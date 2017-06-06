At $75,560, Housing a Prisoner in California Now Costs More Than a Year at Harvard

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


The cost of imprisoning each of California's 130,000 inmates is expected to reach a record $75,560 in the next year, the AP reported. From the article: That's enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer Gov. Jerry Brown's spending plan for the fiscal year that starts July 1 includes a record $11.4 billion for the corrections department while also predicting that there will be 11,500 fewer inmates in four years (alternative source) because voters in November approved earlier releases for many inmates. The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005, even as court orders related to overcrowding have reduced the population by about one-quarter. Salaries and benefits for prison guards and medical providers drove much of the increase. The result is a per-inmate cost that is the nation's highest -- and $2,000 above tuition, fees, room and board, and other expenses to attend Harvard. Since 2015, California's per-inmate costs have surged nearly $10,000, or about 13%. New York is a distant second in overall costs at about $69,000.

  • we'll pay for prison (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:42PM (#54563027)

    We'll pay to put people in prison, yet we won't pay to educate people. Maybe it's just me, but perhaps, just perhaps this nation has its priorities backwards.

    • Re:we'll pay for prison (Score:5, Insightful)

      by creimer ( 824291 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:47PM (#54563093) Homepage
      Getting tough is easier than getting smart when it comes to getting votes.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by edx93 ( 4858619 )
        This. And, from what I understand, many prisons are privately run with revenue determined by the number of people incarcerated. Talk about some f'ed up incentives.
    • We pay a lot for education but what are we getting for the dollars?

      The problem is not the funding. Funding has been going through the roof for 50 years.

      Re prisons

      1. how about finding other ways to punish besides prison
      2. how about decriminalizing drugs, prostitution and gambling.

      keep prison for rapists and murders and thieves

    • Most of the money spent at college (Score:4, Funny)

      by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @04:56PM (#54563197)
      goes to education. Most of the money spent at a private prison goes to the people running the prison. Our priorities are just fine, provided you run a private prison and/or own stock in one.

    • It is all about priorities. If you don't pay to put people in prison, you get a pile of dead people. If you don't pay to send people to university, the person just enters the job marker earlier and in general does has better economic statistics.

      • A lot of people in US jails are in for drug related offenses. The US has one of the highest incarceration rates in the world and there is no excuse for that.

    • perhaps this nation has its priorities backwards.

      Not at all. *Ignorance is strength*. And given its nature, the prison system is just chattel slavery v2.0. Something they should count when they talk about 'costs'.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Koby77 ( 992785 )
      You can't force someone to learn at school and act correctly. Also, we may be getting our money's worth for the violent offenders. I realize that some people don't like the cost of housing prisoners, but what is the alternative cost? If released, how likely is a homicide convict likely to repeat? How much would you be willing to pay to prevent a loved-one from being added to the victim list? $80k seems like a small price to pay if it would prevent another murder.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Also, we may be getting our money's worth for the violent offenders.

        You'd have a point if the prisons were full of JUST violent criminals. The problem is, our prisons are full of stupid dopers and other low level addicts that haven't committed violent crimes yet are still in there for 5-10 years for having four blunts.

      • But ....
        You are aware that the USA has one of the highest amounts of imprissioned people per capita on the world? And besides Haiti and Somalia the highest crime rate. Most certainly the highest crime rate in the 'civilizes' world. Which raises the question if the USA actually belong to the civilized world.

      • Most inmates aren't murders they are drug dealers, users, and thieves. $80k/yr for 5-10 years to keep someone from stealing a $30k-$60k car sounds like a lot of money to me. It really all comes down to which crimes are worth $80k/yr and which might be handled better in a different way.

    • We do pay to educate people. They need to want that education in order for it to take.

    • It's pretty simple really. You can forcibly imprison people, but you can't force them to learn or become productive members of society.

    • Are you suggesting that we should just educate people for FREE?

      That would be socialism!

      The next thing you will be telling me that police, prisons and fire departments shouldn't be run for profit. That natural resources aren't supposed to be sold to be strip mined for profit. And that people shouldn't have to pay for clean water. And do you think that clean air just grows on trees?

      The goal of the education system is to pigeon hole students into one of two tracks. You either are destined to occup

  • Then maybe we could make college free for everyone.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by DRJlaw ( 946416 )

      If only all of us would stop committing felonies...

      If only we didn't turn everything that some legislator doesn't like into felonies...

    • Or California could stop trying to make prisons into luxury apartments that also provide top notch health care services. But noooo, that's not politically correct, and California can't do that.
    • If all of us would stop electing officials who don't mind paying $1.5 trillion for F35s when maybe we could make college free for everyone.

      • College educated people had to be hired to design the F-35. So it's not a total waste. Arms industry represents about 2% of the nation's GDP and about 10% of the US's manufacturing output.

        Obviously being the world leader in death and destruction doesn't sit well with some of us. But it is extremely profitable.

    • No place on the planet does that.

      If college is free, it has _strict_ academic standards to get and stay in.

      And that makes complete sense, why should we send disruptive and/or unengaged students to college? Waste of time and money.

      • You assume that people who are in prison would be "unengaged" or "disruptive". If you solve whatever social or behavioral or economic problem that caused them to commit felonies then I'd argue you are part of the way there to education, graduation and meaningful employment. A very big "if" of course.

      • No place on the planet does that.
        If you mean planet earth, you are wrong. Facepalm.

  • Privitization (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward
    California should privatize its corrections system. I bet with the free market in charge, they could get the per-inmate costs down to a year at Fresno Community College.

  • That's enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer Gov.

    What's beer gov?

    • How long have you been following politics that you still wonder whether they're drunk?

    • That's enough to cover the annual cost of attending Harvard University and still have plenty left over for pizza and beer Gov.

      What's beer gov?

      It's when you drink before voting. The US tried it last year, and look how great everything's turning out!

      • It was your first election cycle?

        There hasn't been a major party candidate worth voting for in my lifetime. It's always vote against the worst one.

    • It's fermented grains infused with hops, gov.

  • Expected (Score:3)

    by mesterha ( 110796 ) <chris.mesterharmNO@SPAMgmail.com> on Tuesday June 06, 2017 @05:12PM (#54563335) Homepage
    While we pay too much to keep people in prison. (And spiteful people seem to want to keep them there.) The changes in California are not unreasonable. They show a 6% yearly increase. Given that the prison population is shrinking, it's not surprising that the fixed costs that are built into the system are going to give a number that is higher than inflation, which is about 2% over that timespan.
  • The solution has already been demonstrated very well, it's called restorative justice [businessinsider.com].

  • When I found out the King County budget was exploding, it turned out a lot of that was for enforcement, trials, juries, and prison for people who were using MJ.

    We slashed our budget by making MJ arrests the lowest enforcement priority in Seattle and Tacoma.

    Then we legalized MJ and MMJ statewide.

    California will soon do this as well.

    It's a "crime" that is almost entirely enforced on black and brown folks even though most users and dealers are actually white.

    And then they have prison records, so they can't wor

  • The price for each inmate has doubled since 2005

    Is this one of those cases where the budget was fixed, and the number of inmates decreased, thereby making it look like the price of keeping an inmate increased? The summary itself says that the inmate population decreased by one-quarter, but at the same time the budget is the highest ever.

  • some people are in for the free doctors

  • Prison guards' Union, for some weird reason, wields great power in California state legislature and the politicians generally just give them whatever they want.

  • Prisons are a business, Anyone thinking otherwise is incredibly uneducated on how the USA does things in the legal system.

