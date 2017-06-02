Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


After Bomb Threats, FCC Proposes Letting Police Unveil Anonymous Callers (cnbc.com) 46

Posted by msmash from the tightening-bolts dept.
Police should be allowed to unmask anonymous callers who have made serious threats over the phone, the Federal Communications Commission has proposed. From a report: The proposal would allow law enforcement, and potentially the person who's been called, to learn the phone number of an anonymous caller if they receive a "serious and imminent" threat that poses "substantial risk to property, life, safety, or health." Specifics are still up in the air. The FCC is asking (PDF), for instance, whether unveiled caller ID information should only be provided to law enforcement officials investigating a threat, to ensure that this exemption isn't abused.

  • That privacy laws don't already provide for this scenario.

    WTF?

    • They do, but the networks can't always trace these calls. This law would force the telex companies to implement tech to find out where calls were coming from. I think this is a cat and mouse problem though. All you need is someone's SIP credentials and a trustworthy VPN.

      • In the public switched network, they surely know where the call comes from and where it's going, SS7 Signaling requires it to set up the bidirectional audio connections for the call. What doesn't exist is the requirement to allow the retrieval of this information AFTER the call is set up.

        Phone companies routinely capture only the data they need to bill the call in a CDR (Call Detail Record) and at that point, they don't need (or likely want) the additional information about the source and destination numbe

        • In the public switched network, they surely know where the call comes from and where it's going

          Then why do I get daily calls from India that show a CID in my local area code?

          • The Caller ID part of SS7 ISUP is not what's used to route the call. Caller ID is an optional bit of data tacked onto the calls signaling and can literally be set to ANYTHING the originator wishes. It happens all the time.

            Give me some time, an PBX and the president's phone number and You too can receive a call from the Oval Office of the Whitehouse to show your friends on your caller ID. Of course it will be MY voice on the other end, but your Caller ID will prove who called you right? (Saw this done once

    • all this piecemeal crap, hell, just kill the ability to mask the caller!

  • At least on landlines isn't that what *57 is for?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by gnick ( 1211984 )

      What's a "landline"?

    • What idiot uses a land line to make a threat from? Besides, who on earth has land lines anyway...

      Also, I may be wrong, but the *57 doesn't work for calls where the caller has requested to block his Caller ID information, or for instances where the caller ID information has been spoofed (which is an exceptionally easy thing to do from a PBX or a lot of VOIP services).

      • It's not for a call from a landline, it's for a call to a landline. Also you are flatout wrong about the caller id information. It is not needed.

  • I think we should just turn off the ability to block or spoof CallerID (except for the verified commercial numbers who are granted exceptions after proving their identity). Problem solved.

    • I think we should just turn off the ability to block or spoof CallerID (except for the verified commercial numbers who are granted exceptions after proving their identity). Problem solved.

      Problem NOT solved... The issue of Caller ID won't be fixed by just making it illegal to block the CallerID because it doesn't fix the spoofed Caller ID problem. Make that illegal? Criminals will break that law too..

      The issue here is that SS7 ISUP signaling doesn't require the Caller ID stuff be filled out in order to route a call, it's optional. A whole lot of stuff in bunches of legacy code and equipment would have to change to now require this information that is now optional. Also, there would be n

  • Dumb people get what they deserve (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    If you're a bomber, terrorist, or hoaxter and you're fucking dumb enough to call in "anonymously" from a phone line that can be traced to your personal information, you kinda deserve what you get.

    And I think everyone knows this already.

    As with most privacy/rights degradation rules and laws, they aren't done for their stated purposes. They will twist this for uses in other situations in order to repress freedom of speech.

  • Because it bugs the people in power.... (Score:5, Funny)

    by Puls4r ( 724907 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @01:47PM (#54536465)
    So we complain about unwanted unblockable robo calls for a decade and are ignored, but when it bothers the government then we have to fix it? Fuck you fcc. Fuck you.
    • Hey, give them a break, this is their first response. I'm sure they won't "fix it" for any of us in subsequent drafts. They'll realize they forgot to say "on calls to government bureaucracies not for cases of domestic harassment."

  • So unmasking should be okay? (Score:3)

    by smooth wombat ( 796938 ) on Friday June 02, 2017 @02:06PM (#54536681) Journal

    When a person is "unmasked" so law enforcement (i.e. the National Security Advisor) can get a better understanding of who is colluding with a foreign government to undermine the U.S. election or government, that's horrible. But when law enforcement (i.e. police) wants to know who is calling in a bomb threat, that's acceptable?

    The hypocrisy runs deep.

  • The telephone system existed just fine for a century BEFORE the advent of Caller ID. There are already ways for the phone companies to provide the caller's information to law enforcement if they can demonstrate that a crime occurred or is going to occur. That, and I'm fairly certain that blocking Caller ID doesn't have any effect on emergency calls, the E911 systems get your info and location regardless of whether or not the consumer CID is blocked.

    This sounds more like businesses and politicians are probab

  • The FCC, of all people, should show leadership in implementing the obvious. It's a shame they haven't. My PowerPoints somehow ended up on the internet with my cell number still on the last slide. My phone gets flooded with SIP-spoofing robocallers.

    There are times you need high security, trust and credential-based accountability. Different times, you need cheap, easy, free-wheeling communication that allows high anonymity and will accept a lot of junk communication as a consequence. I think we currently

