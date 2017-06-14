Germany Plans To Fingerprint Children and Spy On Personal Messages (fortune.com) 51
From a report: Germany is planning a new law giving authorities the right to look at private messages and fingerprint children as young as 6, the interior minister said on Wednesday after the last government gathering before a national election in September. Ministers from central government and federal states said encrypted messaging services, such as WhatsApp and Signal, allow militants and criminals to evade traditional surveillance. "We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.
Re: (Score:3)
The current lurch towards authoritarianism in Europe is profoundly disturbing. You really would think Germany of all places would know better than to give in to the politics of fear.
It is also rather depressing that here in the UK, apparently Ariana Grande has a more mature view of the attacks in Manchester and the appropriate response to them than Theresa May.
Re: (Score:2)
What happens, the govt comes door to door and demands you bring your kid out for fingerprinting?
Geez....why would the populace stand for this?
Re: (Score:3)
hmm... when my son was born here in the united states the put his hand prints and foot prints in his birth records. Probably attached to his birth certificate. I guess I didn't think to ask if it was 'optional'. It certainly wasn't presented as such.
Re: (Score:2)
Wow?? Really?
I wonder when they started doing that in the US? Maybe it is only at some hospitals?
I'd certainly not want that done to my kids.
I know of hearing of such programs available if parents wanted them, but never heard of it being forced upon US par
Re: (Score:2)
Wow?? Really?
I wonder when they started doing that in the US?
I was born in 1960, and my birth records include my handprints and footprints.
Re: (Score:2)
Geez....why would the populace stand for this?
Probably because they're afraid. Remember, as an expert on the subject infamously observed, the people can always be brought to the bidding of the leaders. That is easy. All you have to do is tell them they are being attacked and denounce the pacifists for lack of patriotism and exposing the country to danger.
(That was Gestapo founder Hermann Goering, for those who missed the reference. The original comment was about the futility of relying on popular elections to avoid a war that the political leaders want
Re: (Score:2)
There are cultural difference between how children are raised in Germany vs America. In Germany, kids are viewed as more of a collective responsibility rather than just the concern of the nuclear family. Other cultures take it even further. In Japan, it is common to see five year olds traveling alone on the subway everyday on their way to kindergarten. That would be unthinkable in America, and probably get the parents arrested. But in Japan, it is perfectly safe, because everyone is watching out for
Re: (Score:2)
The current lurch towards authoritarianism in Europe is profoundly disturbing. You really would think Germany of all places would know better than to give in to the politics of fear.
Note: The following is intended as clarification - NOT in defense of the measure.
While TFS doesn't mention this... this new measure only affects asylum-seekers. Currently German law allows fingerprinting of all refugees age 14 or older - they're lowering that now, to age 6.
I'm sure there are people here who will have no quarrel with fingerprinting 6-year-old Muslims.
Re: (Score:2)
Wait, what? (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
oh, that country formerly ruled by Adolf Fucking Hitler and the Nazis? LOLZ
Re: (Score:1)
I'm pretty surprised.
They recently had a ruling in their courts that Children's private communications were protected (from parents).
The case was a death and a parent wanting access to the Facebook account. The court ruled no, because the instant messages were a private communication.
I don't know how German laws work, but that would seem to make this a law that wouldn't stick (applying US common law principals, and our communications being covered by a higher document than law). I don't know where privacy i
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I never thought I would see Nazi tactics return to Germany! Guess I was wrong...they have failed to learn from their own history.
I've you've ever been a USCIS biometric center you would have seen that the US government fingerprints children all day.
Re: (Score:3)
Its one thing for doing this for foreigners coming in and that's perfectly ok..... but you don't force this upon your own citizens inside their own country!!!
hmmm.... (Score:2)
""We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law,"
And this in the country where if it weren't possible for many to be outside the law they would have been killed.
Isn't it better to shield citizens from the political apprentice and let criminals go free then to risk what may happen when the wrong group takes power? But the German's are a different culture. So trusting of government. The way my aunt who lived there for a while put it is ' The German people believe police officers ne
Why not? (Score:2)
Worked well for them last time.
Were to PC to actually protect you (Score:2)
So because it would politically incorrect to you know not let the militants into the country in the first place they will just abolish basic freedoms instead.
Pathetic.
Re: (Score:2)
Not the first time... (Score:2)
"We can't allow there to be areas that are practically outside the law," interior minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters in the eastern town of Dresden.
Or as Mussolini said "Everything in the State, nothing outside the State".
Totalitarian's pattern (Score:3)
1) Import lots of Muslims
2) Wait for inevitable terrorist attacks
3) Use to justify further crackdowns on privacy and free speech
4) Goto 1
Re: (Score:2)
You Europeans complain about the US spying and how our government is out of control....
Not all Europeans are the same.
Like Americans, different Europeans have different opinions and say different things.
Government-installed Spyware (Score:1)
From TFA:
Among the options Germany is considering is "source telecom surveillance", where authorities install software on phones to relay messages before they are encrypted. That is now illegal.
Wow, just wow. This is something you'd expect from China, not somewhere in the supposedly enlightened western civilization. It's things like this which make me think maybe those second amendment nuts really aren't so crazy. Give up one right, and pretty soon it's a slippery slope right to big brother being installed on your phone.
Re: (Score:2)
A right guaranteed by a constitution may be a hindrance to those elected to conduct the people's business, but it's one that must remain if the society is to remain free.
The Germans can't help themselves. (Score:2)
Between this and Merkel turning the EU into the fourth reich. It's like the one country is composed of Bond villains.
The Price to be Paid (Score:1)
This is the price to be paid, by flooding your country with people inculcated in an ideology wholly hostile to your culture and civilization.
Islam is not coming to be assimilated, it's coming to assimilate and/or murder you.
These "security" measures are not to protect the people, it's to give a false sense of safety until it's too late to stop the wholesale replacement of the German people.
Germany = East Germany? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Notice it talks about putting OS level monitoring software to relay everything typed etc. to the "good guys" to get around message encryption - the whole tech world looks like upgraded ankle bracelets to our governments.