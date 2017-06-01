Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Businesses The Courts Technology

Tesla Fires Female Engineer Who Alleged Sexual Harassment (theguardian.com) 13

Posted by BeauHD from the act-of-retaliation dept.
Tesla has fired a female engineer who accused the company of ignoring her complaints of sexual harassment and paying her less than her male counterparts. AJ Vandermeyden, who went public with her discrimination lawsuit against Tesla in February, was dismissed from the company this week. The Guardian reports: Vandermeyden had claimed she was taunted and catcalled by male employees and that Tesla failed to address her complaints about the harassment, unequal pay and discrimination. "It's shocking in this day and age that this is still a fight we have to have," she said at the time. In a statement to the Guardian, Tesla confirmed the company had fired Vandermeyden, saying it had thoroughly investigated the employee's allegations with the help of "a neutral, third-party expert" and concluded her complaints were unmerited. "Despite repeatedly receiving special treatment at the expense of others, Ms Vandermeyden nonetheless chose to pursue a miscarriage of justice by suing Tesla and falsely attacking our company in the press," a Tesla spokesperson said. "After we carefully considered the facts on multiple occasions and were absolutely convinced that Ms Vandermeyden's claims were illegitimate, we had no choice but to end her employment at Tesla."

Tesla Fires Female Engineer Who Alleged Sexual Harassment More | Reply

Tesla Fires Female Engineer Who Alleged Sexual Harassment

Comments Filter:
  • Tessa must have some pretty damning evidence against her to fire her for this, because it does open up a legal case against them for retaliation, which their HR department and legal team are no doubt well aware. They'd have to have solid proof that she made it all up or so flagrantly lied about parts of it to be able to fire her over it without legal repercussion.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Unless Tesla doesn't have any coherent thought of their real future. Then anything could happen, and unfortunately that bears more from fact than your theory does. See their poor returns, poor investment policy, shoddy factory management, etc.

  • Regardless of the claims legitimacy, she was becoming increasingly hostile toward the company and thus a liability. That said, I really hope there was no discrimination here.

Slashdot Top Deals

The moving cursor writes, and having written, blinks on.

Close