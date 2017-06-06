DOJ Charges Federal Contractor With Leaking Classified Info To Media (thehill.com) 76
schwit1 quotes a report from The Hill: The Department of Justice charged 25-year-old government contractor Reality Leigh Winner with sharing top secret material with a media outlet, prosecutors announced in a press release Monday. Court documents filed by the government don't specify which media outlet received the materials allegedly leaked by Winner, but NBC News reported that the material went to the Intercept online news outlet. The Intercept published a top secret NSA report Monday that alleged Russian military intelligence launched a 2016 cyberattack on a voting software company. Details on the report published by The Intercept suggest that it was created on May 5, 2017 -- the same day prosecutors say the materials Winner is charged with sharing were created. A Justice Department spokesman declined to comment on whether Winner is accused of sharing the report published by the Intercept. Last month, Winner allegedly "printed and improperly removed classified intelligence reporting, which contained classified national defense information" before mailing the materials to an unnamed online news outlet a few days later, according to prosecutors.
I guess you could say... (Score:5, Funny)
When Reality finally struck, no-one went home a Winner
:(
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ah, the conspiracy theories live on.... Vince Foster in Fort Marcy Park anyone?
You got to admit, a lot of strange deaths seem to surround the Clintons....Why? Who knows, and at this point, who cares.
Re: Anti-Trump Sandersnista (Score:5, Insightful)
You may agree or disagree with the positions - but you are simply making a straw man and digging yourself into an intellectual hole when you convince yourself of this bullsh!t.
Re: (Score:1)
It's interesting how racists like that get TS clearances and would I'm sure have a free ride at Harvard after the admissions office spied on their social media accounts.
Interesting in a very bad way but interesting.
Re: (Score:1)
A statement I make everyday about Trump and his cabinet.
Millenials (Score:2)
Seriously though (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Who the fuck names their kid "Reality"
The same flavor of idiot who labels that shit on TV "Reality".
With apologies to the Running Man... (Score:2)
Why can't we get actionable leaks. (Score:4, Insightful)
I personally think too much stuff is marked as classified which really shouldn't be. Because it is mostly common knowledge, we just don't have the details. However if you are going to leak classified info. Please leak in quality not quantity. I much rather see a report about a leak every few years about something really actionable. About some injustice that is only classified because it makes the ruling people look bad, and is something truly affecting ones conscious.
These little leaks in a state where we are ruled by a 12 year old in a 70 year old body. We are much better putting him in a state of false security where his overconfidence will lead to real mistakes and the leak can hit like a dagger. Vs a constant irritant .
Re:Why can't we get actionable leaks. (Score:5, Insightful)
Having the Japanese Navy know that we're aware they plan to attack Midway is bad, but having them realize that means we're reading their coded transmissions is far, far worse. It means they'll change their codes, and we can't read them any more. If it was a human agent, it means that guy is probably going to get shot, or at the very least will have to run and won't be able to send any more reports.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes I think your points are lost on a lot of people, even the leakers.
I not a big fan of leakers, unless like Snowden they can go a long way to demonstrating they tried very hard to work within the system first. Leaks of this type can be highly damaging to intelligence efforts and yet remain almost useless to the public. That Russia or any other sometimes or always hostile power might try and tamper with electronic voting: DUH!
What I actually would find interesting is the the methods used to analyze and
Re: Why can't we get actionable leaks. (Score:2)
Let me see if I understand...
You want the president to make more mistakes?
Which Agency? (Score:2)
Most agencies have offices all over the country, but which one is based in Georgia, other than the CDC? If this contractor was working for the CDC why would he have access to cyberhacking information? Cover?
Re:Which Agency? (Score:4, Informative)
Most agencies have offices all over the country, but which one is based in Georgia, other than the CDC? If this contractor was working for the CDC why would he have access to cyberhacking information? Cover?
