CEO of Defunct Silicon Valley Startup Indicted For Allegedly Tricking Employees Into Working For Free (theregister.co.uk) 53
The founder and CEO of a shuttered Silicon Valley startup has been indicted for tricking employees into working without pay and for lying about his credentials and financing. From a report: In an indictment unsealed this week, Isaac Choi, founder and CEO of failed Silicon Valley job search startup WrkRiot, was charged with five counts of wire fraud for allegedly defrauding former employees. Problems at the upstart surfaced in August when Penny Kim, former head of marketing for the company, published an account of her experience at an unnamed biz. She said the unspecified outfit failed to pay her and forged wire transfer confirmations to make it appear it had transferred owed funds. After it emerged that Kim was talking about WrkRiot, the company threatened legal action. By the end of August, when former CTO Al Brown acknowledged being the person referred to as "Charlie" in Kim's post and corroborated her claims, WrkRiot had shut down its website and Facebook page.
Tom Sawyer?
This is less fun than previously indicated!
Mean, mean pride.
I hate when they do this stuff. Forging a wire transfer is NOT 'tricking you into working for free'. Instead it is tricking people into thinking they were paid. Or more accurately: Wire Fraud against their own employees.
Tricking someone into working for free would mean the employee had to have done something stupid like accepting a bet on a coin flip that turned out to be a two headed coin.
What person felt the need to downgrade the horrible crime of wire fraud into merely 'tricking'?
If they kept working after seeing the forged wire transfer, then they were also tricked into working for free. It really can be both.
Eh, once upon a time I had a series of contracts where each one ended with a substantial unpaid amount owed to me. It didn't just start out with non-payment, initially they paid on time, then they got a little behind, then it became a bit to-do to get money out of them because they couldn't meet all their payments. That usually took many months, so, yeah, I could have immediately gotten all huffy and walked, but that would be trading a known work situation with a fuzzy payment situation for an unknown wor
gurps_nps is not claiming that the title is false, but rather that it is weakly descriptive of the story.
If the title were "Isaac Choi is the founder and CEO of WrkRiot" that would also be true, but even less descriptive of what happened.
At title that states that Choi committed wire fraud on the payroll contains enough information to let the reader know that people didn't get paid, the mechanism by which that happened, that it was a crime, and that the employees have standing to seek civil redress from Choi
Would you be okay with calling it 'deceiving into working for free'?
No. When you say working for free it means they knew they would not get money, something that implies they are really stupid.
At the time they were working, they thought they would be paid. They did NOT work for free, they worked for money that was not paid. They were tricked into believing they were paid, they were not tricked into working for free.
I hate when they do this stuff. Forging a wire transfer is NOT 'tricking you into working for free'. Instead it is tricking people into thinking they were paid.
And since they were not paid for work that they did (presumably because the company told them they would be getting paid), they were tricked into working for free.
If you consider Slashdot to be reporting. TFA does have a much better headline.
Come on. It is a free society with full freedom of expression. Lying is his fundamental right, and he exercised it. If his employees were foolish enough to believe his lies, it is their fault right? Why should he be indicted? You don't see Trump supporters suing Trump for lying. What's good enough for Trumpsters is good enough for techies.
I know very few people on
./ RTFA, but you should at least read the summary. The company forged confirmation of wire transfers that never occurred. It was not a case of the company convincing people to work for free (a la Tom Sawyer).
he should get time in maximum security with the rest of the scum.
Nonsense. Prisons, and especially max-sec prisons, should only be used for violent people that need to be physically separated from civilized society. For everyone else there are more appropriate and constructive alternatives. For instance, this guy could have all his assets seized, and spend 40 hours per week for the next 10 years changing bed pans in a nursing home. That way he will be contributing to society instead of being a burden, and his kids won't grow up in a broken home.
I'd agree with everything you said but would add: Garnish all future wages of his until his payments to the employees are fully paid back with interest. He can keep minimum wage to live off of, but anything more than that goes to a fund that pays back the employees.
Oh please. His own deputy press secretary told us just yesterday that she can definitively say the president is not a liar. So no lawsuit.
Possibly between the current age, and the age of the robber barons, but that's debatable.
No, that is not debatable. That was a time when corporations dumped methylmercury into drinking water supplies, used coerced convict labor, and helped run the death camps of the Holocaust. The is no evidence, none whatsoever, that there was ever a "golden age" of corporate ethics and honesty. If anything, companies are most honest and ethical today, simply because it is harder to hide misdeeds, and the consequences of getting caught are more severe.
Unfortunately, that's a fantasy story. Corporations have always tried to abuse workers to benefit the company/management/executives. That's why unions were born. You might disagree with them today, but their origins were in abused employees who had no leverage against the companies running their lives in and out of work and government that always sided with the companies.
Why did you qualify that with a question mark. Without that, it's a statement that your boss does not trick you into unpaid overtime. The addition of the question mark means that it is not a statement. Which suggests to me that you're not sure if your boss tricks you into unpaid overtime or not.
There's some truth to that, but being on a salary is very different from fabricating fraudulent payment documents.
Screwing with my paycheck is a very bad idea... (Score:2)
8) Content creation and the DMCA
I didn't start that one but I did finish it.
Seriously, just stop fucking posting. Nobody cares about your anecdotes.
You do.
You do work for cheap though. Visa workers cost more than 50k a year on the west coast.
Visa workers don't do short-term IT contracts that last from four hours to one year.
No matter how you slice it, you're getting paid worse than a disposable helpdesk monkey, and you seem to think that's a badge of honor.
That's funny. I created a ticket for a disposable helpdesk monkey to go update a handful of system yesterday. This morning I double checked the work, found one system without the patch, and sent the disposable helpdesk monkey out again. If I'm making less money than disposable helpdesk monkey, why is the disposable helpdesk monkey dancing to my music box?
The crime he committed was wire fraud against his employees. I believe that we're all hoping they give this Isaac Choi fellow each and every moment he's earned in prison.
Toward the end of the last dotcom bubble, you'd see stories similar to this, where the founder was able to keep their employees working even after the money was gone. I would imagine this happens a lot during the death stage in lots of small businesses. From what I've seen, the difference between tech startups and your average small businesses is that some of the employees become brainwashed to some extent. They've been putting in 100 hour weeks for so long that nothing will convince them that it's time to get out.
I think part of the problem with startups is that the founders are these "serial entrepreneur" types who (a) have difficulty dealing with actual employees, and (b) have a huge personal financial cushion to fall back on and therefore have no idea how bad not getting a paycheck can be for "normal" people. Larger companies may move slowly and have dumb rules and a bureaucracy, but most large companies don't make it a regular habit of shorting employees' wages. Startup founders are a lot more likely to say "Oh well, I guess it's time to close up...time to chase that "Uber for nurses" opportunity!" and forget about who they're leaving behind.
I would imagine this happens a lot during the death stage in lots of small businesses. From what I've seen, the difference between tech startups and your average small businesses is that some of the employees become brainwashed to some extent. They've been putting in 100 hour weeks for so long that nothing will convince them that it's time to get out.
I think part of it is simply that they are used to it. My wife used to work for a small business that did payroll processing for other small businesses. Very often those business would barely have enough money in their accounts to cover the payroll each week (if at all). Since small businesses are very susceptible to fluctuations in revenue, being short on a check could be a somewhat common occurrence. And when the job market is bad enough a job that sometimes pays late is still better than no job at al
