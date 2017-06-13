Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


HBO, Netflix, Other Hollywood Companies Join Forces To Fight Piracy (theverge.com) 47

Posted by BeauHD from the powers-combined dept.
New submitter stikves writes: It looks like media and technology companies are forming a group to "fight piracy." The Verge reports: "A group of 30 entertainment companies, including power players like Netflix, HBO, and NBCUniversal, have joined forces today in an effort to fight online piracy. The new group is called the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), and the partnership, while somewhat thin on specifics, will allow the content creators involved to pool resources to conduct research and work closely with law enforcement to find and stop pirates from stealing movies and TV shows. The first-of-its-kind alliance is composed of digital media players, networks, and Hollywood outfits, and all recognize how the internet has paved the way to an explosion in quality online content. However, piracy has boomed as a result: ACE says that last year saw 5.4 billion downloads of pirated films and TV shows." I'm not sure how these statistics hold against real revenue loss (or the imaginary one), however this might be a development to watch for.

  • Time to cancel netflix (Score:4, Interesting)

    by zedaroca ( 3630525 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:10PM (#54614101)

    I canceled cable for this reason. It's morally wrong to finance the fight against freedom on the Internet. And destroying freedom on the Internet is the only way to enforce the their laws.

    • Re: Time to cancel netflix (Score:4, Informative)

      by thundercattt ( 4205847 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:12PM (#54614117)
      I cancelled the day they started the battle vs VPN's and their geoblocking. Kodi has filled the void nicely, I tried to pay for things but some company kept telling me what I could or couldn't do.

    • Re:Time to cancel netflix (Score:5, Insightful)

      by JustAnotherOldGuy ( 4145623 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:16PM (#54614147)

      I canceled cable because most (not all) of what was offered is pure shit.

      Sports, home decorating, sports, celebrity crap, hunting bigfoot, cooking, cooking, sports, cooking, game shows, shopping channel, honey boo boo, ice truckers, reality TV shows, more shopping, more celebrity crap, fishing, golfing, more bigfoot, more game shows....and on and on. It's drivel, replicated over and over and over.

        You forgot to mention the ads. I haven't seen that much content for years. Its only ads, ads ads...

  • That's remarkably LOW downloading (Score:3)

    by gurps_npc ( 621217 ) on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:14PM (#54614127) Homepage

    Less than 1 download per person. If this was a food try before you buy) , that means not everyone took one.

    Sounds to me like people are most likely trying to get reasonable service that is not available for sale, rather than pirating.

  • ... with an utterly brilliant and highly effective system: make shows and films so god damned awful that no one will bother to pirate them

  • Copyright gets no respect in this country (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 13, 2017 @10:31PM (#54614203)

    and thats because the social contract has been nullified. The deal was that we give them a temporary monopoly and in return they add to the public domain. Sonny Bono & Mickey Mouse suspended public domain indefinitely, and thus have reneged on their side of the social contract. Why should we continue to uphold our end of the bargain?

    This is why no one has any respect for copyright, nobody feels the slightest twinge of guilt bypassing your paywalls & getting your content for free. Perhaps someday you'll be able to get society at large back to the table to discuss a new contract, but i doubt it.

    Until then I guess you'll just have to keep suing your customers, thats a sure way to win back their loyalty.

    • To be fair, it's not just the U.S. It's the Berne Convention that established long international copyright terms (minimum of 50 years after author's death). In some ways, the U.S. arguably just brought its copyright terms up to the "international standard" in recent decades. I agree with you that such lengthy terms are preposterous and almost completely negate the original concept of "public domain."
  • Do they realize, their service is not affordable for the majority of the world? Their shows are staying unknown outside the US.

