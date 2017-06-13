FCC Can't Cap the Cost of Cross-State Prison Phone Calls, Court Rules (theverge.com) 17
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Federal Communications Commission does not have the authority to cap the cost of prison and jail phone calls within states, an appeals court ruled in a decision today, dealing a massive blow to inmates and their advocates who have spent years litigating caps on the cost of such calls. Over several years, the FCC, under Democratic leadership, moved to cap the cost of calls for inmates. Activists argued that prisoners were effectively being extorted by private companies charging exorbitant rates -- a move that benefited private prisons and the states that got cuts of the revenue. Some of those states joined with companies in appealing the FCC's rules. The agency first moved to cap rates across state lines, and then, later, within states. Today, the court ruled that the FCC had overstepped when it attempted to regulate the price of calls within states. In the majority opinion, the court left little wiggle room for advocates of price-capping, with the possible exception of the cross-state caps, which are a minority of calls made by inmates. The opinion vacated not only the agency's proposed caps for in-state calls, but said the agency also lacked justification to require reports on video calling services. It also vacated a provision that would ban site commission payments.
Doesn't that present an obvious solution? (Score:2)
So any lawyer working with inmates in a certain state just needs to get a virtual phone number in another state, and have it forward to his regular phone number.
Beat me to it. Yup.
It's not the lawyers, it's the families. Many of them struggle with technical issues, and almost all of them struggle with cost issues. Many inmates rely on their families to send them the money to make calls to maintain family ties. This makes that much harder.
Internet calls cost 0.001 cent per hour (Score:1)
Is it all going to the ultra-rich as they line their pockets from private prisons for profit?
Well, is the President not black?
There, that answers your question.
What *can* FCC do? (Score:3)
Every article I come across seems to involve the FCC getting slapped down over pretty much everything, especially when it risks a corporations profits.
If no one wants them to regulate anything. why even bother having an FCC at all at this point?
This happens to be about the FCC, but really has nothing to do with the FCC per se.
This is about whether a federal agency can regulate purely intrastate activity. The FCC's rules capping costs for state-to-state calls stand.
>"This is about whether a federal agency can regulate purely intrastate activity. The FCC's rules capping costs for state-to-state calls stand."
Bingo. It has nothing to do with if we think the rates are fair or not. It has to do with the autonomy of the States. If you don't like it in your State, complain to your State, not the Fed.
It is really, really hard for many to swallow the concept that we are are the "United States of America" and not the "Federal State of America."
Cross state is all you need. (Score:2)
Long distance calls are as cheap as local ones so all it takes is buying a calling card or an organization willing to set up an at cost dial in card for prisoners.
And there needs to seriously be a shamming program for administrators and bureaucrats that advocate stupid things like gauging prisoners.
Sounds like a states issue (Score:2)
So the correct answer to the problem would be to complain to the states' own legislatures, which are supposed to be more responsive to their constituents than federal organizations anyway.
What's the actual decision? (Score:2)
The blurb only quotes the article and neither of which links to the decision. What did the court say that limited what the FCC can do? What was their reasoning and why did it 'leave little wiggle room'?
The sentence makes an okay headline but without an actual article describing the decision it doesn't make any sense.
Don't do the crime, you won't have to do the time! (Score:2)
Appeals, not Supreme (Score:2)
This is an Appeals court, not a Supreme Court ruling.
Big difference.
