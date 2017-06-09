Prosectors Say the Kansas Shooting of Garmin Engineers Was a Hate Crime (theverge.com) 71
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Federal prosecutors have filed a hate crime charge against 51-year-old Kansas resident Adam Purinton, according to the Department of Justice. Purinton, who is accused of shooting three people in an Olathe bar, reportedly told a local Garmin engineer to "get out of my country" before opening fire. Purinton is currently being held on first-degree murder charges filed by local prosecutors. Today's indictment accuses Purinton of committing murder "because of Kuchibhotla's actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin," with additional charges for the attempted murder of Madasani and violations of federal firearm statutes. The Justice Department declined to say whether it will pursue the death penalty, although it is authorized by the hate crime statute.
So a state can take away the death penalty for murder, and there's no death penalty for murder. But if someone murders for RACISM, then the feds can come in overrule the state? That's a little bit odd, right?
No. Federal offenses may be capital offenses, e.g. treason or terrorism. If it's being prosecuted by the federal government because the crime is federal, the punishment is obviously going to be federal - e.g. the death penalty for a race-driven multiple murder.
The reason Federal hate crimes were created to begin with so that where a state's law enforcement, prosecution or courts would refuse to charge, prosecute or convict some mouth-breathing KKKer for lynching someone, they would still see justice. Do you have a problem with that?
I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Insightful)
Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.
I agree. I do think the punishment should be eye for an eye. 1 appeal then out to the back of the woodshed, no death row for eons...3 years max.
Re:I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Insightful)
Why do you think so?
The "why" can make a great deal of difference. Someone killing a person for molesting their kid is different than killing someone randomly.
Re: (Score:3)
Classic example of somebody who wants to deal with the world they way they wish it was, not the way it is.
He is right. You would also be if you knew the difference.
Nope. As a society we don't want child molesters or people who murder just because of race. That's more than emotional subjectivity.
Huh? Motive is at the very heart of a criminal prosecution. Judges and/or juries are supposed to have latitude in findings of guilt, or findings of guilt on a range of charges, or even of differential sentencing, depending upon motive. I realize that some here have a hard time grasping that the world isn't black and white, but there's always nuance. Some serial killer who gets his jollies killing people is inevitably going to get a far harsher sentence than someone who killed the person who molested their c
Re:I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Interesting)
Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.
For most crimes, the reason that you did a thing matters. The classic example is where you accidentally take the wrong laptop instead of deliberately taking someone else's laptop. In most jurisdictions you didn't commit a crime if you didn't intend to take someone else's laptop. Your mistake of fact (your belief that it was your laptop) negates an element of the crime: intent.
On the other hand, for murder, the whole "malice aforethought" or "premeditation" idea is really watered down. It can be premeditated murder even if it's a split-second decision, for example. Although in some jurisdictions you were traditionally excused a little bit if you caught the person in bed with your spouse before that happens. (I.e. voluntary manslaughter instead of murder.) (There are several types of homicide and the details vary a lot.)
There's also the point that there is definitely a significant moral divide between people who care about WHY someone did something harmful, and people who only care that it was done. Your position is absolutely valid, but there's plenty of room to disagree and there isn't a consensus about what the result should be. So we leave it to the legislature and courts, as a terrible way to decide the answer that's better than all of the other ways of deciding the answer.
:)
Although in some jurisdictions you were traditionally excused a little bit if you caught the person in bed with your spouse before that happens.
Killing them instead of saying "WooHoo! I'm out! She's your problem now!"? That's fucked up.
The entire Anglo-American judicial system has been built on the idea that there are simply situations where there's no universal principle to be applied, that it is up to a court (judge and/or jury) to decide on the specifics of the case, and I think that is critical. Yes, it does give judges and juries a helluva lot of effective power, but in general, and providing they abide by general constitutional principles, legislatures can alter laws where they feel the courts are going wrong, and even prosecutors h
"Hate Crime" is not a broken concept. Motive is always considered when prosecuting a crime.
While the law is written such that motive is considered, thats completely different than the motive itself being an additional crime, which is exactly what "hate crime" is.. and additional crime added on.
Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.
If we're going to be honest it's terrorism. He was explicitly trying to terrorize member of an ethnic and religious minority to leave the US.
Defining what a "hate crime" is. (Score:2)
The annoying argument that "all violent crimes are hate crimes" is stupid and incorrect because a "hate crime" is a crime perpetrated not against an individual but rather indiscriminately against a member belonging to a group that the perpetrator hates.
Glad we could clear that up.
When the crime is committed on the basis of victim's group identity, the other members of the group have reason to fear being targeted for the same reason and there are more victims. More victims = more punishment.
These laws are intended in part to prevent civil unrest (in the form of race riots) that can occur when one community perceives they are being targeted and law enforcement is not adequately protecting them. They (understandably) may take law into their own hands through mob violence and then we're
