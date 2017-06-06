At $75,560, Housing a Prisoner in California Now Costs More Than a Year at Harvard (latimes.com) 89
The cost of imprisoning each of California's 130,000 inmates is expected to reach a record $75,560 in the next year, the AP reported. From the article: That's enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer Gov. Jerry Brown's spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 includes a record $11.4 billion for the corrections department while also predicting that there will be 11,500 fewer inmates in four years (alternative source) because voters in November approved earlier releases for many inmates. The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005, even as court orders related to overcrowding have reduced the population by about one-quarter. Salaries and benefits for prison guards and medical providers drove much of the increase. The result is a per-inmate cost that is the nation's highest -- and $2,000 above tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses to attend Harvard. Since 2015, California's per-inmate costs have surged nearly $10,000, or about 13%. New York is a distant second in overall costs at about $69,000.
We'll pay to put people in prison, yet we won't pay to educate people. Maybe it's just me, but perhaps, just perhaps this nation has its priorities backwards.
Then they'd refer to it as the slahmah.
Are they suggesting that Harvard students should be housed in California prisons?
That wouldn't be a bad idea. A 1978 documentary, Scared Straight! [amzn.to], had a group of juvenile delinquents meet harden convicts who scared the crap out of them to convince that a life of crime doesn't pay. Such an experience for the graduating class of Harvard might convince future Wall Street traders and politicians to be more ethical in their dealings.
Why? They are not at any measurable risk of going to prison - prison is for the poor or middle class.
Call it sensitivity training then.
Ya know, I expect that if these people currently in prison actually went into the armed services, their chances of committing crime and ending up in prison would been cut dramatically.
More than one hoodlum in the early 20th Century who was offered a choice of Prison or the Army ended up being a decorated solider.
I believe that Colonel David H. Hackworth [wikipedia.org] was given an option by the judge...prison or, in his case, the Merchant Marines.
The Reality of the Armed services changes you, usually for the better.
Yet the US spends some $600 billion on the largest jobs program in the world, the United States Armed Forces. What do we have for a return on our investment on that?
Professionally trained killers who are willing to give up their lives to protect you from the rest of the world.
How many days in the "war on terror" is that?
The problem is not the funding. Funding has been going through the roof for 50 years.
Re prisons
1. how about finding other ways to punish besides prison
2. how about decriminalizing drugs, prostitution and gambling.
keep prison for rapists and murders and thieves
The sub-assistant to the assistant vice night dean of the electron subdepartment of the atom department of the molecular department of the physics department needs to hire a third receptionist. God forbid he be asked to share staff with the vice vice morning shift subdean of subtraction.
Portugal also has no private prison system.
Most of the money spent at college (Score:4, Funny)
It is all about priorities. If you don't pay to put people in prison, you get a pile of dead people. If you don't pay to send people to university, the person just enters the job marker earlier and in general does has better economic statistics.
A lot of people in US jails are in for drug related offenses. The US has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world and there is no excuse for that.
perhaps this nation has its priorities backwards.
Not at all. *Ignorance is strength*. And given its nature, the prison system is just chattel slavery v2.0. Something they should count when they talk about 'costs'.
You'd have a point if the prisons were full of JUST violent criminals. The problem is, our prisons are full of stupid dopers and other low level addicts that haven't committed violent crimes yet are still in there for 5-10 years for having four blunts.
But
....
You are aware that the USA has one of the highest amounts of imprissioned people per capita on the world? And besides Haiti and Somalia the highest crime rate. Most certainly the highest crime rate in the 'civilizes' world. Which raises the question if the USA actually belong to the civilized world.
Most inmates aren't murders they are drug dealers, users, and thieves. $80k/yr for 5-10 years to keep someone from stealing a $30k-$60k car sounds like a lot of money to me. It really all comes down to which crimes are worth $80k/yr and which might be handled better in a different way.
It's pretty simple really. You can forcibly imprison people, but you can't force them to learn or become productive members of society.
That would be socialism!
The next thing you will be telling me that police, prisons and fire departments shouldn't be run for profit. That natural resources aren't supposed to be sold to be strip mined for profit. And that people shouldn't have to pay for clean water. And do you think that clean air just grows on trees?
The goal of the education system is to pigeon hole students into one of two tracks. You either are destined to occup
If only all of us would stop committing felonies (Score:2)
Then maybe we could make college free for everyone.
If only we didn't turn everything that some legislator doesn't like into felonies...
Recidivism rates have not improved. So may of those released are likely to end up back in prison. Without addressing the underlying cause we shouldn't expect any change.
College educated people had to be hired to design the F-35. So it's not a total waste. Arms industry represents about 2% of the nation's GDP and about 10% of the US's manufacturing output.
Obviously being the world leader in death and destruction doesn't sit well with some of us. But it is extremely profitable.
No place on the planet does that.
If college is free, it has _strict_ academic standards to get and stay in.
And that makes complete sense, why should we send disruptive and/or unengaged students to college? Waste of time and money.
You assume that people who are in prison would be "unengaged" or "disruptive". If you solve whatever social or behavioral or economic problem that caused them to commit felonies then I'd argue you are part of the way there to education, graduation and meaningful employment. A very big "if" of course.
No place on the planet does that.
Privitization (Score:1)
Huh? (Score:2)
What's beer gov?
How long have you been following politics that you still wonder whether they're drunk?
What's beer gov?
It's when you drink before voting. The US tried it last year, and look how great everything's turning out!
It was your first election cycle?
There hasn't been a major party candidate worth voting for in my lifetime. It's always vote against the worst one.
Wow putting 1 in 40 people in prison in the US isn't working out well?
Total population of California: 40 million. Prison population of California: 130K. You might want to revise your x-in-y numbers.
Expected (Score:3)
We're doing it wrong news at 11 (Score:2)
Major impact actually from MJ and MMJ (Score:1)
When I found out the King County budget was exploding, it turned out a lot of that was for enforcement, trials, juries, and prison for people who were using MJ.
We slashed our budget by making MJ arrests the lowest enforcement priority in Seattle and Tacoma.
Then we legalized MJ and MMJ statewide.
California will soon do this as well.
It's a "crime" that is almost entirely enforced on black and brown folks even though most users and dealers are actually white.
And then they have prison records, so they can't wor
Statistics (Score:2)
The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005
Is this one of those cases where the budget was fixed, and the number of inmates decreased, thereby making it look like the price of keeping an inmate increased? The summary itself says that the inmate population decreased by one-quarter, but at the same time the budget is the highest ever.
some people are in for the free doctors (Score:2)
some people are in for the free doctors
Prison guards make around $150k a year in Calif. (Score:3)
Prison guards' Union, for some weird reason, wields great power in California state legislature and the politicians generally just give them whatever they want.
Prisons are not about protecting society. (Score:2)
Prisons are a business, Anyone thinking otherwise is incredibly uneducated on how the USA does things in the legal system.