Germany Plans To Fingerprint Children and Spy On Personal Messages (fortune.com)
From a report: Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as 6, the interior minister said on Wednesday after the last government gathering before a national election in September. Ministers from central government and federal states said encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, allow militants and criminals to evade traditional surveillance. "We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.
Germany Plans To Fingerprint Children and Spy On Personal Messages More | Reply Login
Germany Plans To Fingerprint Children and Spy On Personal Messages
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals