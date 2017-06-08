'I'm Not Sure I Understand' -- How Apple's Siri Lost Her Mojo (wsj.com) 62
Apple has struggled to make Siri as smart as Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa because of disagreements among its staff and its decisions to limit how long it stores user data, former Apple employees told The Wall Street Journal. The company unveiled a new version of Siri during its WWDC keynote address on Monday but failed to show the world how it's much better than competing products from Google and Amazon (alternative source). There are a few areas where blame can be placed. The Journal said Apple keeps data for only six months while Google and Amazon continue to hold on to it, learning more and more about specific users as they continue to use the personal assistants. From a report: Some former executives, close observers and even devoted customers say Apple's innovative power appears to be waning, stymied by a lack of urgency and difficulty bringing ideas to fruition. In nearly six years under Chief Executive Tim Cook, Apple's stock has soared but the company has not delivered a breakthrough product on par with the string of hits under late founder Steve Jobs, which included the iPod, iPhone and iPad. "Siri is a textbook of leading on something in tech and then losing an edge despite having all the money and the talent and sitting in Silicon Valley," said Holger Mueller, a principal analyst Constellation Research, a technology research and advisory firm.
Siri is useful in the car when you want to do simple things: send a text message, play music (you can name), answer simple questions or set reminders/calendar dates. I can't say I've used Siri in any other context: in most environments talking bothers other people, so I try not to talk.
My parents have amazon echo, and I haven't really found a use for it in the house except to play music I can name. I'm not sure what else I *would* do with these things. In all other cases I'd rather be quiet and push buttons
Amazon Echo has a bunch of "Easter eggs" that you can trigger. My favorite, "Beam me up, Scotty."
But it doesn't seem to know much about measurement accuracy and base conversion rounding errors, if you look at the answer to "how much does the earth weigh".
So, the above is asking a machine that has trouble with math accuracy to "Beam him up"?
Hey Google, set a timer for the hot tub for 20 minutes (This one is so that I remember to put the top back on the hot tub after the chemicals have had some time to be run through the jets and filter).
Hey Google, set a timer for salmon for 12 minutes (cooking)
Hey Google, what is the smoke point for Avacado Oil? (cooking)
Hey Google, turn on all the lights in the Family Room
Hey Google, turn on the fan in the master bedroom
Hey Google, play Pop Li
About the only time that I've found it useful is navigation -- hold the button, say "navigate to [address]" is convenient when you're driving. Almost invariably when I've tried to use it for anything else, I end up having to go back and do whatever I wanted by hand anyway because Siri didn't get it or couldn't do what I wanted.
Not to mention the mess it would make of a lot of accents.
With the Amazon Echo, you're supposed to "train" it to your voice pattern. My friend got pissed off because his Echo responded to me without any training. That didn't surprise me. I was using my telephone voice to speak as clearly as possible. If I can talk to pissed off users on the phone, I can talk to any voice-enabled device.
That's a NEGATIVE? (Score:2)
Wiping user data after six months is a landmark for the industry!
It is a negative because as a result, they get passed over by their competitors. Essentially showing the world that wiping user data after six months is a bad idea.
It just goes to show that this isn't real "AI" and that we have no effective "AI" as of yet. A "true" AI would "learn" patterns without having to hold onto all the details. The fact that we need to hold on to every single thing spoken to these machines just shows they're just a SOUNDEX query on massive databases
Yes it's a negative (Score:2)
Apple lets you erase your search history, but it's unclear if that also deletes the audio recordings they have of you.
Google and Amazon = YOU decide
Apple = They decide for you what's best
Don't know if Apple has lost it's mojo or not but (Score:1)
Yes, given your inability to quote full context - much less understand it - I'm pretty sure your reading abilities & comprehension are lacking.
You're assuming that I'm going to read analyst reports for a stock I don't own and not planning to buy. The rest of your point was irrelevant to my comment.
I guess cutting and pasting is enough exertion for you that you can only manage to use those oily ham hands to drag your mouse across 7 of the 24 words I wrote before you get tired and give up, huh?
