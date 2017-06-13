FCC Can't Cap the Cost of Cross-State Prison Phone Calls, Court Rules (theverge.com) 57
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: The Federal Communications Commission does not have the authority to cap the cost of prison and jail phone calls within states, an appeals court ruled in a decision today, dealing a massive blow to inmates and their advocates who have spent years litigating caps on the cost of such calls. Over several years, the FCC, under Democratic leadership, moved to cap the cost of calls for inmates. Activists argued that prisoners were effectively being extorted by private companies charging exorbitant rates -- a move that benefited private prisons and the states that got cuts of the revenue. Some of those states joined with companies in appealing the FCC's rules. The agency first moved to cap rates across state lines, and then, later, within states. Today, the court ruled that the FCC had overstepped when it attempted to regulate the price of calls within states. In the majority opinion, the court left little wiggle room for advocates of price-capping, with the possible exception of the cross-state caps, which are a minority of calls made by inmates. The opinion vacated not only the agency's proposed caps for in-state calls, but said the agency also lacked justification to require reports on video calling services. It also vacated a provision that would ban site commission payments.
Doesn't that present an obvious solution? (Score:4, Interesting)
So any lawyer working with inmates in a certain state just needs to get a virtual phone number in another state, and have it forward to his regular phone number.
It's not the lawyers, it's the families. Many of them struggle with technical issues, and almost all of them struggle with cost issues. Many inmates rely on their families to send them the money to make calls to maintain family ties. This makes that much harder.
Many of them struggle with technical issues
How hard is it to set up a Google Voice again?
It's not hard for you. it's not hard for me, either. So, let's agree that we're not talking about you or me (although I was in Federal Prison for 9 years).
Many of these people have never used a computer before. Some have only used public access computers (like those in a library), often only for things like YouTube and maybe email. Many of these people are elderly. Some of these people have learning disabilities.
This isn't about calling lawyers. This is about inmates keeping in touch with their families. Many states, including California, ship inmates to out of state prisons, where it hard for their families to visit. Putting even more barriers between these inmates and their families is idiotic, since there is plenty of evidence that family bonds reduce recidivism.
Thank you.
Prisons were never set up for rehabilitating prisoners. You are barking up the wrong tree. What needs to happen are changes in sentencing laws and more dough ploughed into programs outside prison. Well, that was starting until Sessions decided to stick in his tiny wee-wee at the federal level.
Internet calls cost 0.001 cent per hour (Score:1)
Is it all going to the ultra-rich as they line their pockets from private prisons for profit?
Well, is the President not black?
There, that answers your question.
So, what you're saying is that for 8 years, a black president did nothing and now you're blaming the new guy because it fits your particular political view.
What *can* FCC do? (Score:5, Insightful)
Every article I come across seems to involve the FCC getting slapped down over pretty much everything, especially when it risks a corporations profits.
If no one wants them to regulate anything. why even bother having an FCC at all at this point?
This happens to be about the FCC, but really has nothing to do with the FCC per se.
This is about whether a federal agency can regulate purely intrastate activity. The FCC's rules capping costs for state-to-state calls stand.
>"This is about whether a federal agency can regulate purely intrastate activity. The FCC's rules capping costs for state-to-state calls stand."
+1 Insightful
Bingo. It has nothing to do with if we think the rates are fair or not. It has to do with the autonomy of the States. If you don't like it in your State, complain to your State, not the Fed.
It is really, really hard for many to swallow the concept that we are are the "United States of America" and not the "Federal State of America."
Oh, horseshit. Do you believe calls made from a VOIP phone to a number in the same state uses a different communication system than a VOIP phone to an out-of-state phone?
The phone system is not the same as county highways, especially since the companies that run these phone systems are national.
http://www.gtl.net/correc [gtl.net]
>"Do you believe calls made from a VOIP phone to a number in the same state uses a different communication system than a VOIP phone to an out-of-state phone?"
It doesn't matter. It is still a caller from within the State calling someone else within the same state State at a State facility and being billed in the same State. It is not a Federal matter, it is a State matter.
