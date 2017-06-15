Dubai Airport Will Use Biometric Scanning By 2020 To Replace Entry With Passport (gulfnews.com) 15
dryriver quotes a report from Gulf News: For visitors or residents coming in to Dubai, a new face-recognition software in the offing at the Dubai International Airport will enable them to walk straight to the baggage claim area after deplaning without having to stop at passport control. British start-up ObjectTech announced that they will work with the Dubai government to install biometric tunnels that scan people's faces as they walk to baggage reclaim. The "biometric border" walkway takes a 3D scan of people's faces as they enter the airport and checks it against a digital passport using face-recognition software. If this project is completed, passengers arriving at Dubai airport will be able to step off their flight and walk straight to baggage reclaim via biometric verification tunnels -- allowing them to be registered into the country using a pre-approved and entirely digitized passport.
How many identification errors allowed per 1000? (officially, I mean)
Good question. I've never seen any form of biometric identification that can consistently exceed 80% accuracy in real world conditions. And that's generally 20% false positives and 20% false negatives.
What provision do they have for when their system says you're not you?
The day they do that for exit instead of entry the world will be a safer place.
Good point. Maybe we need an immigration ban on those people until we can identify which ones are terrorists.
Indeed! This is good news for all the slave construction workers who can't leave Dubai because their contractors have taken their passports. Now they can just walk out.
How does this work where people are forced to live in cloth bags because of their stone age superstitions?
X-rays, can see right through them..
cobra commander says NO
passengers arriving at Dubai airport will be able to step off their flight and walk straight to baggage reclaim via biometric verification tunnels...
Best argument this week for traveling carry-on luggage only.
Best argument this week for traveling carry-on luggage only.
Even those who have only carry-on still need to go through immigration. You don't to skip that step just because you have no checked bags.
Won't this be wonderful that Dubai will have access to everyone's passport and biometric data so they verify who you are in case you come visit?