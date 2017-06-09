Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Crime The Courts United States Technology

Prosectors Say the Kansas Shooting of Garmin Engineers Was a Hate Crime (theverge.com) 71

Posted by BeauHD from the hate-crime dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Federal prosecutors have filed a hate crime charge against 51-year-old Kansas resident Adam Purinton, according to the Department of Justice. Purinton, who is accused of shooting three people in an Olathe bar, reportedly told a local Garmin engineer to "get out of my country" before opening fire. Purinton is currently being held on first-degree murder charges filed by local prosecutors. Today's indictment accuses Purinton of committing murder "because of Kuchibhotla's actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin," with additional charges for the attempted murder of Madasani and violations of federal firearm statutes. The Justice Department declined to say whether it will pursue the death penalty, although it is authorized by the hate crime statute.

Prosectors Say the Kansas Shooting of Garmin Engineers Was a Hate Crime More | Reply

Prosectors Say the Kansas Shooting of Garmin Engineers Was a Hate Crime

Comments Filter:

  • Hold up (Score:3)

    by cfalcon ( 779563 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:04PM (#54588147)

    So a state can take away the death penalty for murder, and there's no death penalty for murder. But if someone murders for RACISM, then the feds can come in overrule the state? That's a little bit odd, right?

    • Re: (Score:3, Interesting)

      by kronix1986 ( 1060830 )

      No. Federal offenses may be capital offenses, e.g. treason or terrorism. If it's being prosecuted by the federal government because the crime is federal, the punishment is obviously going to be federal - e.g. the death penalty for a race-driven multiple murder.

    • I don't like Garmins either. But I wouldn't shoot at them.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )
      There's state law, and there's federal law. They can differ, and some crimes are covered by both, so could be prosecuted under either. There's also the supremacy clause, which makes federal law supreme.

    • The reason Federal hate crimes were created to begin with so that where a state's law enforcement, prosecution or courts would refuse to charge, prosecute or convict some mouth-breathing KKKer for lynching someone, they would still see justice. Do you have a problem with that?

  • I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Insightful)

    by chuckugly ( 2030942 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:16PM (#54588231)
    Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.

      I agree. I do think the punishment should be eye for an eye. 1 appeal then out to the back of the woodshed, no death row for eons...3 years max.

    • Re:I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Insightful)

      by msauve ( 701917 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:31PM (#54588331)
      "Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did."

      Why do you think so?

      The "why" can make a great deal of difference. Someone killing a person for molesting their kid is different than killing someone randomly.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        The only objective difference between them lies in an appeal to emotion.

        • Re: (Score:3)

          by msauve ( 701917 )
          The only difference between murder and execution is the law.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by SirSlud ( 67381 )

          Classic example of somebody who wants to deal with the world they way they wish it was, not the way it is.

          • He said 'objective', not 'subjective'

            He is right. You would also be if you knew the difference.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Boronx ( 228853 )

          Nope. As a society we don't want child molesters or people who murder just because of race. That's more than emotional subjectivity.

        • Huh? Motive is at the very heart of a criminal prosecution. Judges and/or juries are supposed to have latitude in findings of guilt, or findings of guilt on a range of charges, or even of differential sentencing, depending upon motive. I realize that some here have a hard time grasping that the world isn't black and white, but there's always nuance. Some serial killer who gets his jollies killing people is inevitably going to get a far harsher sentence than someone who killed the person who molested their c

    • Re:I don't care WHY he did it (Score:4, Interesting)

      by SeattleLawGuy ( 4561077 ) on Friday June 09, 2017 @06:38PM (#54588381)

      Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.

      For most crimes, the reason that you did a thing matters. The classic example is where you accidentally take the wrong laptop instead of deliberately taking someone else's laptop. In most jurisdictions you didn't commit a crime if you didn't intend to take someone else's laptop. Your mistake of fact (your belief that it was your laptop) negates an element of the crime: intent.

      On the other hand, for murder, the whole "malice aforethought" or "premeditation" idea is really watered down. It can be premeditated murder even if it's a split-second decision, for example. Although in some jurisdictions you were traditionally excused a little bit if you caught the person in bed with your spouse before that happens. (I.e. voluntary manslaughter instead of murder.) (There are several types of homicide and the details vary a lot.)

      There's also the point that there is definitely a significant moral divide between people who care about WHY someone did something harmful, and people who only care that it was done. Your position is absolutely valid, but there's plenty of room to disagree and there isn't a consensus about what the result should be. So we leave it to the legislature and courts, as a terrible way to decide the answer that's better than all of the other ways of deciding the answer. :)

      • Although in some jurisdictions you were traditionally excused a little bit if you caught the person in bed with your spouse before that happens.

        Killing them instead of saying "WooHoo! I'm out! She's your problem now!"? That's fucked up.

      • The entire Anglo-American judicial system has been built on the idea that there are simply situations where there's no universal principle to be applied, that it is up to a court (judge and/or jury) to decide on the specifics of the case, and I think that is critical. Yes, it does give judges and juries a helluva lot of effective power, but in general, and providing they abide by general constitutional principles, legislatures can alter laws where they feel the courts are going wrong, and even prosecutors h

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Boronx ( 228853 )

      "Hate Crime" is not a broken concept. Motive is always considered when prosecuting a crime.

      • "Hate crime" means whatever the State decides it means at any given moment, and so long as there is an appeal to emotion associated with it they will get away with redefining it however is convenient for the moment.

        While the law is written such that motive is considered, thats completely different than the motive itself being an additional crime, which is exactly what "hate crime" is.. and additional crime added on.

    • Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.

      If we're going to be honest it's terrorism. He was explicitly trying to terrorize member of an ethnic and religious minority to leave the US.

    • You are correct. And the law says so too. You can not bring a hate crime charge by itself. Hating is not a crime. But hate motivates you to commit some crime, the motivation changes the amount of punishment. You must charge, prove and convict on the regular charge. If the primary charge does not stick, hate crime law does apply. If the crime is motivated by hate/prejudice against a protected minority, then additional punishment is levied as a deterrent. That is because there is a history of crime being comm

  • The annoying argument that "all violent crimes are hate crimes" is stupid and incorrect because a "hate crime" is a crime perpetrated not against an individual but rather indiscriminately against a member belonging to a group that the perpetrator hates.

    Glad we could clear that up.

  • Just last week there was a panel of law enforcement officials having an out reach program at our Hindu temple. FBI, state attorney, local police chief, etc. One thing they said was "ethnic intimidation" can not be used as a charge by itself. It can only be an additional charge, on another crime. They said, paraphrasing here, "intimidation is a crime, harassment is a crime, no matter who does it to whom. If we can show that it was motivated by hatred or prejudice then we can tack on an additional ethnic inti

Slashdot Top Deals

Biology is the only science in which multiplication means the same thing as division.

Close