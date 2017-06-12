Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Government Social Networks Communications Republicans The Internet Twitter Politics

'COVFEFE Act' Would Make Social Media a Presidential Record (thehill.com) 74

Posted by BeauHD from the well-preserved dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Monday to classify presidential social media posts -- including President Trump's much-discussed tweets -- as presidential records. The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act, which has the same acronym as an infamous Trump Twitter typo last month, would amend the Presidential Records Act to include "social media." Presidential records must be preserved, according to the Presidential Records Act, which would make it potentially illegal for the president to delete tweets. "President Trump's frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post," said Quigley in a statement. Most people took the "covfefe" tweet to be a typo, although press secretary Sean Spicer told the media that the term was used intentionally. "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," he said.

'COVFEFE Act' Would Make Social Media a Presidential Record More | Reply

'COVFEFE Act' Would Make Social Media a Presidential Record

Comments Filter:

  • good (Score:4, Insightful)

    by MrNJ ( 955045 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:24PM (#54605467)
    The more time the congress spends on pointless stuff like this, the less time is left to waste taxpayer money. Carry on.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      After eight years of Obama, Congress ran out of post offices to rename.

    • Re:good (Score:4, Insightful)

      by hey! ( 33014 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:35PM (#54605563) Homepage Journal

      Well, they're not exactly overwhelmed by the volume of work. Congress is already stalled by the fact that the party in power is not quite so ideologically unified as it thought it was.

      • It never seemed that the GOP was ever ideologically unified. Just look at the libertarian strain of GOP compared to a mainstream GOPer.

        The Democrats, however, seem like they not only want ideological uniformity but enforce it by way of excising any opposing thought like a cancer. They really don't want anyone thinking out side of what the Party wants.

        For example, compare GOP 2008/2012 Ron Paul with Democrat Sanders in 2016. Both establishment parties hated Paul/Sanders but only one party was arrogant enough

      • Congress is already stalled by the fact that the party in power is not quite so ideologically unified as it thought it was.

        Only the fear-mongers on the left ever claimed there was ideological unity. Anyone with a mind left could clearly see there are many Republicans who detest Trump and are part of the effort to work against him in most things. Every now and then there is real alignment but it is rare and happens in only the most clear-cut of cases (like Gorsuch, and even that became a bit iffy).

        Trump's

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      Re: wasting taxpayer money -- if key details about governing and policy come as tweets, then they darn sure are important enough to properly track and catalog.

      As far as the acronym, they even outdid recent NASA probes in shoe-horned spelling such that they deserve a Uranus Award: Unique References And Naming Using Stretching.

  • Already subject to relevant rules (Score:5, Insightful)

    by JoshuaZ ( 1134087 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:32PM (#54605525) Homepage
    I'm not a lawyer, but my understanding is that the current record keeping rules are very broad and would include this, especially given Spicer's other comment that they consider Trump's tweets to be official Presidential announcements. So this seems unnecessary and more grandstanding than anything else (which is reinforced by the name chosen).

  • Related bill: The TRIGGER Act (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    All internal political party emails and communication will be released for public viewing to ensure no shenanigans are taking place.

    Word verification: thefts

  • Interesting implication (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Crashmarik ( 635988 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:32PM (#54605529)

    Twitter FB etc would be legally barred from deleting posts from government employees ?

    How interesting.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Doubtful. More likely those posts would be archived instantly by the government, with no delete option. So not really that different to what happens now, only it's the government doing it as well as citizens.

  • Not only because such a bill seems to be necessary, but because it was named about the most annoying non-story of 2017 so far.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Tablizer ( 95088 )

      The world is a very weird place right now

      When it became clear T won the election, somebody in the room stated, "Regardless of what happens, it will be really odd and the news will be busy." T hasn't failed in that regard.

  • Snapchat next? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by kiviQr ( 3443687 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:34PM (#54605559)
    I'd love to see how Snapchat would handle deletion ban of POTUS posts.

  • The president and a small group of people... (Score:3, Funny)

    by ebcdic ( 39948 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @05:36PM (#54605581)

    "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." The small group are his Russian handlers.

  • Doesn't this already exist? (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Wasn't there some article about all of Obama's tweets being backed up in the Library of Congress? Or did that only happen at the end of the term, not as they're coming out, fast and furious.

  • Point 1: Master level trolling.

    Point 2: He's right. Now that several layers of courts and the White House via Spicer have established that Trump's tweets are in fact relevant to his administration's policies then they should be treated as they were presidential records.

    Point 3: Make it retroactive so he is already in violation for his deleted Tweets.

    Point 4: This will never make it to the floor but if it did and passed Trump would veto it anyway.

    • Point 3: Make it retroactive so he is already in violation for his deleted Tweets.

      Nope, that would be ex post facto... [wikipedia.org]

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by xQx ( 5744 )

      Point 5: Big respect for having the maturity not to turn it into a torturous acronym.
      Idiots behind the "Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism" Act, take note.

  • What's the problem - you want to record Trump's tweets then record them, they're openly available. Ffs there's even a JavaScript API for Twitter you can use to do it automatically.

  • Sean Spicer told the media that the term was used intentionally. "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," he said.

    It's Orangenian for "Rosebud".

Slashdot Top Deals

"Everybody is talking about the weather but nobody does anything about it." -- Mark Twain

Close