It's a poorly worded sentence. The agency in question is the NSA and the company, Pluribus International, is based out of Georgia. Or at least the leaker was. The article I read this morning made it clear that it was an NSA document that was leaked, the NSA that tracked the leak down, and an NSA system was used to find the document to begin with.
Here is how this will play out (Score:2)
Re: Here is how this will play out (Score:2)
I wish I had a crystal ball.
:-(
Ultimate Nominative determinism failure (Score:2)
"Reality Winner" perhaps she considered this was her ace up her sleeve.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wik... [wikipedia.org]
So, a whistleblower, not a "deep state" anything (Score:4, Insightful)
When the leak came out the usual suspects trotted out the usual nonsense:
1. The NSA were clearly lying and these were bogus because Russia is our friend
2. This is obviously "the deep state" (ie management of the NSA, CIA, etc) trying to undermine Cheeto Mussolini with fake news. Sad!
What did the campaign against Winners prove? The docs are the real deal. The NSA does, actually, genuinely believe that the Russian state was actively trying to interfere with the election. They're not making that up. They have evidence - they're not sharing it with you but they have it. They're not trying to undermine anyone, no matter how awful they are. Hell, they're still trying to keep this stuff secret. They're actually trying to protect Trump from negative publicity.
As for Winners, the jokes - based upon her name - write themselves. But yes, she's the real deal. Sessions is confirming she leaked real NSA documents. The rightosphere is confirming she's not some high level intelligence official trying to orchestrate a coup. The NSA documents are legit: Russia interfered with the election.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's funny. It was proven that the CIA has a 60 million dollar deal with the Washington Post to allow it to feed stories yet every time a report or leak comes out people that 10 years ago would never trust this crap claim it's "all legit" in an almost "move along, nothing to see here" kind of manner.
Re: (Score:1)
Because the NSA is trying to protect the source(s) of their information? That's the only thing that makes sense to me. Trump's spent a bit of time already shitting on our intelligence community, so I really doubt they're holding back this information in loyalty to him.
But protecting one or more sources who got us that information? I can see that. Plus, we already have the knowledge that Trump can't really be trusted with this sort of information, because it's possible he could blab it to whoever.
Re: (Score:2)
The only facts are
- for some stupid reason, we have electronic voting machines
- they may be vulnerable to hacking
- some hackers tried to hack them, including Russians
So what? If your government uses electronic voting machines, expect stories about them getting hacked from time to time.
The document had hidden identifying information (Score:1)
Color printers use a pattern of tiny yellow dots to embed an almost invisible code with the printer serial number and the date and time in every printed document. The Intercept handed over a scan of the document to the NSA for redaction with the code still intact. It is also in the published document. The EFF has the technical details. [eff.org]
Looks like The Intercept may have outed her (Score:3)
Going to be interesting to see how The Intercept tries to make up for their part in her now almost certainly ruined life...
Re: (Score:2)
Didn't exactly cover her tracks (Score:3)
I guess we can thank her for confirming the NSA discovered Russian interference but most reasonable people would have known that already even if they weren't privy to the details. She'll probably end up in prison for 5-10 years over this.
Overdue (Score:2)
There have been a large number of politically motivated leaks lately. At one point things got so bad the Brits publicly declared they wouldn't share intel anymore.
So far this is the first of these leaks to actually result in an arrest. Several well known leaks came when only a small handful of high level people could have gotten the data to begin with. The FBI needs to arrest all of the people doing the leaking, not just low level contractors. Perhaps this arrest is just the first in series, can it really b
The amount of work (Score:2)
the government will put into adding credibility into a story is amazing.
Like I said in a different thread:
After what happened with Snowden, what do you think the odds are that a contractor can both obtain and distribute a NSA document at all without anyone from the NSA noticing ?
I have serious doubts about it and my initial thoughts are this is just the Government pushing the Evil Russians narrative vs the home grown ( DNC ) efforts to skew the election.
Because the former is expected and the latter undermin