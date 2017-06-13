Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


11 States Sue Trump Administration's Energy Department After Weeks of No Movement On Efficiency Standards (go.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the legally-enforceable dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: New York, California and nine other states sued the Trump administration Tuesday over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products. The new standards would reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save businesses and consumers billions of dollars, and conserve enough energy to power more than 19 million households for a year, but the U.S. Department of Energy has not met a requirement to publish them by now, according to attorneys general who filed the lawsuit (PDF) against the DOE in federal court in San Francisco. That means the standards are not legally enforceable. The other states in the lawsuit are: Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Vermont, Washington, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Maryland. The City of New York is also a plaintiff. The energy efficiency standards at issue in the lawsuit also cover walk-in coolers and freezers, air compressors, commercial packaged boilers and uninterruptible power supplies. There is currently no federal energy standard for air compressors, uninterruptible power supplies or portable air conditioners, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit seeks a court order requiring the DOE to publish the new standards as final rules.

  • Good. The existing program is useless [slashdot.org]. Maybe they can do something more useful with the money, time and effort than try and have the Federal government dictate what energy use standards should be.

  • That's just bone-headed. If you want to manufacture a new energy-efficient whatzit, go right ahead. No one's stopping you.

    • and the Tragedy of the Commons would like to respectfully disagree.
    • Not just that, there's nothing stopping these states - NY, CA, IL, et al from introducing their own regulations & banning sales of energy inefficient products in their states. Each state should be allowed to decide for itself how it wants to go. They can easily have regulations that are stricter than what the EPA already has, and then companies can either meet those standards, or miss them and choose to sell outside these states.
  • Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, Vermont, Washington, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Maryland.

  • So it saves enough energy to run 19 million households for a year... And then what happens? These fucking reporters don't know the difference between power and energy. This is fucking high school physics...

  • Since this is Rick Perry, well known here in Texas for basically doing nothing, this is no surprise. Perry also could not remember that this was a dep't he wanted to get rid. He later demonstrated that in fact, he had no idea what the thing did.

  • After learning some history of modern civilization I've seen the danger of an overly powerful central government. What does this have to do with energy efficiency standards? The states are handing over their authority to a central government is helping to create an entity with enough power to do terrible things and only a very bloody war can stop it.

    You want efficiency standards on consumer items? Publish and enforce them yourself. You want more windmill subsidies? Do it yourself. You want more highwa

  • on his cabinet appointments he would have had his people in place to move forward with these standards.

