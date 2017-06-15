US Intelligence Agencies Tried To Bribe Our Developers To Weaken Encryption, Says Telegram Founder (twitter.com) 37
In a series of tweets, Pavel Durov, the Russian founder of the popular secure messaging app Telegram has revealed that U.S. intelligence agencies tried twice to bribe his company's developers to weaken encryption in the app. The incident, Durov said, happened last year during the team's visit to the United States. "During our team's 1-week visit to the US last year we had two attempts to bribe our devs by US agencies + pressure on me from the FBI," he said. "And that was just 1 week. It would be naive to think you can run an independent/secure cryptoapp based in the US."
Telegram is one of the most secure messaging apps available today, though researchers have pointed flaws in it as well.
Before PGP was released there were encryption standards where a company could have encryption that couldn't be broken by a person or another company but it had to be weak enough that the NSA, CIA, etc... could break into it. When PGP was released it made it where companies went against this and could make encryption as strong as they wanted to. A side note they tried to prosecute the creator of PGP for violating the Arms Export Act but were unable to since he put the code online for free and never sold it.
It's not really about the US; the US government's behavior is merely helping to illustrate the deeper errors made by the users.
More generally:
If you are using an app created by a company, which is only compatible with itself rather than complying with a public spec, it is very unlikely that it is secure. (It's also pretty unlikely that it won't suck in other ways too.)
Stop talking about apps, and start talking about protocols. Answer the "which of these apps works best for me?" question later, after protocol selection. If telegram doesn't work with anything else except telegram, then you can be pretty sure that telegram is the wrong choice.
Also don't trust, Russia, China, Europe, India, Middle East, East Asia...
That is why I get all my software from Antarctica, those penguins just don't care about political pressure and they do just what they do.
However encryption from a bad actor state is still better than no encryption.
I get all my software from Antarctica, those penguins just don't care about political pressure and they do just what they do.
So you're saying all Linux software is safe?
//bad joke
I sense a new business model (Score:3)
Step 1) Create messaging app with no users but strong encryption.
Step 2) Profit from government payoffs!
Step 3) ENDLESS PROFIT
It would be naive to think you can run an independent/secure cryptoapp based in the US.
Published source makes it a lot easier to spot problems with the code.
Also, with published source code you can, with the appropriate license, legally recompile it yourself using your own set of tools as a hedge against the publisher's tool-chain or binary-repository being compromised.
Granted, if your tools (anything from the bare metal on up) is compromised or if you are using it to talk with someone else who is using a different binary, all bets are off.
Published source makes it a lot easier to spot problems with the code.
No it doesn't. It has been shown repeatedly that the idea that thousands of people will look at code and magically spot bugs is a myth.
In practice, people either 1) don't look at the code, or 2) don't have the domain knowledge to know what that very specific function is doing.
In reality, only the person who write it, and the 1 or 2 people who reviewed it really understand what's going on, and often not even the people who reviewed it.
^ This.
Try onboarding a new dev into a framework...
No it doesn't. It has been shown repeatedly that the idea that thousands of people will look at code and magically spot bugs is a myth.
You don't need thousands of people doing that, and if you had closed code and paid for an audit of it, the auditors wouldn't do that either. But it is by definition easier for me, you, or anyone who actually cares to evaluate open source code because we actually have access to the code.
If you wanted to evaluate it really well what I'd suggest doing is creating a set of test cases prior to even looking at the code. If something gets caught by some simple black-box tests, it's obviously not very good. Bett
No it doesn't. It has been shown repeatedly that the idea that thousands of people will look at code and magically spot bugs is a myth.
If you have bad reviewers, you get bad reviews. Garbage in/garbage out. With quality reviewers, you get quality results. It's a qualitative problem not a quantitative problem.
Also, it's possible to disguise malicious code to look like it's doing something else (e.g. The Underhanded C Contest [wikipedia.org]). It's entirely possible that intelligence agencies try to insert these kinds of things into open source projects.
But I don't think that was davidwr's point. I take the statement "Published source makes it a lot easier to spot problems with the code." to be pointing out that it's much ore difficult to identify weaknesses if you're provided a compiled binary, as opposed to having access to
Published source makes it a lot easier to spot problems with the code.
Demonstrably false in most circumstances. Just because the code is available does not mean competent people are looking at it and finding bugs. It would be safe to say most open source programs are not being looked at by a lot of eyes beyond the primary developers. You need more than published source code to make it easy to spot bugs. Heck a lot of code is so badly written that it would be easier to re-write from scratch than to find a bug in it.
Telegraph found Samuel Morse is still alive?!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Samuel_Morse [wikipedia.org]
If the NSA failed to bribe their developers, it doesn't mean they are just going to give up. A bribe is just the most cost effective solution for the long term. Have no doubt that they will seek or even maybe even create a weakness in the application.
While I wouldn't be terribly surprised if the various three letter agencies try this... would they really be stupid enough to let him know where they were from? It's not like they would have appealed to the Russian's sense of patriotism for the US.
On the other hand, this sort of publicity could drive users to his product, providing a motive to lie.
Methinks that we should remain a bit skeptical on this one.
This:
It seems just as likely that this is a misinformation campaign to sow distrust of American vendors, or even all others, while their product is backdoored by the Russian government.
I'm not saying that's the case, but it seems just as likely with the Russian propaganda machine being so efficient.
Maybe. Or maybe you're just *saying* it to make yourself look better while bashing the US.
How will we ever know for sure?
Telegram is an alternative to whatsapp or equivalent service from google.
Hopefully European politicians will not be so dumb to break it... (look out to fake "save the children" broadcast)
Any person that does any "professional" work must consider the sharing of contacts,documents, communications as a breach of contract with the client.
I am looking at what happens on the cellphone/tablet market and pray/hope that there will be a NON US based company providing some reasonable platform.
This may be true, and he didn't accept the bribes; he may be saying this after accepting the bribes; he may be saying this as a publicity stunt; he may be saying this to deflect attention away from the backdoors already installed for the Russian government; he may be saying this because...
...we have no fricking idea. How deep down the rabbit hole do you want to chase your favorite conspiracy theory?
While bribing developers to weaken encryption is most likely not above what intelligence agencies do, this could also be a PR move.
By saying an intelligence agency attempted to bribe your devs, it implies that
- Your app is so secure that it can't be cracked by external means
- That your company standards are so high that bribes don't work
- That the government is watching and using unethical methods, and that an app like the one you offer is needed
