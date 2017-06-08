EU Seeks New Powers To Obtain Data 'Directly' From Tech Firms (zdnet.com) 11
Zack Whittaker reports via ZDNet: European authorities are seeking new powers to allow police and intelligence agencies to directly obtain user data stored on the continent by U.S. tech companies. The move comes in the wake of an uptick in terrorist attacks, including several attacks in Britain and France, among others across the bloc. Tech companies have been asked to do more to help law enforcement, while police have long argued the process for gathering data overseas is slow and cumbersome. The bloc's justice commissioner, Vera Jourova, presented several plans to a meeting of justice ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday to speed up access for EU police forces to obtain evidence -- including one proposal to allow police to obtain data "directly" from the cloud servers of U.S. tech companies in urgent cases. "Commissioner Jourova presented at the Justice Council three legislative options to improve access to e-evidence," said Christian Wiga, an EU spokesperson, in an email. "Based on the discussion between justice ministers, the Commission will now prepare a legislative proposal," he added. Discussions are thought to have included what kind of data could be made available, ranging from geolocation data to the contents of private messages. Such powers would only be used in "emergency" situations, said Jourova, adding that safeguards would require police to ensure that each request is "necessary" and "proportionate." Further reading: Reuters
Breaking News (Score:1)
Trump's a filthy little bitch, but not as fucking dumb as his clueless supporters. If you want to hide money from a Trump supporter but it in a book or a newspaper. They'll never find it.
'Emergency' indeed (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
The UKs National Threat Level has been at "severe or "critical" for 9 of the last 11 years. We are already in the midst of a never ending emergency, the UK government would *love* this...
Before you act outraged... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You mean the anonymous encrypted data that Apple deletes after six months?
Re: (Score:2)
If that was true, the police could just buy the dataset without any need for legislation. But user data is too valuable for tech companies to directly sell it. Instead, they sell all sorts services built on top of the data. For example, you can post an ad on Google or Facebook that only working class middle aged red-haired women with breast cancer and a passion for model railways can see, but you won't know who those people actually are.
This is great! (Score:1)
Quick, who do we blame? (Score:2)