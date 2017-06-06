Amazon Is Offering a Discount on Prime For People On Government Assistance (theverge.com) 14
Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is offering a discount on Prime membership for US customers participating in a number of government assistance programs. From a report: Anyone with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which disburses funds for programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, or food stamps), is eligible for Prime's discounted monthly price of $5.99. Prime's normal price is a $99 a year, or a monthly fee of $10.99. From a report:
So... you're new around here, aren't you?
The linked article doesn't mention that Amazon is going after EBT dollars that typically gets spent at Walmart.
http://www.businessinsider.com/amazon-lowers-prime-cost-for-shoppers-on-food-stamps-2017-6 [businessinsider.com]
It's also good business from Econ 101 [iastate.edu], where you adjust your price based on the ability to pay. Do a find on "price discrimination".