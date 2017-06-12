Amazon Sues Former AWS VP Over Non-Compete Deal (geekwire.com) 34
Reader joshtops shares a report: Amazon.com is alleging that one of its former high-ranking executives violated a non-compete agreement when he accepted a job at Bellevue-based Smartsheet, GeekWire has learned. In a lawsuit filed Friday in King County Superior Court, Amazon alleges that Gene Farrell, who served as Vice President of the AWS Enterprise Applications -- EC2 Windows team, violated a non-compete agreement when he took the new job as head of product June 1 at the heavily-funded Bellevue online workplace collaboration platform. "This move is unthinkable," Amazon wrote in a motion for a temporary restraining order that would bar Farrell from working at Smartsheet. "he cannot possibly forget everything he knows about AWS's products and plans while he is working to develop products for its competitor." The suit also notes: "Farrell's role as "Head of Product" at Smartsheet will necessarily involve development of and strategy regarding competing cloud-based productivity products, including but not limited to those for project management, collaboration, and/or automation, and will therefore breach the Noncompetition Agreement and threaten the disclosure of Amazon's highly confidential information," Amazon wrote in its lawsuit.
So... yay? (Score:2)
So is this a case where we should be happy because a guy with the resources to fight the legality of a non-compete agreement is being sued?
They pretend to eat each other but send big bills to their clients instead. Sharks win.
Sarcasm aside I think you sum it up quite well. Non-compete clauses are not universally bad, but they are easily abused. They are not as easily abused when both parties have the means to fight it over in court. I'm not sure how much Gene Farrell is worth, but as long as it's in the multi-million dollar level then I believe the courts are an appropriate way to settle this matter fairly.
If there is silver lining to this story, it's that most of us do not work, nor will ever work, for Amazon.
Non-Compete Deal should be full pay and full benef (Score:4, Insightful)
Non-Compete Deal should be full pay with the same COL / pay raises that you should of gotten and full benefits for the term.
There'd be a natural cap. The talent-pool is pretty large and a lot of people are underemployed, there's no practical way to afford to buy-out all of them.
Having seen what Google and Facebook are paying incoming executives/creative talent, I can tell you that the cap for the right person is much higher than most reasonable people would expect.
This times a billion. Non-competes effectively prevent an ex-employee from using his skills and knowledge to work in his field. If you want to control the employment of people, you should be prepared to pay for it.
Re:Non-Compete Deal should be full pay and full be (Score:4, Interesting)
In Belgium these things are great to have.
I had one. The moment I was let go, they signed of that it was not valid anymore. Why? Because if they would not have, they would have had to pay me the amount agreed upon.
All I had to do was file a suit saying that I was unable to go after a job at the competition and they would have to pay me out, regardless if I actually wanted a job or that I was going for a job at none of the competitors.
It would not even matter if I got fired or if I left.
As always: ask a real lawyer that is specialized in this stuff in your jurisdiction, because it can make you a LOT of money or not.
The best moment to do this if you retire. Then there is no risk with future employers who won't hire you. Also look if it is legal, because below a certain pay grade in Belgium it isn't. So you can still go work for the competition and they can't do anything and if you go work elsewhere, they still have to pay you.
Again: talk to a specialized lawyer that is not related to your company. So not the people that do your salary. They work for the company, not for you. Also not your bookkeeper. Only talk to your Union if you are unable to find a lawyer, because it is very likely you talk to somebody who does not know the details and will give you the wrong info, resulting in you not getting the money you should or paying a LOT.
What they want is to control what you learned without paying a single dime.
If they could actually wipe out the years you spent with them from your brain, they would.
I would rather non-compete clauses require arbitration to settle if the terms are enforceable. They should look at the pay of the employee and severance in determining if the clause can be enforced. In short arbitration should ensure the employee is being given a fair shake.
Companies should have a way to ensure key employees cannot take their knowledge to competitors. But they should have to pay for the privilege. For instance my specialized knowledge probably makes me around $50k-$75k (in salary) more valu
So this means... (Score:3)
Does this mean that Amazon was planning to fight back with some kind of "Amazon Docs" solution?
That seems to be the implicit disclosure in the legal action.
It probably gives Microsoft and Google more valuable intel than Amazon loses to "Smartsheet".
What? Amazon doesn't offer... (Score:2)
Did it involve Severance Pay? (Score:2, Insightful)
Frankly, any non-compete that does not involve severance pay for the duration of the non-compete should be illegal. It doesn't have to include benefits or bonuses, but it should be the same salary.
Most of the time the people involved do not have any information vital to the development of the product. As noted in the article, Amazon uses non-competes for unskilled, SEASONAL warehouse workers. This is done more often to intimidate people into not quitting rather than to protect the company.
If it is reall
Should this apply to top executives as well?
"I will pay you $3M per year, under the condition that you don't quit and work for a competitor" does not seem entirely unreasonable.
For a programmer making $65K, maybe so.
"I will pay you $3M per year, under the condition that you don't quit and work for a competitor" does not seem entirely unreasonable.
But is smartsheet really a competitor? I can see preventing him from going and working for rackspace but if smartsheet is considered a competitor then that eliminates 90% of his potential jobs. A non-compete should require a company to explicitly list who they consider and don't consider a competitor. An overly broad non-compete basically makes you unemployable. If a company really wants a non-compete like that then instead of paying them 3M per year, they should pay them only 2M per year and save the e
There is a simpler solution: work in California.
California law voids almost all non-compete agreements (the exceptions are quite specific and would not apply here). There are studies that show that the state benefits from banning non-competes.
Non-competes tricky due to "restraint of trade" (Score:2)
The issue is that there is a legal concept called "restraint of trade." You cant from a non-compete stop someone from working in their profession and provide for themselves. A lot of these non-competes end up violating this concept which is why the courts are frequently not supporting employers in non-compete disputes.
Depends on the state you live in. In some states non-competes have basically been rendered unenforceable for the vary reason you state. Other state courts have not arrived at the same conclusion and have varying rules for what make a non-compete enforceable or not.
As in ALL legal matters about which you have questions, I strongly recommend you pay a lawyer for advice before you sign anything.
In my personal experience, I've been sued over a non-compete issue that I considered frivolous. I can tell you
Technical knowledge, sure, you get to take that with you as long as it doesn't specifically belong to your original company.... Business plans, practices, procedures and clients? You better not "take" that stuff with you or use what you know about a company's business to your advantage.
However, this would normally be covered by a Non-Disclosure and not a Non-Compete agreement, though often they are the same contract.