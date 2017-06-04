When Sentencing Criminals, Should Judges Use Closed-Source Algorithms? (technologyreview.com) 26
Some judges in America have recently started using a closed-source algorithm that predicts how likely convicts are to commit another crime. Mosquito Bites shared an article by law professor Frank Pasquale raising concerns about the algorithms: They may seem scientific, an injection of computational rationality into a criminal justice system riddled with discrimination and inefficiency. However, they are troubling for several reasons: many are secretly computed; they deny due process and intelligible explanations to defendants; and they promote a crabbed and inhumane vision of the role of punishment in society...
When an algorithmic scoring process is kept secret, it is impossible to challenge key aspects of it. How is the algorithm weighting different data points, and why? Each of these inquiries is crucial to two core legal principles: due process, and the ability to meaningfully appeal an adverse decision... A secret risk assessment algorithm that offers a damning score is analogous to evidence offered by an anonymous expert, whom one cannot cross-examine... Humans are in charge of governments, and can demand explanations for decisions in natural language, not computer code. Failing to do so in the criminal context risks ceding inherently governmental and legal functions to an unaccountable computational elite.
This issue will grow more and more important, the law professor argues, since there's now proprietary analytics software that also predicts "the chances that any given person will be mentally ill, a bad employee, a failing student, a criminal, or a terrorist."
Short answer: No (Score:2)
Long answer Nooooooooooooooo!!!!!!
This is as crazy as having closed source software determine guilt (think breathalyser, radar gun etc) -- which means it is probably inevitable.
In the legal system, on every encounter with an object running code, (firmware or otherwise) an accused party should move for discovery and expert analysis of said code, and how it was developed.
Were they using best-practices? Running valgrind? (lets see the exception list) Address-sanitizer, theread-sanitizer, clang static analyser?
Re: Short answer: No (Score:4, Insightful)
There are many places where there simply is no open alternative, and the closed alternative was funded by a company that would never open its source, and shouldn't be forced to (after all, they paid for the research and development and should be able to profit from it)
No one is proposing forcing them to open source their code, they're simply proposing not using their code, and letting the market do the rest.
Companies don't have the right to make a profit just because they spent money on research. They only get to make a profit if their product is actually something useful. In this case, the parent poster argues that it's not useful since you can't verify any of the determinations it makes.
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, but the Constitution contains no feasibility clause. The people, especially those who stand accused of a crime have a right to examine the evidence against them. That includes raising questions of it's trustworthiness in the particular circumstances of their case. The choice is simple. Want law enforcement to use your breathalyzer? Open the source. Otherwise it's not legally possible. Your choice. Faced with that, I'm guessing they will find a way to open it.
Re: (Score:1)
At the very least, they could reveal the algorithm used to determine the risk. If that's a trade secret, it calls into serious question how accurate it actually is.
Government should be all open source (Score:1)
Government, as being tax funded, should use entirely open source software and open formats. Anything otherwise is favoring certain corporations (Microsoft formats for example) or having potential to be abused (FBI backdoors in government software).
We the people elected them. We the people should be able to inspect them.
Absolutely not... (Score:1)
This is tricky, but I think "No" (Score:2)
This is tricky because most people don't get the issues related to open/closed source. Remember that the majority of people now have smart phones and tablets with their walled garden of app ecosystems. The idea of libre software simply does not occur to them. They likely didn't grow up learning computers in the era when source code commonly shipped with the computer and you could inspect/tweak it if something went wrong.
That said, I firmly believe that any software which is used in determining innocence/
What do they do now? (Score:3)
Imagine a judge just picks a number out of the air based on his own experience, opinions and yes, prejudices.
That's using a closed source algorithm, except it runs on a wet carbon platform rather than silicon.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, and it's trivially easy to get people to believe the judge might have made a 'bad call' in your case because we all know that people make mistakes.
The problem with the black box algorithm is that in spite of years of things blowing up in their faces, a number that came out of a computer is still imbued with an air of 'rightness' that it most assuredly doesn't deserve. But that air of 'rightness' will make it much harder for a defendant to challenge inappropriately harsh sentencing because people think
Perhaps they don't know themselves? (Score:2)
Perhaps the secret is that the algorithm is a black box method, and no-one actually knows exactly why it scores the way it does?
Neural networks are all the rage now, and they are one of the absolutely worst when it comes to transparency and intelligibility.
Had the company worked with rule-based classifiers or other transparent machine learning I'm sure they'd be happy to show just how smart they are, snippet by snippet. After all, we only want to avoid showing others when we're doing something simple or stu
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt they'd be willing to show off even if they thought they were clever. They'll be afraid that someone will point out something stupid that they've done which calls the whole mess into question.
The best thing to do with a naked emperor is to not let him out in public.
Re: (Score:2)
That makes it especially problematic since they then can't prove that the system didn't infer race and then use that in hidden variables to determine the sentence.
It's not a problem, it's a feature. (Score:2)
Just think how much money the state will save on legal costs if convicts are unable to appeal their sentencing. Sure, there's the chance of giving people a few more years in prison than is really appropriate, but has there ever been a time when the public called for more rights for convicted criminals?
It is not about the software (Score:2)
AFAIK software have no legal right.
It should be the responsibility of the lawyer using the software. Closed or open source doesn't matter, what is important are the results and the legal entity backing them.
If a lawyer uses voodoo magic to find culpability, why not, as long as the facts are right. If not, he better get a good explanation. "magic" won't cut it. Same for the software. The good thing with open source is that it is easier to explain results when challenged.
I'd like opensource everywhere but I d
Lack of reason(ing) (Score:2)
It is obvious that the answer should be no.
Sentencing decisions should include the reasoning why the decision would be motivated.
"Because The Software Says So" is no more valid than "Because I Say So".
I think that if software is being used, not only should the software be Open Source, the sentencing document should include a mathematical explanation of the algorithm that the program uses together with the input parameters about the judged and various statistics that the decisions leans on.