So, since this effectively overturns Wickard v. Filburn [wikipedia.org], the next order of business is abolishing the DEA (since the entire concept of Federal drug prohibition relies on it), right?
Well... Traditionally the FCC was about RF communications and in that capacity they are really necessary. Of course they also branched out into phone/telegraph regulations from that point and have collected legacy "communications" technologies as they developed. They took on broadcasting, Cable TV, POTS networks, Cell phones and now the internet all fall within their authority. Where I don't think the FCC's classical mission has really gone away, I do think that their legacy claim on things like the interne
Private prisons are an abomination. How we treat prisoners is an indicator of civilization. Seeing the weak and defenseless (legally speaking) as nothing more than a money resource is such an obvious aberration of what our country is supposed to be
They seem to overstep their authority in too many cases. For example, this seems more like an FTC issue; at the institution level, this is pretty much the definition of "coercive monopoly"...
Every article I come across seems to involve the FCC getting slapped down over pretty much everything, especially when it risks a corporations profits.
If no one wants them to regulate anything. why even bother having an FCC at all at this point?
Because this is something that should be handled by legislation, not regulation. That's why we elect Congress.
Cross state is all you need. (Score:3)
Long distance calls are as cheap as local ones so all it takes is buying a calling card or an organization willing to set up an at cost dial in card for prisoners.
And there needs to seriously be a shamming program for administrators and bureaucrats that advocate stupid things like gauging prisoners.
Prisoners typically have access to only one service provider for telephone/videophone/email services. The providers are all profiteers. They can easily provide cheaper services, but their motivation is to pursue monopoly pricing. Some inmates have had success with Google numbers, but others complain of poor sound quality.
Of course they can provide cheaper services. A local call in most areas is FREE. And long distance is a penny or less a minute (or even free) in plenty of areas.
In all Federal Prisons and some states the prisoners do pay for their own calls using money in their commissary account. Having said that, most prisoners in my prison did rely on their families sending them money for calls.
Sounds like a states issue (Score:2)
So the correct answer to the problem would be to complain to the states' own legislatures, which are supposed to be more responsive to their constituents than federal organizations anyway.
You'd think. But activists are very anti-democratic; thus their love of "rule by the few".
So the correct answer to the problem would be to complain to the states' own legislatures, which are supposed to be more responsive to their constituents than federal organizations anyway.
Except that the States are also benefiting both by the creation of for-profit prison systems and the sharing of revenue from scams like this. In my opinion, a prison system should never be privatized. There is too much opportunity for the exploitation of prisoners.
>"Except that the States are also benefiting both by the creation"
But that is their right and mandate....
I agree the rates are silly and some States are doing the wrong thing and also that some private prisons should have much better oversight. But it is not the Fed's domain and the court ruled correctly (which is shocking).
What's the actual decision? (Score:2)
The blurb only quotes the article and neither of which links to the decision. What did the court say that limited what the FCC can do? What was their reasoning and why did it 'leave little wiggle room'?
The sentence makes an okay headline but without an actual article describing the decision it doesn't make any sense.
staying out of trouble != not doing the crime. Some examples. [wikipedia.org]
You mean "if you ain't got the dimes, don't do the crimes"?
Appeals, not Supreme (Score:2)
This is an Appeals court, not a Supreme Court ruling.
Big difference.
Not that it matters anymore... (Score:2)
300$ for a 10 minute call... (Score:1)
Must have missed something... (Score:3)
So what's the argument in favor of letting them gouge prisoners and their families on phone calls? This seems counterproductive to the stated purpose of a prison, reform. Their punishment if supposed to be time behind bars, not high phone bills.
I see a business opertunity (Score:2)
I see a business opertunity where a company - perhaps a not-for-profit - crates a phone center in some state that takes long distance calls from Inmates and forwards them to their "loved ones". Of course this will require registration, perhaps by the inmates lawyer of family to prevent inmate scams... The cost could be kept low because of not-for-profit status, certainly it could be done for less than the Phone Company Scammers.
Too many people in prisons in the first place (Score:1)
USA has too many prisoners in the first place. Everything is a crime and if something is not a crime that's temporary. Shutting down the DEA would get rid of what, over half of the prison population at least?
