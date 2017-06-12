'COVFEFE Act' Would Make Social Media a Presidential Record (thehill.com) 74
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Monday to classify presidential social media posts -- including President Trump's much-discussed tweets -- as presidential records. The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act, which has the same acronym as an infamous Trump Twitter typo last month, would amend the Presidential Records Act to include "social media." Presidential records must be preserved, according to the Presidential Records Act, which would make it potentially illegal for the president to delete tweets. "President Trump's frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post," said Quigley in a statement. Most people took the "covfefe" tweet to be a typo, although press secretary Sean Spicer told the media that the term was used intentionally. "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," he said.
good (Score:4, Insightful)
Re: (Score:1)
Except when those government officials are democrats
Re: (Score:2)
Except that there are millions of eyes already on Trump's Twitter account and so this "bill" (actually just a stunt) would accomplish nothing if signed into law. Well, except set up yet another government group tasked with doing something that adds little or no value.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I believe it is one of the chief things keeping him from getting things done actually.....it creates too much turmoil, and distractions from the things he promised to get through...healthcare reform, tax reform, and the wall.
I used to love watching all the news channels, MSNBC, Fox, CNN...I'd watch all the Sunday morning news shows every week.
But man, I'm so over it....this tweet, that tweet...and the press jumping on this, or
Re: (Score:2)
It's something of a sad state of affairs that news has become glorified Twitter readers.
Re:good (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, they're not exactly overwhelmed by the volume of work. Congress is already stalled by the fact that the party in power is not quite so ideologically unified as it thought it was.
Re: (Score:3)
It never seemed that the GOP was ever ideologically unified. Just look at the libertarian strain of GOP compared to a mainstream GOPer.
The Democrats, however, seem like they not only want ideological uniformity but enforce it by way of excising any opposing thought like a cancer. They really don't want anyone thinking out side of what the Party wants.
For example, compare GOP 2008/2012 Ron Paul with Democrat Sanders in 2016. Both establishment parties hated Paul/Sanders but only one party was arrogant enough
Re: (Score:2)
In 2008, people were laughing at Paul, yes. In 2012, the GOP was moving to where Paul was on many issues. He was a threat with his ideas to the point that the GOP changed the primary rules so that only candidates that won majorities in X number of states can win the nomination. That change later haunted the GOP when it became clear that only Trump will be the nominee because of that rule change. He was playing the delegate game to change the platform and considering his success (ideologically speaking) sin
Who thought they were to begin with? (Score:2)
Congress is already stalled by the fact that the party in power is not quite so ideologically unified as it thought it was.
Only the fear-mongers on the left ever claimed there was ideological unity. Anyone with a mind left could clearly see there are many Republicans who detest Trump and are part of the effort to work against him in most things. Every now and then there is real alignment but it is rare and happens in only the most clear-cut of cases (like Gorsuch, and even that became a bit iffy).
Trump's
Re: (Score:2)
Re: wasting taxpayer money -- if key details about governing and policy come as tweets, then they darn sure are important enough to properly track and catalog.
As far as the acronym, they even outdid recent NASA probes in shoe-horned spelling such that they deserve a Uranus Award: Unique References And Naming Using Stretching.
Re: (Score:2)
When he is no longer president, Donald J. Trump can have a library where his words of wisdom are recorded 140 characters at a time.
If they only include the words of wisdom, it shouldn't take more than a single post-it note. Probably not even that.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure the point is to store the words of the *politician*, not the words of everyone that talks to him or her. If the politician opts to reply to a question, then sure, make that reply part of the record - but let's not fill the record with a spam bot spewing obscenities into everybody's twitter stream. That's not really useful.
Re: And naming it the COVFEFE act dooms it (Score:4)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You think a bill sponsored by a Democrat has a chance of getting passed?
You're an optimist. I like that.
Re: (Score:2)
You think a bill sponsored by a Democrat has a chance of getting passed?
Once the Republicans figure out that they can't come to an agreement among themselves, they will turn to Nancy Pelosi for Democratic votes to pass "must pass" legislation. This bill and a laundry list of Democratic priorities will find its way into the "must pass" legislation.
Re: (Score:2)
He could have easily made the same bill without the insult and had a good chance of it passing,
Given that he's a Democrat and such a bill is obviously targeted at the Republican President, it never would have had a chance at passing.
Although I'm in full agreement that we should expect more of our legislators than this kind of juvenile attention-seeking.
Already subject to relevant rules (Score:5, Insightful)
Related bill: The TRIGGER Act (Score:1)
All internal political party emails and communication will be released for public viewing to ensure no shenanigans are taking place.
Word verification: thefts
Interesting implication (Score:4, Insightful)
Twitter FB etc would be legally barred from deleting posts from government employees ?
How interesting.
Re: (Score:2)
Doubtful. More likely those posts would be archived instantly by the government, with no delete option. So not really that different to what happens now, only it's the government doing it as well as citizens.
The world is a very weird place right now (Score:2)
Not only because such a bill seems to be necessary, but because it was named about the most annoying non-story of 2017 so far.
Re: (Score:1)
When it became clear T won the election, somebody in the room stated, "Regardless of what happens, it will be really odd and the news will be busy." T hasn't failed in that regard.
Snapchat next? (Score:4, Interesting)
Re: (Score:1)
"Look at this fine pussy!"
The president and a small group of people... (Score:3, Funny)
"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." The small group are his Russian handlers.
Re: (Score:2)
The Post said Kushner suggested the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to shield pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak from monitoring. Kislyak allegedly then relayed the suggestion to his superiors in Moscow. The idea was supposedly broached during a meeting between Kushner and Kislyak during an early December meeting at Trump Tower.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/26/jared-kushner-wanted-secret-communications-channel-with-russia-new-report-alleges.html [foxnews.com]
Re: (Score:2)
That's unsubstantiated hearsay from some unnamed person - IE Gossip.
I'm sure that the special counsel will get it straighten out in short order.
Doesn't this already exist? (Score:1)
Wasn't there some article about all of Obama's tweets being backed up in the Library of Congress? Or did that only happen at the end of the term, not as they're coming out, fast and furious.
Re: (Score:2)
Awesome (Score:1)
Point 1: Master level trolling.
Point 2: He's right. Now that several layers of courts and the White House via Spicer have established that Trump's tweets are in fact relevant to his administration's policies then they should be treated as they were presidential records.
Point 3: Make it retroactive so he is already in violation for his deleted Tweets.
Point 4: This will never make it to the floor but if it did and passed Trump would veto it anyway.
Re: (Score:2)
Point 3: Make it retroactive so he is already in violation for his deleted Tweets.
Nope, that would be ex post facto... [wikipedia.org]
Re: (Score:2)
Point 5: Big respect for having the maturity not to turn it into a torturous acronym.
Idiots behind the "Uniting and Strengthening America by Providing Appropriate Tools Required to Intercept and Obstruct Terrorism" Act, take note.
Recording tweets (Score:2)
Secret unveiled (Score:2)
It's Orangenian for "Rosebud".