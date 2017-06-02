Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


After Bomb Threats, FCC Proposes Letting Police Unveil Anonymous Callers (cnbc.com) 25

Posted by msmash from the tightening-bolts dept.
Police should be allowed to unmask anonymous callers who have made serious threats over the phone, the Federal Communications Commission has proposed. From a report: The proposal would allow law enforcement, and potentially the person who's been called, to learn the phone number of an anonymous caller if they receive a "serious and imminent" threat that poses "substantial risk to property, life, safety, or health." Specifics are still up in the air. The FCC is asking (PDF), for instance, whether unveiled caller ID information should only be provided to law enforcement officials investigating a threat, to ensure that this exemption isn't abused.

After Bomb Threats, FCC Proposes Letting Police Unveil Anonymous Callers

  • That privacy laws don't already provide for this scenario.

    WTF?

    • They do, but the networks can't always trace these calls. This law would force the telex companies to implement tech to find out where calls were coming from. I think this is a cat and mouse problem though. All you need is someone's SIP credentials and a trustworthy VPN.

  • At least on landlines isn't that what *57 is for?

  • I think we should just turn off the ability to block or spoof CallerID (except for the verified commercial numbers who are granted exceptions after proving their identity). Problem solved.

  • Dumb people get what they deserve (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you're a bomber, terrorist, or hoaxter and you're fucking dumb enough to call in "anonymously" from a phone line that can be traced to your personal information, you kinda deserve what you get.

    And I think everyone knows this already.

    As with most privacy/rights degradation rules and laws, they aren't done for their stated purposes. They will twist this for uses in other situations in order to repress freedom of speech.

  • Because it bugs the people in power.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @01:47PM (#54536465)
    So we complain about unwanted unblockable robo calls for a decade and are ignored, but when it bothers the government then we have to fix it? Fuck you fcc. Fuck you.

  • When a person is "unmasked" so law enforcement (i.e. the National Security Advisor) can get a better understanding of who is colluding with a foreign government to undermine the U.S. election or government, that's horrible. But when law enforcement (i.e. police) wants to know who is calling in a bomb threat, that's acceptable?

    The hypocrisy runs deep.

  • The telephone system existed just fine for a century BEFORE the advent of Caller ID. There are already ways for the phone companies to provide the caller's information to law enforcement if they can demonstrate that a crime occurred or is going to occur. That, and I'm fairly certain that blocking Caller ID doesn't have any effect on emergency calls, the E911 systems get your info and location regardless of whether or not the consumer CID is blocked.

    This sounds more like businesses and politicians are probab

