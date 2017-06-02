Hollywood Sees Illegal Streaming Devices as 'Piracy 3.0' (torrentfreak.com) 55
After hunting down torrent sites for more than a decade, Hollywood now has a more complex piracy threat to deal with. From a report: Piracy remains a major threat for the movie industry, MPA Stan McCoy said yesterday during a panel session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. Much like Hollywood, copyright infringers are innovators who constantly change their "business models" and means of obtaining content. Where torrents were dominant a few years ago, illegal streaming devices are now the main threat, with McCoy describing their rise as Piracy 3.0. "Piracy is not a static challenge. The pirates are great innovators in their own right. So even as we innovate in trying to pursue these issues, and pursue novel ways of fighting piracy, the pirates are out there coming up with new business models of their own," McCoy said. "If you think of old-fashioned peer-to-peer piracy as 1.0, and then online illegal streaming websites as 2.0, in the audio-visual sector, in particular, we now face challenge number 3.0, which is what I'll call the challenge of illegal streaming devices."
shitty content (Score:2)
Shitty content is the main threat these days. High prices too.
Re: (Score:1)
Conversely, they'd be much more profitable if they didn't waste so much money on useless DRM and fighting piracy.
Then perhaps they could reinvest those profits in quality programming.
Re: (Score:2)
Conversely, they'd be much more profitable if they didn't waste so much money on useless DRM and fighting piracy.
Then perhaps they could reinvest those profits in quality programming.
Like you'd stop pirating content if that happened... lol
Re: (Score:2)
Statistically, people steal for one of two reasons: For the thrill or because they feel the price is more than they can afford to spend on the product.
The latter of those two groups would pirate a lot less if the quality were better, because they wouldn't have to go through so much crap to find something worth watching. But even if they didn't, there's no evidence that the industry's spending on DRM has done anything to reduce their piracy, so even i
Re: (Score:2)
Statistically, people steal for one of two reasons: For the thrill or because they feel the price is more than they can afford to spend on the product.
The latter of those two groups would pirate a lot less if the quality were better, because they wouldn't have to go through so much crap to find something worth watching.
But like, AC said, if the content is so bad, why are they pirating it in the first place?
If the content is good, but too expensive, why does that entitle them to the content on their own terms (free)?
Re: (Score:1)
High prices too.
Probably to offset the pirates
The whole debate (or rather, the mostly one-sided whining, paid "studies" full of "scientific fact" not supported by any other study, and lobbying for yet more laws and rights for the rights holding mafia) is full of this sort of assumption, when practical evidence shows otherwise.
Such as this Kenian film maker who didn't even try to sell his film in his dirt poor country for the prices the hollywood idiots demand world-wide, only to see the expensive DVDs undercut by widespread and easy availability of muc
Re: (Score:2)
The problem is, if you sell a legally licensed copy for a fraction of the price in countries that don't have money, it suddenly becomes very profitable to do grey-market imports back into the U.S. and undercut your sales there.
It is typically more reasonable to sell them at a high price everywhere, knowing that poorer countries will exhibit rampant piracy, and then just write off the rampant piracy as a cost of doing business.
Re: (Score:2)
If the content is so shitty, why do people pirate?
Quality combined with price will define demand. Low quality does not mean no demand, just slap a low price on it. See the 99 cent DVD bin at the supermarket.
FTFY (Score:1)
Unlike Hollywood, copyright infringers are innovators who constantly change their "business models"
What the hell... (Score:4, Interesting)
Just what the hell is an "illegal streaming device" ? Are there manufacturers out there making illegal devices that people are using? If so, how are these getting imported without the FTC stepping in?
Or is this just another case of Hollywood idiocy using terms they barely understand to talk about a technology they absolutely don't understand and want to squeeze back into the metaphorical toothpaste tube instead of embracing?
Is this some hyperbolic way of saying that my PLEX server is somehow illegal, because apparently format-shifting isn't allowed anymore under fair-use rules in their minds? Was the Betamax decision reversed when nobody was looking?
Re: (Score:3)
The devices themselves are not illegal. They're referring to the abundant amount of Android set top boxes available on Amazon and eBay. The thing with these though is that they come pre-loaded with Kodi, plus plugins for Kodi for easy access to illegal streaming services. This is just another example of a tool which can be used for either side being slandered just because it COULD be used for illegal activities. I, however, have one of these boxes and love it. I use it to stream from a root-top mounted digi
Re: (Score:2)
In other words these are the equivalent of bog standard HTPC devices that have been around for years and years already. It's just now that there are cheap Android versions and they're on sale at Amazon.
Most of what gets played on my "illegal streaming devices" are shows and movies that should be out of copyright by now.
They were bought and paid for long ago.
So there's no more blood to be squeezed from that particular turnip ever.
Re: (Score:2)
In other words these are the equivalent of bog standard HTPC devices that have been around for years and years already. It's just now that there are cheap Android versions and they're on sale at Amazon.
And they come preloaded with addons, some of which are legal because they have substantial non-infringing use, all of which are preconfigured to grab stuff you're not authorized to watch. It's this very last part that makes them illegal. If they're not preconfigured to or advertised for the purpose of copyright infringement, then they are legal.
