Uber's Self-Driving Unit Gets New Head of Hardware After Levandowski Firing (gizmodo.com) 1
A little more than a week ago, Uber fired Anthony Levandowski, the former head of its self-driving car project who is accused of stealing some 14,000 documents from Google's Waymo and using that information as the technological basis for Uber's self-driving cars. Uber is now appointing Brian Zajac as company's new head of hardware engineering. Gizmodo reports: Brian Zajac has worked at Uber since the early stages of its autonomous vehicle development in 2015, and previously developed robotic systems for the US Army and Shell Oil. He also contributed to research and development of a disaster-response robot at Carnegie Mellon University. (Uber poached extensively from the university to beef up its autonomous vehicle staff, though it's unclear whether Zajac's coming on board was part of that hiring spree.) With his promotion, Zajac will report directly to Eric Meyhofer, who took over Uber's Advanced Technologies Group after Uber fired ATG's former lead, Anthony Levandowski, for refusing to cooperate in a trade secret theft investigation.
