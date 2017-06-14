Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Germany Plans To Fingerprint Children and Spy On Personal Messages (fortune.com) 56

From a report: Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as 6, the interior minister said on Wednesday after the last government gathering before a national election in September. Ministers from central government and federal states said encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, allow militants and criminals to evade traditional surveillance. "We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.

  • Wait, what? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @02:55PM (#54619831) Journal
    I thought Germany was one of the countries that valued privacy, the 'right to be forgotten' on the Internet, etc? How come all of the sudden they sound like the UK?

    • oh, that country formerly ruled by Adolf Fucking Hitler and the Nazis? LOLZ

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      I'm pretty surprised.

      They recently had a ruling in their courts that Children's private communications were protected (from parents).

      The case was a death and a parent wanting access to the Facebook account. The court ruled no, because the instant messages were a private communication.

      I don't know how German laws work, but that would seem to make this a law that wouldn't stick (applying US common law principals, and our communications being covered by a higher document than law). I don't know where privacy i

    • So did I. Unfortunately It seems that Germany wants to join a new world order, where you are guilty until proven innocent. Now you get to be registered into a computer database with full biometric data just like those dystopian novels. Only they aren't fiction anymore. I suppose there is always Japan. don't think they are onboard this sort of thing...yet. These things are never really about evading the law (Law changes all the time anyway, and you can always find evidence after a crime is committed and ad

  • ""We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law,"
    And this in the country where if it weren't possible for many to be outside the law they would have been killed.
    Isn't it better to shield citizens from the political apprentice and let criminals go free then to risk what may happen when the wrong group takes power? But the German's are a different culture. So trusting of government. The way my aunt who lived there for a while put it is ' The German people believe police officers ne

  • Worked well for them last time.

  • So because it would politically incorrect to you know not let the militants into the country in the first place they will just abolish basic freedoms instead.

    Pathetic.

  • "We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.

    Or as Mussolini said "Everything in the State, nothing outside the State".

  • Totalitarian's pattern (Score:3)

    by jez9999 ( 618189 ) on Wednesday June 14, 2017 @03:05PM (#54619945) Homepage Journal

    1) Import lots of Muslims
    2) Wait for inevitable terrorist attacks
    3) Use to justify further crackdowns on privacy and free speech
    4) Goto 1

  • From TFA:

    Among the options Germany is considering is "source telecom surveillance", where authorities install software on phones to relay messages before they are encrypted. That is now illegal.

    Wow, just wow. This is something you'd expect from China, not somewhere in the supposedly enlightened western civilization. It's things like this which make me think maybe those second amendment nuts really aren't so crazy. Give up one right, and pretty soon it's a slippery slope right to big brother being installed on your phone.

    • One of tThe key differences between totalitarian societies and free societies is the rights of individuals are not compromised just to make things easier for the State.

      A right guaranteed by a constitution may be a hindrance to those elected to conduct the people's business, but it's one that must remain if the society is to remain free.

  • Between this and Merkel turning the EU into the fourth reich. It's like the one country is composed of Bond villains.

  • The Price to be Paid (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This is the price to be paid, by flooding your country with people inculcated in an ideology wholly hostile to your culture and civilization.

    Islam is not coming to be assimilated, it's coming to assimilate and/or murder you.

    These "security" measures are not to protect the people, it's to give a false sense of safety until it's too late to stop the wholesale replacement of the German people.

  • Well, at least half the country should be used to this environment.
    • This is depressing, one of the things the bad guys want is to get rid of the all the freedoms in the west...and they're getting us to do it.

      Notice it talks about putting OS level monitoring software to relay everything typed etc. to the "good guys" to get around message encryption - the whole tech world looks like upgraded ankle bracelets to our governments.

  • German gouvernment is planning to pass a law that requires messaging services such as WhatsApp to be monitorable like phonecalls should a court order requested by the authorities give them the permission to do so in order to fight crime.

    There, FTFY.

    Like many politicians German politicians too have little clue about how the internet and computers work, but that's no reason to write headlines that are so sensationalist that they are flat out wrong.

    My 2 cents.

