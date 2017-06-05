Hackers Leak Eight Episodes of An Unreleased ABC Show (torrentfreak.com) 9
The hacking entity TheDarkOverlord (TDO) has reportedly leaked Steve Harvey's Funderdome via The Pirate Bay. TDO said they approached ABC "with a most handsome business proposal" not to leak eight episodes of the ABC show but was "rudely denied an audience." TorrentFreak reports: Late April, a hacking group calling itself TheDarkOverlord (TDO) warned that unless a ransom was paid, it would begin leaking a trove of unreleased TV shows and movies. Almost immediately it carried through with its threat by leaking the season five premiere of Netflix's Orange is The New Black. The leak was just the start though, with another nine episodes quickly following. Netflix had clearly refused to pay any ransom. "We've just released ABC's 'Steve Harvey's Funderdome' Season 01 Episodes 01 through 08. This is a completely unaired show," TDO told TF. Ever since there have been suggestions that TDO could leak additional material. It was previously established that the Orange is the New Black leak was the result of a breach at post-production studio Larson Studios. TDO previously indicated that it had more content up its sleeve from the same location. During the past few hours that became evident when a message sent to TF heralded a new leak of yet another unaired show. TDO refused to confirm where it had obtained the content but since the show was present in an earlier list distributed by TDO, it seems possible if not probable that the episodes were also obtained from Larson. We're unwilling to discuss the source of this material, but we'll go on the record stating that this is content that is owned by American Broadcasting Company and it's just been released on the world wide web for everyone's consumption," TDO said.
Are the hackers trying to hurt ABC or us?
Inflicting a Steve Harvey show on the world seems cruel.
Will this help or hurt?
I'm wondering if the leaks will hurt or help the ratings. Some people will watch the downloads instead of the broadcasts, but those people may generate buzz for the shows (if they're any good) and increase the excitement and eventual ratings.
If the shows are lousy, the leaks will probably hurt, but otherwise they should help.

I suppose some people that would never normally watch it might just because they can get a pirated copy.
Alright
Can TDO get off their collective arses and release seasons 2 through 8 of Firefly?
Maybe invest something into IT security next time?
I mean, having a large amount of your top trade secrets stolen can only be one thing: The result of extreme incompetence. Sounds very much like some bean-counter felt smart saving a few $100k and now there is a loss some 1000x that as a result. Very low amateur level.
Maybe, maybe not...
Nobody wantâ(TM)s to watch Steve Harvey's Funderdome. Nobody. Could it be that this "leak" was actually done by ABC in an attempt to stir up interest? Thereâ(TM)s really no telling if it was "TheDarkOverlord" at all.