Amazon Is Offering a Discount on Prime For People On Government Assistance (theverge.com) 17
Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is offering a discount on Prime membership for US customers participating in a number of government assistance programs. From a report: Anyone with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which disburses funds for programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, or food stamps), is eligible for Prime's discounted monthly price of $5.99. Prime's normal price is a $99 a year, or a monthly fee of $10.99. From a report:
Great... (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
So... you're new around here, aren't you?
Re: (Score:2)
Might actually be a bit quieter than usual, most of the trolls and asshats will be off enjoying their new discount.
Half the summary is missing... (Score:3)
The linked article doesn't mention that Amazon is going after EBT dollars that typically gets spent at Walmart.
Re: (Score:2)
third paragraph of tfa...
This announcement is the latest in several recent moves Amazon has made to appeal to lower-income households and become a direct competitor to Walmart. Last year, it introduced the $10.99 monthly payment option, and earlier this year it announced the decision to start accepting food stamps for online grocery orders beginning this summer.
Re: (Score:2)
It's also good business from Econ 101 [iastate.edu], where you adjust your price based on the ability to pay. Do a find on "price discrimination".
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect that won't stop the usual suspects going off on a rant about how the undeserving are getting something for nothing.
Pressing problem? (Score:2)
I would have thought that people using EBT cards have more pressing problems than dealing with the high cost of Amazon Prime subscriptions...
Re: (Score:2)
Transport can be really difficult, to the point that doing 'more expensive' things like online ordering can work out cheaper.