

      • If they charge the same amount, regardless of where that bit came from, then that is network neutrality.

        If that is NN, then NN is stupid and should be banned.

        Because the implication of what you are saying, is that an ISP cannot charge me less for cached data.

        If a provider caches Apple device updates for example, why would it be so wrong for them to charge me less, or not count bandwidth used for updates against my cap??? Yet you are saying that is wrong, simply because your idea of a bit is some unrealisti

  • Gatekeepers meet Keymasters (Score:2, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why do we allow those who control the pipes also have their own content?
    This creates a huge conflict of interest in promoting the use of their content over someone like NF.

  • Too Late (Score:3)

    by pak9rabid ( 1011935 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @03:33PM (#54628047)
    It's too late. You've already shown your true colors, this is just pandering to keep customers.

  • Netflix abusing net neutrality themselves (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Have you ever tried to watch netflix from a subnet they do not recognize? Like if you acquire some obscure /22 from a defunct military contractor and decide to use that for your company's internal IP space and then decide to watch Netflix while VPN'd? I have. Which led to a rabbit hole of contacting Netflix "research labs" providing them your BGP ASN, having to coordinate with your upstream provider to show proof of announcement and THEN Netflix will allow you to stream.

    Of course if you use the major pro

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tattood ( 855883 )

      Like if you acquire some obscure /22 from a defunct military contractor and decide to use that for your company's internal IP space and then decide to watch Netflix while VPN'd?

      You could just, maybe, turn off the VPN?

    • Congratulations on not understanding the core concept of net neutrality!

  • With great arrogance (Score:3)

    by ITRambo ( 1467509 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @03:45PM (#54628149)
    When they're too big to care, they're never to big to fall. In fact, the CEO's arrogant comment would have been enough to drive some people away. Netflix no longer brings out the best new content. Iron Fist, the last season of House of Cards, are examples of traditional TV style weak programming full of filler scenes that are boring, where they don't care as they think you're hooked without any options.

  • A fair-weather friend. (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @04:00PM (#54628283)

    I could be wrong but it seems like Netflix only a proponent of network neutrality when it suits them. I suspect they have recently gotten notice that they are being throttled in some locations and they don't like the proposed contract, so they are back on the net neutrality bandwagon. Once they establish long term contracts with major ISPs, they'll be back to their old anti-competitive ways.

  • Netflix was the company who paid the ISPs so they wouldn't throttle them. For years.
    Netflix is the other part of the net neutrality violators: the one that pays the money for preferred treatment of packets.
    The ISPs are the sellers of this.
    Violation of net neutrality cannot happen without both, and netflix being as big as it is, and being the first guys who paifd, made sure that violation of net neutrality will forever be thought of as a great business move by all ISPs.

    So netflix is slightly less evil than t

  • Throttle Washington (Score:3)

    by labnet ( 457441 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @04:07PM (#54628331)

    All they need to do, is throttle the entire Washington area to 256kbs for a few days.

  • uh oh (Score:3)

    by Tailhook ( 98486 ) on Thursday June 15, 2017 @04:14PM (#54628393)

    Hastings must be figuring that Comcast, Charter et al. might try to squeeze him for peering costs. High flying CEO types don't make public about faces like this on a whim.... this is a pocket book issue.

Slashdot Top Deals

Klein bottle for rent -- inquire within.

Close