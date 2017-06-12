Opioid Dealers Embrace the Dark Web To Send Deadly Drugs by Mail

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Anonymous online sales are surging, and people are dying. Despite dozens of arrests, new merchants -- many based in Asia -- quickly pop up. From a report on the New York Times: In a growing number of arrests and overdoses, law enforcement officials say, the drugs are being bought online. Internet sales have allowed powerful synthetic opioids such as fentanyl -- the fastest-growing cause of overdoses nationwide -- to reach living rooms in nearly every region of the country, as they arrive in small packages in the mail (syndicated source). The authorities have been frustrated in their efforts to crack down on the trade because these sites generally exist on the so-called dark web, where buyers can visit anonymously using special browsers and make purchases with virtual currencies like Bitcoin. The problem of dark web sales appeared to have been stamped out in 2013, when the authorities took down the most famous online marketplace for drugs, known as Silk Road. But since then, countless successors have popped up, making the drugs readily available to tens of thousands of customers who would not otherwise have had access to them. Among the dead are two 13-year-olds, Grant Seaver and Ryan Ainsworth, who died last fall in the wealthy resort town of Park City, Utah, after taking a synthetic opioid known as U-47700 or Pinky. The boys had received the powder from another local teenager, who bought the drugs on the dark web using Bitcoin, according to the Park City police chief.

  Declare victory in the war on drugs and end it.

    by XxtraLarGe ( 551297 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @12:49PM (#54603081) Journal
    Gary Johnson might not have been a very good candidate, but one good point he made was the U.S. has the best policies in place to cause drug users to die. Trillions of dollars spent, and they can't even keep the drugs out of prisons. Everyone would be better off if you could just buy crack, meth & heroin at your local party store, and rededicate the money being spent on imprisoning people to treatment programs. I just saw an article that said it now costs more to keep someone in prison than it does to send them to Harvard for a year.

    • I don't understand your reasoning. How does that strategy enrich the police union, the prison guard union, the owners of private prisons, fund black-ops programs [youtube.com] or impose arbitrary authority on people to make sure they know who their masters are?

      That sounds more like the Portugal [youtube.com] solution and they saw a 95% drop in drug crime, so this plan of yours sounds really bad for a lot of people. Are you against good American jobs?

      by Nidi62 ( 1525137 )
      While drugs like fentanyl, meth, crack, and heroin shouldn't be freely purchasable at your corner store, drug addiction should be stigmatized and recognized as the disease it is. Offer people safe places to take the drugs with medical staff close at hand in case of adverse reactions, as well as providing things like clean needles. At the same time, offer treatment services for people looking to actually get help. Legalize marijuana, decriminalize possession of anything else, and anyone arrested goes not
  • Everything from guns, to drugs, to any number of other illegal things get shipped through the USPS all the time. This has been an open secret for decades. It's just that someone at the Times took a day off from the usual neo-liberal propaganda to report on something most normies don't know about. The only real change is that someone has refined one of the channels for communication.

      by Strider- ( 39683 )

      The difference today, though, is the sheer potency of the synthetic opiods that are being mailed across. You can ship enough Fentanyl or worse Carfentanyl (or its analogues) in an envelope designed for a greeting card to supply a reasonably sized town for a few weeks. We're talking drugs where the LD50 is on the order of micrograms. In theory of course, they could be diluted down to a safe dosage (we're talking almost Homeopathic type levels of dilution), but the reality is that most of the dealers and gang

  • Modern media must need to sensationalize everything. Just because something is on the Internet doesn't make it "virtual". Did I make a "virtual" purchase on Amazon? Or send a "virtual" message to my boss via email? I think they mean "currency like Bitcoin."

  • You MUST shut down the Interwebs because think of the CHILDREN!

  • "The only thing we learn from history is that we learn nothing from history."

    The War on Drugs was and is nothing more than Prohibition 2. And like most Hollywood sequels, everything involved, bootlegging, corruption, and violence, are simply done over on a more massive scale to impress the audience.

  Legalization

    by Daetrin ( 576516 ) on Monday June 12, 2017 @01:06PM (#54603233)
    Just another sign that we ought to legalize _all_ drugs, not just marijuana.

    Aside from the big three (alcohol, tobacco, and marijuana) they ought to be available only from stores licensed by either the state or the Feds (like liquor stores in some states) but you should be able to get whatever drugs you want from those stores. But those drugs should be regulated for quality and they should be heavily taxed, with the proceeds used for education, health care, and detox centers. (Even with taxes the price will probably remain comparable to current values once the overhead of having to circumvent the police/military is taken into account.)

    Yes, some people will become addicted and their lives will be ruined, and some people will die. But we have proven over and over again that you can't _force_ people to live responsibly if they don't want to. We can try to educate people when they're young, and the detox centers will be there for people who've gotten into trouble and want to get their lives straightened out. Even so, there will still be those who are unable or unwilling to control their impulses, and that's sad. But criminalization has ruined far too many lives, too often those who aren't even involved, and wasted way too much government money while putting way too much money in the pockets of those benefiting from the illegal drug trade.
  • When my late father required maintenance drugs to keep living, a one-month supply of the drugs cost $120 per month. He found a pharmacy in India that would sell him a six-month supply for the same price. When he got his first package, it was the same drugs that he got at the local pharmacy.

  • Chainsaws are extremely dangerous if mishandled.

    Drugs are tools. Amphetamines, opiates, and paracetamol are dangerous. People overuse caffeine; it's less-dangerous than amphetamine, and provides a sort of illustration about why we don't just give you a stock of 2.5mg d-AMP capsules instead of morning coffee.

    The kind of pain for which you need opiates will fuck you up. Pain does extreme psychological damage, and chronic pain is debilitating. Opiates provide an important component of a barely-adequate

  • What kind of garbage is that? There were other darknet markets still up, and more appeared in days. Nobody with an IQ above room temperature would have thought for a second that shutting down Silk Road would impact darknet sales for anything resembling a significant time period.

    And once again, not the slightest recognition that this entire problem with fentanyl analogs was caused exclusively by US drug policy throwing pain patients and addicts alike out of a setting with access to medical doctors and regu

