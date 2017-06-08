Facebook Wants To Spy On People Using Their Phone's Camera and Analyze Facial Emotions (thesun.co.uk) 38
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Sun: The social network applied for a patent to capture pictures of a user through their smartphone. The creepy designs, which date back to 2015, were discovered by software company CBI Insight, which has been analyzing Mark Zuckerberg's "emotion technology." Patent documents contain illustrations showing a person holding a smartphone with a camera taking a picture from which "emotion characteristics" like smiling or frowning are detected. If the person appears to like what they're seeing, Facebook could place more of the same type of content in front of them. Patents don't always make it through to the end product, so it's not clear whether Facebook will bring out this new feature. Researchers at CBI Insights warned that the plans could put a lot of people off using the service. Facebook appears to have tested out similar technology to work out which emoji to send to people using a selfie.
This is why... (Score:5, Funny)
This is why I always point my phone camera at my junk when reading Facebook.
I don't want anonymous people on facebook seeing my face.
Re: (Score:2)
This is why I always point my phone camera at my junk when reading Facebook.
I don't want anonymous people on facebook seeing my face.
Facebook tracking algorithm: He's bald and always winking, show him more ads for Rogaine and eye drops!
Re: (Score:2)
He's bald and always winking, show him more ads for Rogaine and eye drops!
Meanwhile, more Captain Picard memes in the daily feed.
This is why you *DO NOT* run Facebook apps. (Score:2)
Here is a handy Facebook client for Android that provides access to Messenger:
F-Droid Face Slim [f-droid.org]
The above client is a 3rd-party open source wrapper. It will not update itself automatically without asking. It will not suddenly drain your battery dry. It will not access any sensors on your device without your approval. It will not gather your contacts and upload them for recruiting and advertising.
Facebook does all of these things and more. Burn it off your phone with a blowtorch.
Re: (Score:2)
At least you know why everything thinks you are a dick.
Is that the limitation of this technology? (Score:5, Funny)
Would it be able to read hand gestures too? Because I know which one they'll get from my camera...
researchers are confused. (Score:5, Interesting)
Researchers at CBI Insights warned that the plans could put a lot of people off using the service.
Bullshit. Facebook is already an unbelievably creepy source of intrusive personal surveillance, and people flock to it by the billions. They meet someone in real life they never told FB about, and suddenly see that person suggested as a FB friend, because FB detected their phones with he FB app installed came into close proximity.
Most people simply do not care. There is no level of creepiness that could ever put them off. This would be marketed as a good thing, and people would eat it up like they do every other form of spying.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
It is creepy. You don't have to be paranoid. Think of FB as a creep and stalker that follows you around.
What you say next is like: If you don't want 1984 Big Brother's telescreens following you around, there ways to be sneaky. Put a hair on top of a book in a drawer so you'll know later if someone has been looking through your things and had moved that book, and now knows you are reading forbidden ideas censored by the ze Trumpenland. Just because you don't like it, comrad, doesn't
Re: (Score:2)
It is creepy.
No it isn't. This would be an opt-in service. It is no different in principle from using any other face-chat service. There is no way in heck that FB is going to just film people without consent. They would be hit by an avalanche of lawsuits and bad publicity.
Also, filing a patent does not mean they "want" to do this. Companies file tons of patents for random crap all the time, mostly for defensive purposes. The last company I worked for offered a $1000 bonus for any "patentable idea" regardless of wh
no one NEEDS facebook (Score:1)
This is just another step towards proving that. maybe the masses will never learn, maybe its too late, but at least i have started getting my friends and family to drop the app off of their phones. They are already spending more time outside and enjoying more of the world around them.
It also removes the performance anxiety that facebook creates.
Free your self from your voluntary slavery, facebook adds no net benefit to your life, only stress, anxiety and fake friends.
Re: (Score:2)
feedback (Score:1)
And suddenly... (Score:2)
...we know why their webapp works so crappily on mobile browsers. Get the idiots to use the apps, which basically want root access.
Fuck Facebook (Score:1)
Hopefully enough said. I also hope to live to see the day when Zuckerberg is tried and convicted for stealing from all of us. They are shit.
They are going to lock me up... (Score:3)
If my phone can monitor my facial expressions while at work some AI is going to call the white coats on me or think I am about to go postal
;)
Re: (Score:2)