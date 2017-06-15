Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Privacy Transportation Technology

Dubai Airport Will Use Biometric Scanning By 2020 To Replace Entry With Passport (gulfnews.com) 15

Posted by BeauHD from the digital-age dept.
dryriver quotes a report from Gulf News: For visitors or residents coming in to Dubai, a new face-recognition software in the offing at the Dubai International Airport will enable them to walk straight to the baggage claim area after deplaning without having to stop at passport control. British start-up ObjectTech announced that they will work with the Dubai government to install biometric tunnels that scan people's faces as they walk to baggage reclaim. The "biometric border" walkway takes a 3D scan of people's faces as they enter the airport and checks it against a digital passport using face-recognition software. If this project is completed, passengers arriving at Dubai airport will be able to step off their flight and walk straight to baggage reclaim via biometric verification tunnels -- allowing them to be registered into the country using a pre-approved and entirely digitized passport.

Dubai Airport Will Use Biometric Scanning By 2020 To Replace Entry With Passport More | Reply

Dubai Airport Will Use Biometric Scanning By 2020 To Replace Entry With Passport

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

We can defeat gravity. The problem is the paperwork involved.

Close