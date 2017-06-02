After Bomb Threats, FCC Proposes Letting Police Unveil Anonymous Callers (cnbc.com) 25
Police should be allowed to unmask anonymous callers who have made serious threats over the phone, the Federal Communications Commission has proposed. From a report: The proposal would allow law enforcement, and potentially the person who's been called, to learn the phone number of an anonymous caller if they receive a "serious and imminent" threat that poses "substantial risk to property, life, safety, or health." Specifics are still up in the air. The FCC is asking (PDF), for instance, whether unveiled caller ID information should only be provided to law enforcement officials investigating a threat, to ensure that this exemption isn't abused.
I am Surprised (Score:2)
That privacy laws don't already provide for this scenario.
WTF?
Re: I am Surprised (Score:2)
They do, but the networks can't always trace these calls. This law would force the telex companies to implement tech to find out where calls were coming from. I think this is a cat and mouse problem though. All you need is someone's SIP credentials and a trustworthy VPN.
Landline call trace (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
except it won't, as some simply won't submit their tips.
Don't allow blocking or spoofing of CallerID (Score:3)
I think we should just turn off the ability to block or spoof CallerID (except for the verified commercial numbers who are granted exceptions after proving their identity). Problem solved.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see why commercial interests should be able to spoof their CallerID even after verification. What makes them so special?
Spoofing has a legitimate purpose. Like if you own multiple lines and you want all outbound calls to show as coming from your primary phone number.
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see why commercial interests should be able to spoof their CallerID even after verification. What makes them so special?
If you are a company with several phone numbers, it is reasonable to have the main number show up on caller id. For example if the main number for BobCorp is 555-1000 and individual employees have phone numbers like 555-1001, 555-1002, etc., when an employee calls out, it makes sense to show the 555-1000 number on caller id. That way when the customer calls back, they get the switchboard.
I would say that the caller id number "spoofed" should have to be verified as belonging to the organization exposing it,
Re: (Score:2)
Because the number I'm being called from (TechCo minion #2683's extension) is not the number I would want to use to call them back (Tech Co customer service number).
Re: (Score:2)
I don't see why commercial interests should be able to spoof their CallerID even after verification. What makes them so special?
The idea was that a large company has, say, 1000 phone numbers; they want *incoming* calls to go to their main number, 123-4000. So, if Joe in customer service calls you from 123-4567, they'd like caller ID to show 123-4000 instead; so your return call goes to the switchboard instead of Joe's desk.
However: they effed it up big time by allowing the spoofing to redirect to *any* number at all, instead of restricting it to a different number owned by the same company. So any hacker with minimal equipment and k
Dumb people get what they deserve (Score:1)
If you're a bomber, terrorist, or hoaxter and you're fucking dumb enough to call in "anonymously" from a phone line that can be traced to your personal information, you kinda deserve what you get.
And I think everyone knows this already.
As with most privacy/rights degradation rules and laws, they aren't done for their stated purposes. They will twist this for uses in other situations in order to repress freedom of speech.
Because it bugs the people in power.... (Score:5, Funny)
So unmasking should be okay? (Score:2)
When a person is "unmasked" so law enforcement (i.e. the National Security Advisor) can get a better understanding of who is colluding with a foreign government to undermine the U.S. election or government, that's horrible. But when law enforcement (i.e. police) wants to know who is calling in a bomb threat, that's acceptable?
The hypocrisy runs deep.
Give me a break (Score:2)
The telephone system existed just fine for a century BEFORE the advent of Caller ID. There are already ways for the phone companies to provide the caller's information to law enforcement if they can demonstrate that a crime occurred or is going to occur. That, and I'm fairly certain that blocking Caller ID doesn't have any effect on emergency calls, the E911 systems get your info and location regardless of whether or not the consumer CID is blocked.
This sounds more like businesses and politicians are probab