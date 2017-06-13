HBO, Netflix, Other Hollywood Companies Join Forces To Fight Piracy (theverge.com) 47
New submitter stikves writes: It looks like media and technology companies are forming a group to "fight piracy." The Verge reports: "A group of 30 entertainment companies, including power players like Netflix, HBO, and NBCUniversal, have joined forces today in an effort to fight online piracy. The new group is called the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), and the partnership, while somewhat thin on specifics, will allow the content creators involved to pool resources to conduct research and work closely with law enforcement to find and stop pirates from stealing movies and TV shows. The first-of-its-kind alliance is composed of digital media players, networks, and Hollywood outfits, and all recognize how the internet has paved the way to an explosion in quality online content. However, piracy has boomed as a result: ACE says that last year saw 5.4 billion downloads of pirated films and TV shows." I'm not sure how these statistics hold against real revenue loss (or the imaginary one), however this might be a development to watch for.
I canceled cable for this reason. It's morally wrong to finance the fight against freedom on the Internet. And destroying freedom on the Internet is the only way to enforce the their laws.
I canceled cable because most (not all) of what was offered is pure shit.
Sports, home decorating, sports, celebrity crap, hunting bigfoot, cooking, cooking, sports, cooking, game shows, shopping channel, honey boo boo, ice truckers, reality TV shows, more shopping, more celebrity crap, fishing, golfing, more bigfoot, more game shows....and on and on. It's drivel, replicated over and over and over.
You forgot to mention the ads. I haven't seen that much content for years. Its only ads, ads ads...
This is insightful sarcasm. Mods, please correct it.
That's remarkably LOW downloading (Score:3)
Less than 1 download per person. If this was a food try before you buy) , that means not everyone took one.
Sounds to me like people are most likely trying to get reasonable service that is not available for sale, rather than pirating.
No, it's about racists that think China doesn't have internet access. More than 1/2 of China has internet access, although most of them use mobile platforms. (https://thenextweb.com/asia/2014/01/16/chinas-internet-population-numbered-618m-end-2013-81-connecting-via-mobile/) To get numbers like that it means that even rice farmers get the internet.
India has similar numbers.
Basically, the population of most countries is currently in large cities and people living in large cities get the internet. It is
Try and offer more series and movies on time for sale or rent in different parts of the world.
Thats the real thats holding back digital renting.
People would like to buy or rent but have to wait while local cinemas and then traditional broadcasters hold shows back for their own use.
A movie or series might not be released. It might be weeks or months late. It might be for digital sale and not for SD and HD rent.
and thats because the social contract has been nullified. The deal was that we give them a temporary monopoly and in return they add to the public domain. Sonny Bono & Mickey Mouse suspended public domain indefinitely, and thus have reneged on their side of the social contract. Why should we continue to uphold our end of the bargain?
This is why no one has any respect for copyright, nobody feels the slightest twinge of guilt bypassing your paywalls & getting your content for free. Perhaps someday you'll be able to get society at large back to the table to discuss a new contract, but i doubt it.
Until then I guess you'll just have to keep suing your customers, thats a sure way to win back their loyalty.
The seat was going to be empty anyway, and the theater owner wouldn't had made money on it if you didn't freeload. So what's the harm in watching for free?
Yeah I don't see the harm in that scenario. But of course the cinema does have the right to kick you out if they catch you.
