Prosectors Say the Kansas Shooting of Garmin Engineers Was a Hate Crime (theverge.com) 51
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Verge: Federal prosecutors have filed a hate crime charge against 51-year-old Kansas resident Adam Purinton, according to the Department of Justice. Purinton, who is accused of shooting three people in an Olathe bar, reportedly told a local Garmin engineer to "get out of my country" before opening fire. Purinton is currently being held on first-degree murder charges filed by local prosecutors. Today's indictment accuses Purinton of committing murder "because of Kuchibhotla's actual and perceived race, color, religion and national origin," with additional charges for the attempted murder of Madasani and violations of federal firearm statutes. The Justice Department declined to say whether it will pursue the death penalty, although it is authorized by the hate crime statute.
So a state can take away the death penalty for murder, and there's no death penalty for murder. But if someone murders for RACISM, then the feds can come in overrule the state? That's a little bit odd, right?
No. Federal offenses may be capital offenses, e.g. treason or terrorism. If it's being prosecuted by the federal government because the crime is federal, the punishment is obviously going to be federal - e.g. the death penalty for a race-driven multiple murder.
I don't care WHY he did it (Score:3)
Why do you think so?
The "why" can make a great deal of difference. Someone killing a person for molesting their kid is different than killing someone randomly.
Classic example of somebody who wants to deal with the world they way they wish it was, not the way it is.
Nope. As a society we don't want child molesters or people who murder just because of race. That's more than emotional subjectivity.
Murder is murder, I'm really a lot less interested in why than what he did. The concept of "hate crimes" is a completely broken one, but at least the guy is getting prosecuted. Hope there is a fair trial and justice is served.
For most crimes, the reason that you did a thing matters. The classic example is where you accidentally take the wrong laptop instead of deliberately taking someone else's laptop. In most jurisdictions you didn't commit a crime if you didn't intend to take someone else's laptop. Your mistake of fact (your belief that it was your laptop) negates an element of the crime: intent.
On the other hand, for murder, the whole "malice aforethought" or "premeditation" idea is really watered down. It can be premeditated
"Hate Crime" is not a broken concept. Motive is always considered when prosecuting a crime.
The crowd in the theater when someone shouts "Fire!"
No one is preventing you from doing so.
There will be consequences of doing so.
Freedom of speech is not freedom from the consequences of your speech.
By that logic there is freedom of murder as well.
Defining what a "hate crime" is. (Score:2)
The annoying argument that "all violent crimes are hate crimes" is stupid and incorrect because a "hate crime" is a crime perpetrated not against an individual but rather indiscriminately against a member belonging to a group that the perpetrator hates.
Glad we could clear that up.