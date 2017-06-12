'COVFEFE Act' Would Make Social Media a Presidential Record (thehill.com) 39
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Hill: Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation Monday to classify presidential social media posts -- including President Trump's much-discussed tweets -- as presidential records. The Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement (COVFEFE) Act, which has the same acronym as an infamous Trump Twitter typo last month, would amend the Presidential Records Act to include "social media." Presidential records must be preserved, according to the Presidential Records Act, which would make it potentially illegal for the president to delete tweets. "President Trump's frequent, unfiltered use of his personal Twitter account as a means of official communication is unprecedented. If the President is going to take to social media to make sudden public policy proclamations, we must ensure that these statements are documented and preserved for future reference. Tweets are powerful, and the President must be held accountable for every post," said Quigley in a statement. Most people took the "covfefe" tweet to be a typo, although press secretary Sean Spicer told the media that the term was used intentionally. "The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant," he said.
good (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Re:good (Score:4, Insightful)
Well, they're not exactly overwhelmed by the volume of work. Congress is already stalled by the fact that the party in power is not quite so ideologically unified as it thought it was.
Re: (Score:2)
It never seemed that the GOP was ever ideologically unified. Just look at the libertarian strain of GOP compared to a mainstream GOPer.
The Democrats, however, seem like they not only want ideological uniformity but enforce it by way of excising any opposing thought like a cancer. They really don't want anyone thinking out side of what the Party wants.
For example, compare GOP 2008/2012 Ron Paul with Democrat Sanders in 2016. Both establishment parties hated Paul/Sanders but only one party was arrogant enough
Re: (Score:1)
Yes, Let's do exactly that! I am sick and tired of my elected officials, unfortunately Democrats, deleting my legitimate concerns expressed to them on social media.
Re: (Score:3)
I'm pretty sure the point is to store the words of the *politician*, not the words of everyone that talks to him or her. If the politician opts to reply to a question, then sure, make that reply part of the record - but let's not fill the record with a spam bot spewing obscenities into everybody's twitter stream. That's not really useful.
Re: And naming it the COVFEFE act dooms it (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You think a bill sponsored by a Democrat has a chance of getting passed?
You're an optimist. I like that.
Already subject to relevant rules (Score:4, Interesting)
Interesting implication (Score:4, Insightful)
Twitter FB etc would be legally barred from deleting posts from government employees ?
How interesting.
The world is a very weird place right now (Score:2)
Not only because such a bill seems to be necessary, but because it was named about the most annoying non-story of 2017 so far.
Snapchat next? (Score:3)
The president and a small group of people... (Score:2, Funny)
"The president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." The small group are his Russian handlers.
Re: (Score:2)
The Post said Kushner suggested the use of Russian diplomatic facilities as a way to shield pre-inauguration discussions with Kislyak from monitoring. Kislyak allegedly then relayed the suggestion to his superiors in Moscow. The idea was supposedly broached during a meeting between Kushner and Kislyak during an early December meeting at Trump Tower.
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/05/26/jared-kushner-wanted-secret-communications-channel-with-russia-new-report-alleges.html [foxnews.com]