Someone Built a Tool To Get Congress' Browser History

A software engineer in North Carolina has created a new plugin that lets website administrators monitor when someone accesses their site from an IP address associated with the federal government. It was created in part to protest a measure signed by President Trump in April that allows internet service providers to sell sensitive information about your online habits without needing your consent. Motherboard reports: A new tool created by Matt Feld, the founder of several nonprofits including Speak Together, could help the public get a sense of what elected officials are up to online. Feld, a software engineer working in North Carolina, created Speak Together to share "technical projects that could be used to reduce the opaqueness between government and people," he told Motherboard over the phone. "It was born out of just me trying to get involved and finding the process to be confusing." The tool lets website administrators track whether members of Congress, the Senate, White House staff, or Federal Communications Commission (FCC) staff are looking at their site. If you use Feld's plug-in, you'll be able to see whether someone inside government is reading your blog. You won't be able to tell if President Trump viewed a web page, but you will be able to see that it was someone using an IP address associated with the White House. The tool works similarly to existing projects like CongressEdits, an automated Twitter account that tweets whenever a Wikipedia page is edited from IP addresses associated with Congress.
I just hope he will donate that tool free of charge to pornhub if they give him the data they collect.
Since when is a product a customer?
I'm taking bets on how long until this guy gets v& on Trumped-up (harhar) national security charges.
I bet a lot of conservatives don't want their history on hotmale.com exposed.
And there is no reason any free market leaning, not to mention Libertarian leaning, Republican who would have the slightest problem with this. As a matter of fact they would argue that this is the free market in action (note to socialist Free Market means not government directed).
So, your snarky message completely misses the point. Not to mention that SoCons are (at most 25% of Republicans) and there influence is waning in key areas such as gay marriage
Now all we need is a tool to signal every time somebody from the Congress uses TOR.
That joke feels like it's recycled from a decade ago. Are we going to get refurbished Bush-jokes now?
That joke feels like it's recycled from a decade ago.
Trump is getting the same national security briefings that Ronald Reagan got in the final years of his administration.
Are we going to get refurbished Bush-jokes now?
Who knew that George W. was an intellectual?
Trump's national security briefings include little text, many pictures and a box of crayons.
Still sounds more useful than Trump's circle jerk Cabinet meetings where all the Cabinet members prostrate themselves and praise him like they are a bunch of North Koreans seeing Kim Jong Un
I mean, I didn't vote for the guy, but that's all the news there is here now
Misleading headline (Score:4, Informative)
This does not have anything to do with Congress' browser histories.
This tool makes it easier to determine if Congress visits YOUR WEBSITE ONLY.
This info is in the summary, but come on SlashDot, there is no need for the clickbait headlines.
Hilarious (Score:4, Insightful)
This is good. The website end has always been able to store visitor information and do whatever the hell it wants with it. So, this guy writes a tool that uses the #1 privacy invasion in the world today to protest letting ISPs store which IP addresses clients on your home network connect to, which doesn't even crack the top 100, thanks to SSL and browsers pushing auto-SSL.
Just for comparison, Facebook knows who you are, where you live, what and where you like to eat, who your friends are, what your politics are, what websites you visit, what products you purchase, and everything else about you. What does you ISP know about you? They know that you spend a lot of time on Facebook.
Oh, but Zuckerberg is a progressive and Trump is a Republican. Everyone get your pitchforks and torches so we can go protest the second one.
Re:Hilarious (Score:5, Insightful)
I can avoid using Facebook.
I cannot avoid using my ISP.
Re: (Score:3)
Trump is a Republican.
Trump may be many things be he isn't a Republican. The Republican Party was a convenient tool for him to use for his own ends; but in the end he only cares about what is best for Trump, the Republican Party or anyone else be damned. If destroying the Republican Party enables him to get the adulation he so desperately craves he'll be the first to toss on gasoline and light a match.
in Sweden, 'creeper' has been around for ages. (Score:3)
So here's an existing system tracking Media and government access in Sweden:
https://mediacreeper.com/index
http://gnuheter.com/creeper/senaste
Basically, you put the 'creeper' tag on your home page, and it logs accesses from netblocks known to be used by media and gov't.
Proving the bill changed very little (Score:2)
I'm not saying that it isn't bad for ISPs to sell info. I'm not in favor of the big ISPs, but I believe they are what they are because of government intervention, and not in spite of it. Also, this legislation doesn't explicitly
TFA doesn't say... Then again, IT reporting is difficult stuff.