I use a Logitech Marble Mouse (trackball). Have to keep that middle finger nimble.
You believe that? Now pull the other one.
Siri only stores 6 months of user data, which is a direct reflection of Apple's stance on privacy.
You believe that? Now pull the other one.
It might be true. But the feds are sure to store it for much longer. And they sure do appreciate people building a corpus at higher quality than what they get via the phone network.
It's all about Jobs (Score:3, Insightful)
When Apple lost Jobs in the '90s it almost failed. Only his return in 1997 saved Apple from the tech company trash heap. Every new innovation Apple ever pushed to success was championed by Jobs. Note I said championed, not developed. Jobs was an idea man. The only ideas Cook has are socio-political. It's dead, it just hasn't caught on yet. Eventually Apple will sell off its existing tech to try to exist a little longer. The days of its introducing new tech world changing innovation are gone.
Jobs was part of the problem. He jumped on technologies early, to get to market first. Hype them up, call them revolutionary... But by being first, they also tended to be limited and rarely got the kind of development they needed to be good.
Eventually Apple will sell off its existing tech to try to exist a little longer. The days of its introducing new tech world changing innovation are gone.
Apple can just flail around burning cash for years before they reach the failure point, especially if they downsize, sell real estate, etc. In the interim they could potentially find some other idea man to take the helm.
Siri's improving (Score:5, Interesting)
In the past, Siri was pretty much equivalent to a speech-recognition interface to the Google search box. That, plus "hey Siri, set a timer for 35 minutes" on laundry day was about all I could get Siri to usefully do.
Still, yesterday she managed to handle this conversation in a useful manner:
Me: Hey Siri, what time does the nearest post office open tomorrow morning?
Siri: Do you mean this post office? (Show map with the nearest post office to my location indicated)
Me: Yes, that one.
Siri: The post office at (that address) is open from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow
Me: Can you show me that address again on the map? (since the map was no longer being displayed, and I wanted to review it)
Sir: Here it is (shows map again)
Maybe Alexa and Cortana are light-years beyond this by now (I don't know, I've never used them), but I thought the above showed some progress on Siri's part -- in particular, Siri is starting to keep the context of the conversation in mind when interpreting follow-on requests, rather than treating each request as an independent/stand-alone query.
While that may be happening, I've also noticed Siri getting worse at some things. I use Siri a lot to create reminders since it's easier than typing it in and choosing a location, time, or other trigger for an alert. She's gotten better with things like 'Siri, add a reminder at 9 PM today to 'do laundry tomorrow morning,'" which she used to schedule for "tomorrow morning" even if I asked it separately: "Add a reminder at 9 PM today" / "OK, tell me what for" / "To do laundry tomorrow morning." Now she'll oft
Maybe Alexa and Cortana are light-years beyond this by now (I don't know, I've never used them
I have used Alexa (on other people's devices) a fair bit, as well as Cortana. They seem to suck equally bad as Siri, in my experience.
Alexa, especially, really seems to require that you format your requests in very specific ways - that's the opposite of what I'd expect from a so-called "intelligent assistant".
"because of disagreements among its staff" (Score:2)
Steve Jobs was a tyrant but he understood that someone had to be the decider and he had no trouble doing it and doing it better. Apple is resting on its laurels but it certainly has a chance to be a great innovator again. It simply needs someone at the top to be involved enough to squelch any disagreements and have a vision of what they will build. Easier said than done.
Steve Jobs > Tim Cook > Steve Balmer (Score:2)
No (Score:2)
Siri has issues because it is not a major focus of Apple, it just another me too thing, so they can't compete with Google on that front. It has nothing to do with how hard it violates your privacy.
Not you, too? (Score:2)
Have they moved into the Microsoft territory of "Me, too!" ?
WTF: "Failed to show its products were superior?" (Score:2)
The summary says Apple failed to show its products were superior to its competitors. Two sentences later, it says Apple's users data is only retained for 6 months, unlike its competitors which retain it for longer. Does it not realize that answers the question conclusively about which is superior?