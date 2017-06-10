Delays In Unlocking Cellphones Seized In Inauguration Day Protests? (buzzfeed.com) 18
Cellphone data may play a key role in prosecuting people arrested at inauguration day protests, according to an article shared by Slashdot reader Mosquito Bites. A U.S. attorney acknowledged that "the government recovered cell phones from more than 100 indicted defendants and other un-indicted arrested" in a filing last March, adding "The government is in the process of extracting data from the Rioter Cell Phones pursuant to lawfully issued search warrants, and expects to be in a position to produce all of the data from the searchers Rioter Cell Phones in the next several weeks."
But 11 weeks later, it's a different story. Prosecutors "have provided defense lawyers with access to hundreds of hours of video footage from January 20, but have yet to turn over data extracted from more than 100 cell phones seized during the arrests, according to lawyers who spoke with BuzzFeed News." In addition, they report that now more than half the 200-plus defendants "are vowing not to cooperate with prosecutors, even in the face of a new set of felony charges that carry stiff maximum prison sentences."
In a similar way to the "mistakes" this young lady who leaked classified made, so to did most of these demonstrators.
Seriously, if you're going to participate or be part of the leadership of an organized protest, consider all your "command and control" participants use - get this! - "burner phones", and then at some point, ditch them.
And be seen using a flip phone? Never. How many of these anti capitalist leftist protesters were using $1000 iPhones? Hell use regular HF radios with keywords.
Seriously, if you're going to participate or be part of the leadership of an organized protest, consider all your "command and control" participants use - get this! - "burner phones", and then at some point, ditch them.
And be seen using a flip phone? Never.
The horror! The horror!
more than half the 200-plus defendants "are vowing not to cooperate with prosecutors
Why would anyone cooperate with their prosecution?
Do I misunderstand something here? Typically you cooperate with your defence and are adversarial with your prosecution, no?
In the same way that millennials can be both male and female at the same time, they can self-identify as prosecutors while being defendents.
The prosecutors are pulling the plea deal they give everyone now. Only a fraction of criminal cases make it to trial. The DA doesn't have the resources or budget to decrypt the phones and hopes everyone takes the deal.
Why would anyone cooperate with their prosecution?
Because prosecutors use a certain tactic so often, they named a whole category of games after it: the Prisoner's Dilemma.