Re: (Score:2)
Or even better, I'm using Kodi as a front-end to MythTV, which is recording crap that they are broadcasting over-the-air without any encryption or expectation that someone isn't 'time-shifting' it, as everyone has been doing since the 1980s.
Re: (Score:1)
Typically this is referring to devices running Kodi with the illegal plugins. There are vendors at my local weekend swap meet selling pre-loaded Amazon fire sticks and marketing it as a way to watch free movies and NFL games.
Re:What the hell... (Score:4, Insightful)
A song for a meal... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
All while greater Men and Women do the actual WORK of society.
Bollocks. If they're so great, how come nobody is going to know who the fuck they are in a decade, let alone a hundred years from now? They're only greater if you assume that the natural purpose of the human being is to work. I suggest that we have no natural purpose, so whatever gives our lives most meaning is our highest purpose — tempered, of course, by the need for others to be able to exist as well.
News at 11 (Score:1)
Greedy, corpulent lazy Hollywood execs summon new bogieman to explain slightly less filthy riches than they'd like and obscure dodgy accounting practises rather than recognise the poor quality of their tired artless warmovers of old franchises.
as usual, piracy fears are nonsense. (Score:4, Interesting)
You know, if these hollywood types were to be believed; the feds should encourage people to pirate CP, since that would put them out of business.
But really the average pirate fits into a few categories
1. they weren't going to buy it anyways. revenue lost: 0.
2. they want to buy it, but you refuse to sell to them. revenue lost.
3. they did buy it, but you make it more convenient to use a pirated copy (unskippable bullshit menus, insistence on optical media) revenue lost: 0 (unless you truly expect people to buy it more than once?)
4. they would buy it, but it's priced too high. revenue lost: debateable. it's just as much the industries fault for not pricing their product appropriately. But easier to blame the pirates.
Piracy makes for an excellent boogeyman, since anytime revenue numbers don't meet expectations they can blame pirates. Anytime congress needs to be pestered to get more favorable laws and such for your industry, pirates can be blamed.
side note: piracy is not the right word, nor is theft. if i download something from TPB, i'm not *stealing* from anyone. I'm not depriving anyone of their copy of said item.
Side note 2: how much innovation has been the direct result of 'piracy' over the years? How many times have we heard of some start up that started out using less than legit software, only to become billion dollar companies (and then immediately turn around join the BSA or similar?)
Re: as usual, piracy fears are nonsense. (Score:2)
The day you can lossless copy a physical object without harming the original, your analogy will be apt.
Re: (Score:2)
Piracy would be if I looked at the car, took detailed notes and photos and then made a copy of it. Theft is depriving you of your property--hopping in the car and driving away. They have entirely different consequences, and as far as I know most legal systems rightly distinguish between them, which is why p2p is charged under civil, not criminal law (so far).
If someone steals my music, that means they've come into my studio and stolen the multitrack files off my hard drive, or claimed my work as their own,
I think we're probably on v. 7 or 8... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
I'm an analog piracy purist. I only pirate my movies on Beta tapes.
BurryTheFuture (Score:3)
Solution (Score:2, Interesting)
Offer a compelling product that allow people to watch stuff online, easily and quickly, at a reasonable price.
Piracy is a distribution problem. You try can fight it all you want, if you're not providing a platform that's good and available in more than just 1 country (USA), you're asking for it.
Re: (Score:2)
It is a moot point. All you're doing with all of your screeching and fighting is simply altering the time table. The same mooch will still avoid paying even if you invent the perfect anti-piracy measures. They will just catch content at the other end of the pricing cycle.
Meanwhile, you could potentially do great harm in terms of personal rights and sabotage of technology if you're allowed your copyright maximalists dream.
Also, it's not stealing if what you are "pirating" should rightfully be in the public d
How did they arrive at 3.0? (Score:4, Funny)
Sorry to rain on the buzzword parade,but I'm pretty sure version 1.0 was copying sheet music and forging paintings, and 2.0 was copying cassette and VCR tapes. If I've missed a step there please feel free to fill me in.
Advertise legit methods on pirate sites? (Score:1)
Somebody is bad at math (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Please explain why you can have a subscription that allows you to watch over 1000 tv shows for under $15/mo but a single season of a tv show may cost $25+ a single movie may cost $20 and I've yet to find a service that allows the rental of tv shows.
How about this you can buy shows by the episode for $1 but you can rent them for $0.25 an episode. Still higher than you would like but way more reasonable for something you will very likely never watch again.
So it really is just all about $$$ (Score:1)
Spare me to self-righteous moral talk. As if these big shots really value copyright. What the main dispute is is just money. If there's no money in it, would they really care about such things? So don't twist justice for your own gain. Ultimately, is it really your right? You are merely borrowing rights from others and ultimately in turn, someone is giving things away for free at the top of the source. You brood of vipers.
I know just how to fight this! (Score:2)
We can create a commercial subscription service for like $15/mo and let people watch most anything they want and just divvy up the money based on what people like.
In the same service we will allow purchase and rental of other shows for a reasonable charge.
(if netflix is only $12/mo for FOUR people no show should ever cost more than half that for a single season $25/season is ridiculous esp for a 12/yr old tv show)
Of course this service will have all the ease of use of existing pirate services such as the no