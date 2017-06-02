Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Hollywood Sees Illegal Streaming Devices as 'Piracy 3.0' (torrentfreak.com) 31

Posted by msmash from the evolution-of-piracy dept.
After hunting down torrent sites for more than a decade, Hollywood now has a more complex piracy threat to deal with. From a report: Piracy remains a major threat for the movie industry, MPA Stan McCoy said yesterday during a panel session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Much like Hollywood, copyright infringers are innovators who constantly change their "business models" and means of obtaining content. Where torrents were dominant a few years ago, illegal streaming devices are now the main threat, with McCoy describing their rise as Piracy 3.0. "Piracy is not a static challenge. The pirates are great innovators in their own right. So even as we innovate in trying to pursue these issues, and pursue novel ways of fighting piracy, the pirates are out there coming up with new business models of their own," McCoy said. "If you think of old-fashioned peer-to-peer piracy as 1.0, and then online illegal streaming websites as 2.0, in the audio-visual sector, in particular, we now face challenge number 3.0, which is what I'll call the challenge of illegal streaming devices."

  • Shitty content is the main threat these days. High prices too.

  • FTFY (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Unlike Hollywood, copyright infringers are innovators who constantly change their "business models"

  • What the hell... (Score:3)

    by MachineShedFred ( 621896 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @04:53PM (#54538233) Journal

    Just what the hell is an "illegal streaming device" ? Are there manufacturers out there making illegal devices that people are using? If so, how are these getting imported without the FTC stepping in?

    Or is this just another case of Hollywood idiocy using terms they barely understand to talk about a technology they absolutely don't understand and want to squeeze back into the metaphorical toothpaste tube instead of embracing?

    Is this some hyperbolic way of saying that my PLEX server is somehow illegal, because apparently format-shifting isn't allowed anymore under fair-use rules in their minds? Was the Betamax decision reversed when nobody was looking?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by darkain ( 749283 )

      The devices themselves are not illegal. They're referring to the abundant amount of Android set top boxes available on Amazon and eBay. The thing with these though is that they come pre-loaded with Kodi, plus plugins for Kodi for easy access to illegal streaming services. This is just another example of a tool which can be used for either side being slandered just because it COULD be used for illegal activities. I, however, have one of these boxes and love it. I use it to stream from a root-top mounted digi

    • "Illegal streaming device" = "any box Hollywood doesn't control" - this includes YouTube to a certain extent until Google played ball. From a more prophetic standpoint I think the various devices are turning into de-facto cable boxes and I think Hollywood is looking into making their content available only to exclusive devices - let alone services as they do now. (Although it'll probably end up looking like the DVD consortium where only approved device makers that agree to monopolistic conditions get lice
  • Thats how it used to be... You entertained, and were well fed and regularly boarded. Now, we adorn you with gold and diamonds, and allow you rob us blind for every song, every movie, and every music video. Every second off the night and day. All while greater Men and Women do the actual WORK of society. Many of whom do jobs FAR more important than the task of entertaining the masses. (Maintaining a power reactor, monitoring the environment, servicing a commercial airplane...) Though these people all make FA

  • News at 11 (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Greedy, corpulent lazy Hollywood execs summon new bogieman to explain slightly less filthy riches than they'd like and obscure dodgy accounting practises rather than recognise the poor quality of their tired artless warmovers of old franchises.

  • as usual, piracy fears are nonsense. (Score:3)

    by rogoshen1 ( 2922505 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:03PM (#54538313)

    You know, if these hollywood types were to be believed; the feds should encourage people to pirate CP, since that would put them out of business.

    But really the average pirate fits into a few categories

    1. they weren't going to buy it anyways. revenue lost: 0.
    2. they want to buy it, but you refuse to sell to them. revenue lost.
    3. they did buy it, but you make it more convenient to use a pirated copy (unskippable bullshit menus, insistence on optical media) revenue lost: 0 (unless you truly expect people to buy it more than once?)
    4. they would buy it, but it's priced too high. revenue lost: debateable. it's just as much the industries fault for not pricing their product appropriately. But easier to blame the pirates.

    Piracy makes for an excellent boogeyman, since anytime revenue numbers don't meet expectations they can blame pirates. Anytime congress needs to be pestered to get more favorable laws and such for your industry, pirates can be blamed.

    side note: piracy is not the right word, nor is theft. if i download something from TPB, i'm not *stealing* from anyone. I'm not depriving anyone of their copy of said item.

    Side note 2: how much innovation has been the direct result of 'piracy' over the years? How many times have we heard of some start up that started out using less than legit software, only to become billion dollar companies (and then immediately turn around join the BSA or similar?)

  • Piracy existed before Peer to peer... and there are a few other means of getting content that they haven't mentioned.

  • BurryTheFuture (Score:3)

    by sdinfoserv ( 1793266 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:04PM (#54538323) Homepage
    “Horseless carriages remain a major threat to the farrier industry” - decried Gideon McTrotnstink .

  • Solution (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Offer a compelling product that allow people to watch stuff online, easily and quickly, at a reasonable price.
    Piracy is a distribution problem. You try can fight it all you want, if you're not providing a platform that's good and available in more than just 1 country (USA), you're asking for it.

  • How did they arrive at 3.0? (Score:3)

    by DiscountBorg(TM) ( 1262102 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @05:14PM (#54538419)

    Sorry to rain on the buzzword parade,but I'm pretty sure version 1.0 was copying sheet music and forging paintings, and 2.0 was copying cassette and VCR tapes. If I've missed a step there please feel free to fill me in.

