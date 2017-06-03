Bruce Perens Explains That 'GPL Is A Contract' Court Case (perens.com) 28
Bruce Perens co-founded the Open Source Initiative with Eric Raymond -- and he's also Slashdot reader #3,872. Bruce Perens writes: There's been a lot of confusion about the recent Artifex v. Hancomcase, in which the court found that the GPL was an enforceable contract. I'm going to try to explain the whole thing in clear terms for the legal layman.
Two key quotes:
- "What has changed now is that for the purposes of the court, the GPL is both a license, which can be enforced through a claim of copyright infringement, and a contract, which can be enforced through a claim of breach of contract. You can allege both in your court claim in a single case, and fall back on one if you can't prove the other. Thus, the potential to enforce the GPL in court is somewhat stronger than before this finding, and you have a case to cite rather than spending time in court arguing whether the GPL is a contract or not..."
- "Another interesting point in the case is that the court found Artifex's claim of damages to be admissible because of their use of dual-licensing. An economic structure for remuneration of the developer by users who did not wish to comply with the GPL terms, and thus acquired a commercial license, was clearly present."
So... dual license even if we don't mean it? (Score:2)
If I'm reading the summary correctly, we would be wise to officially offer dual licensing, even if we set the price so high that nobody would actually license the code under those terms?
Not necessarily, if nobody has actually purchased the commercial license, it may not help you. Having active commercial licenses do however make it easy to prove damages. In other situations damages are going to be harder to prove, relying on prices of competing products, or the open-market cost of devlopment vs proportion of infringing use.
Good luck on that appeal (Score:1)
And why do you imagine that to be the case? Artifex made it publicly known they are willing to allow a more permissive license than the standard copyright that is applicable in both the USA and South Korea (in this case the GPL). Hancom made it clear they were aware of Artifex's requiring a licensing fee to use the software without the GPL stipulations. Hancom then plagiarized the copyrighted code, followed by getting caught doing so.
Car analogy time. Suppose you made publicly known that other people could
Rules of Acquisition (Score:2)
Rule of acquisition #17: A contract is a contract is a contract.
Low UID (Score:1)
Yes, Bruce, we know you have a low UID. You are in fact part of the reason there is "low UID prestige" on the site.
Back in the day, there were trolls using ascii hacking to make fake Bruce Perens accounts. In those days, UID wasn't posted next to names (like a badge on a cub scout uniform, i.m.o.)
Because Bruce was getting "picked on" the site was changes so UID is emblazoned on everything.
Just one of the early instances where the quality of Slashdot was reduced.
And yet when the site began, people got along fine with the interface where you had to go out of your way to find out if a commenter had a low number or not.
The person who told me about this site back in 2000 was a Mac user, btw. Also a highly skilled programer who coded DSP chips in Assembly Language.
To the point about what sort of a site Slashdot has become, it's chock full of IT types now. The diametrical opposite of a nerd.
Reality sets in... (Score:2)
My guess is that there is a HUGE amount of GPL code compiled into numerous closed-source applications being sold or otherwise distributed in ways that violate the GPL. Good luck finding it all...
"Huge amount" is not enough to be an enforceable copyright violation. There is a huge amount of GPL code. A "huge amount" could be copied under "fair use", while still being a tiny fraction of GPL code.
This is not to say there has _not_ been a significant percentage of code copied directly and used in clear violation of the copyrights. TIVO was an agregious example of such abuse, FANTEC was caught, and BUSYBOX was the first lawsuit about GPL violations. I've encountered violations professionally of violat
Bruce Perens Slashdot 3,872. are you out there? (Score:2)
Looking at the initial comments, I would think you might want to weigh in on some points/questions coming up here.