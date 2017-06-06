Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses Government The Almighty Buck

Amazon Is Offering a Discount on Prime For People On Government Assistance (theverge.com) 33

Posted by msmash from the good-moves dept.
Amazon announced on Tuesday that it is offering a discount on Prime membership for US customers participating in a number of government assistance programs. From a report: Anyone with a valid Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, which disburses funds for programs like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, or food stamps), is eligible for Prime's discounted monthly price of $5.99. Prime's normal price is a $99 a year, or a monthly fee of $10.99. From a report:

Amazon Is Offering a Discount on Prime For People On Government Assistance More | Reply

Amazon Is Offering a Discount on Prime For People On Government Assistance

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

As long as we're going to reinvent the wheel again, we might as well try making it round this time. - Mike Dennison

Close