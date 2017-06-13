11 States Sue Trump Administration's Energy Department After Weeks of No Movement On Efficiency Standards (go.com) 61
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: New York, California and nine other states sued the Trump administration Tuesday over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products. The new standards would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save businesses and consumers billions of dollars, and conserve enough energy to power more than 19 million households for a year, but the U.S. Department of Energy has not met a requirement to publish them by now, according to attorneys general who filed the lawsuit (PDF) against the DOE in federal court in San Francisco. That means the standards are not legally enforceable. The other states in the lawsuit are: Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Vermont, Washington, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Maryland. The City of New York is also a plaintiff. The energy efficiency standards at issue in the lawsuit also cover walk-in coolers and freezers, air compressors, commercial packaged boilers and uninterruptible power supplies. There is currently no federal energy standard for air compressors, uninterruptible power supplies or portable air conditioners, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the DOE to publish the new standards as final rules.
Good. The existing program is useless [slashdot.org]. Maybe they can do something more useful with the money, time and effort than try and have the Federal government dictate what energy use standards should be.
Why don't the manufactures set their own standards?
Yeah, because that's worked so well for the software industry.
The Prisoner's Dilemma (Score:2)
Yes, because energy doesn't cross state lines.
It does not normally do so in Texas. We only open that connection if we need to transfer power to either Mexico or onto the eastern and western power grid.
Only?
And I don't know if you've ever visited Galveston, but if you go there, you can watch an endless parade of tanker ships carrying oil out to sea. I doubt they're sailing to Dallas.
They're suing to make the Department of Energy do what it is legally required to do. If you don't like it, by all means contact your legislator about amending or repealing the relevant legislation which requires them to do this.
Oh, yeah, and good luck getting Congress to pass legislation at the moment.
Oh, did it pass in the Senate?
Because Texas has its own power grid and does not sell energy on the open market which would require federal regulation. So yea, from this states perspective, what does the DoE do?
Hey states! Do it yourself! (Score:3)
After learning some history of modern civilization I've seen the danger of an overly powerful central government. What does this have to do with energy efficiency standards? The states are handing over their authority to a central government is helping to create an entity with enough power to do terrible things and only a very bloody war can stop it.
You want efficiency standards on consumer items? Publish and enforce them yourself. You want more windmill subsidies? Do it yourself. You want more highway funds? Raise them yourself.
What we see with states pushing such things on the federal government they won't see people leave the state over high taxes, or vote state officials out of office. Since it's more difficult to leave the country than leave a state so then by enacting a tax, fee, or regulation on a federal level the states can raise taxes, reap the rewards, and blame someone else for doing it.
Here's the deal though, the federal government officials also know that unpopular policies can get people voted out of office. Suing them for this stuff won't change that, people still vote. So the people in the federal government don't want this either.
Here's what state can do to make things better for themselves and the environment, take back some of the authority the federal government usurped from the state. Tell the federal government to take a hike and go license nuclear reactors yourself, that will clean the air more than anything else. Tell them you will manage your own wildlife in spite of how its listed on the endangered species list. Tell them you'll regulate carbon emissions, sulfur in diesel, CFC releases, waterways, and on and on.
It's not like the states haven't done this before. It seems to have worked for marijuana. It also seems to have worked to end alcohol prohibition, slavery, prohibition on women voting, and on and on. If enough states do it first and the federal government will have to follow. The federal government is a construct of the states, it has only the authority that the states have granted it. Take it back. Not only will states asserting their authority over the federal government mean more freedom for all it can also mean averting a very bloody war in the future.
The states won't do it though. Not unless it means more tax revenue like marijuana legalization did. There's no revenue in telling people that they can't buy stuff so they throw a fit in the hope to find enough judges that think they can pass laws from the bench. That's another rant too, for another time.
If there's one thing I've learned in my 25 years in the software business, it's that common standards are better than mutually incompatible competing "standards".
It really doesn't matter who does it, as long as it happens.
I know, it's hard to RTFA, but let's be clear on what's happening here.
The DoE is legally required to have published the standar
Hilarious. The GOP controls the Presidency, the House, the Senate, and has a Supreme Court stacked in their favor... Yet all they can do is blame the Democrats. How about using your party's monopoly of government to actually accomplish something, instead of whining all the time?
Combine this problem with the dilemma to business of 50 different state standards across countless different product characteristics and the damage that does to economies of scale...
There are good reasons for product standards. The commercial sector tends to
