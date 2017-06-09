Intel: Steer Clear Of Our Patents (axios.com) 33
An anonymous reader writes: Intel posted a long blog post yesterday touting the success and evolution of its 40-year-old x86 microprocessor -- the one that powered the first IBM personal computer in 1978 and still powers the majority of PCs and laptops. But it wasn't just a stroll down memory lane. Intel ended the post with a reminder that it won't tolerate infringement on its portfolio of patents, including those surrounding x86. The company wrote, "Intel invests enormous resources to advance its dynamic x86 ISA, and therefore Intel must protect these investments with a strong patent portfolio and other intellectual property rights. [...] Intel carefully protects its x86 innovations, and we do not widely license others to use them. Over the past 30 years, Intel has vigilantly enforced its intellectual property rights against infringement by third-party microprocessors. [...] Only time will tell if new attempts to emulate Intel's x86 ISA will meet a different fate. Intel welcomes lawful competition, and we are confident that Intel's microprocessors, which have been specifically optimized to implement Intel's x86 ISA for almost four decades, will deliver amazing experiences, consistency across applications, and a full breadth of consumer offerings, full manageability and IT integration for the enterprise. However, we do not welcome unlawful infringement of our patents, and we fully expect other companies to continue to respect Intel's intellectual property rights. Also read: Intel Fires Warning Shot At Qualcomm and Microsoft Over Windows 10 ARM Emulation.
i686 and x86-64 are not "a 40-year-old architecture".
The patents on x86 have surely expired by now.
Patents last 20 years after filing.* Most x86 programs nowadays rely on "i686" instructions introduced with the Pentium Pro (1995) and Pentium II (1997), whose patents have presumably expired just recently, and the Pentium III (1999), whose patents still subsist. Furthermore, many application developers have stopped building for i686 protected mode in favor of the newer x86-64 long mode.
* A few U.S. patents filed before mid-1995 and granted after mid-2000 still subsist because they're grandfathered into the
Most x86 programs nowadays rely on "i686" instructions introduced with the Pentium Pro (1995) and Pentium II (1997)
Bullshit. Very few new instructions and not all that useful of ones came out with those CPU's.. and that remained true until SSE2.. not even MMX was useful enough for "most" programs use.
The x86 instruction set minus the SIMD stuff was pretty well fleshed out when the 386 hit, which is a couple generations and a full decade BEFORE the cpu's you are talking about.
Probably the most important single instruction added to the x86/x64 legacy in the past 10 years is POPCNT, which isnt Intels either.
Yeah, get into a fight with MS - "I don't know why Windows performs so poorly on your newest, highest-margin chip. Maybe because we had to disable certain compiler options that infringed on your patents. Everything works full-speed on the AMD chips, though. Weird."
Then I guess we can now consider the x86 and x86-64 instruction sets subject to what Richard Stallman has referred to as the Java Trap [gnu.org]. A free program with proprietary dependencies is trapped, and Intel is asserting that the x86 and x86-64 instruction sets are proprietary.
Are intel's patents and legal team so pathetic that they need to resort to twitter-level insults?
If Intel was picking on little guys, maybe they'd curl up in the corner. Hard to see it in this case.
China don't care. Neither do consumers, for that matter. Given the length of court cases, if I was an Intel competitor I'd be awfully tempted to do what many startups do: steal everything and hope the resulting lawsuit harmlessly drags out until after you've cashed out. With that in mind...what's the point of posting your legal policy in some summer intern's blog? (If I was Intel, I'd be working with my
Where have I seen this before? Oh yeah, Slashdot this morning.....
warning: missing terminating " character
error: missing terminating " character
error: expected primary-expression before 'return'
Editors--that makes it hard to read, because I can't trust when Intel's quote ends so I don't know if it's Intel speaking or editorializing for any given sentence.
The first IBM PC was release in 1981 with an 8088 processor and optional 8087 math co-processor. While I may be wrong on the date, I am sure of the CPU because I have one of the original system right here.
The 8088 is an x86 CPU, released in 1979. It's an 8086 (released in 1978) with an halved data bus (8-bit instead of 16-bit). Or maybe were you thinking of the IA-32, introduced with the 80386?
The first IBM PC was release in 1981 with an 8088 processor and optional 8087 math co-processor. While I may be wrong on the date, I am sure of the CPU because I have one of the original system right here.
It's semantics really. The 8088 was a cheaper version of the 8086.....it used the 16-bit x86 instruction set, but the less expensive 8-bit data bus.
What this really shows is that Intel is incredibly insecure because they are highly vulnerable. Intel doesn't really have a leg to stand on regarding patents for x86 so they are just lashing out and hoping to scare off people. They are reverting to their anti-competitive nature because they are now losing on both in the server market (due to AMD's Zen arch) and if Microsoft doesn't blow it, the commodity Desktop market could go to ARM. Intel has really earned this fate and I know they will break the law
Game console emulation is a quagmire unto itself.
NES/SNES emulation is "legal" in that you're hard pressed to find a for-profit company coding and selling one, so the most they could do is send a C&D order to Sourceforge or Github to kill the downloads - trying to file a lawsuit against an OSS developer would be pretty fruitless. Nintendo is far more apt to go after ROM hosting sites.
PSX emulation (and many after) rely on a BIOS file that's copyrighted. Emulators can exist, but they're useless without t
"The market for new CPUs hasn't been so hot in the last few years, ARM processors are becoming more and more popular, and AMD is starting to bring stiff competition again, so we're going to become patent trolls now to make up for all that lost income. So beware!"