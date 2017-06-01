Tesla Fires Female Engineer Who Alleged Sexual Harassment (theguardian.com) 140
Tesla has fired a female engineer who accused the company of ignoring her complaints of sexual harassment and paying her less than her male counterparts. AJ Vandermeyden, who went public with her discrimination lawsuit against Tesla in February, was dismissed from the company this week. The Guardian reports: Vandermeyden had claimed she was taunted and catcalled by male employees and that Tesla failed to address her complaints about the harassment, unequal pay and discrimination. "It's shocking in this day and age that this is still a fight we have to have," she said at the time. In a statement to the Guardian, Tesla confirmed the company had fired Vandermeyden, saying it had thoroughly investigated the employee's allegations with the help of "a neutral, third-party expert" and concluded her complaints were unmerited. "Despite repeatedly receiving special treatment at the expense of others, Ms Vandermeyden nonetheless chose to pursue a miscarriage of justice by suing Tesla and falsely attacking our company in the press," a Tesla spokesperson said. "After we carefully considered the facts on multiple occasions and were absolutely convinced that Ms Vandermeyden's claims were illegitimate, we had no choice but to end her employment at Tesla."
If she had hot friends and it was my turn to fall on the grenade.
Total darkness...and likely a gag. Then maybe.
catcalling, such as whistling, is pretty much never about power. catcallers don't have any power. if they had power they would just ask them to their office. or do you think that construction workers have POWER?
it doesn't make any sense really, this case. like, there isn't a single happening or something, she was basically suing the general culture in the company.
the catcalling incident was "âoeThey all started hooting and hollering and whistling,â she said. âoeThat canâ(TM)t happen with
I know it's not a popular opinion in this day and age, but cat-calling is also just banter. Take it in stride.
Actually I don't think I've ever seen a cat-caller who had power in their favour.
I also don't believe that she was being harassed or catcalled after seeing a picture of her.
I'm not sure that the harassment was specifically on her according to what she told TG [theguardian.com] back in February. Who knows?
Vandermeyden recounted to the Guardian an incident in 2015 when she said a group of roughly 20 men standing on a platform above her and a female colleague began taunting as they walked past.
Though, why did she expect that the company would keep her when she was actually damaging the company's image whether or not it is true. Companies are always companies; especially when they are big (e.g. corporation)...
Vandermeyden recently took out a hefty loan to buy the cheapest version of the Model S Tesla car and has a reservation for the upcoming Model 3. She is hopeful her lawsuit and public comments won’t end her career at a company she loves: "I think they’re a revolutionary and innovative company."
Ballsy
Re:Ballsy
Indeed. Whenever some people are really discriminated against, you find others that are just trying to get a free ride on this. Pretty bad. The worst case is women claiming to have been raped, when nothing like that happened. It is just far too easy to do and apparently many cannot resist.
Trust deterioration.
Whenever some people are really discriminated against, you find others that are just trying to get a free ride on this. Pretty bad.
The free rider are pretty bad indeed. Even more so, because they contribute to reduce the trust in actual victims.
The couple of stupid women claiming "rape" just to get some money, will make it all more difficult for all the *actual real* rape victims out-there to speak, because the victims will fear they won't be believed.
It's a sort of Girl who cried wolf, except that the consequences of "excessive wolf-crying" will fall on someone else.
Just my thought. Unfortunately, the truth is often not easy to find here. That makes it easier for the scum that makes false claims and far, far harder for the real victims that already have to struggle with what was done to them. Apparently, there are countries in Europe where the police does not follow-up on more than half of the rape complaints because they have absolutely no credibility. It seems to be quite common in child custody cases as well and the criminals (yes, criminals) that make these false c
Indeed? Conservatives generally place blame for crime where it lies; on the criminals. They go too easy on white collar crime, but generally acknowledge victims and perpetrators for what they are and the roles they play.
Conversely, liberalism frequently defends violent criminals and twists things to instead portray them as victims, by way of absolving people of personal responsibility (what a concept), and laying blame at the feet of "society", or "Big Pharma", the NRA, "white privilege" (more recently),
There's also the people who are flat out mentally ill.
Re:
Not quite how it works, it's a civil case so the proof doesn't have to be nearly as strong and as a company you have to prove that you have the proper guidelines and training AND that you have investigated every single complaint thoroughly AND that you tried to make the situation better for the complainant.
Re:
In the US, as long as someone makes a good-faith claim of discrimination, you are legally protected against retaliation in the form of any kind of adverse job action. Firing someone would be the ultimate adverse job action, but it could be as little as giving them a verbal warning. The catch comes in that you have to file a complaint with state and or federal agencies, which are often overworked and understaffed to the point where if you don't have a smoking gun in terms of evidence, they're likely not goin
Re:
"Despite repeatedly receiving special treatment at the expense of others, Ms Vandermeyden nonetheless chose to pursue a miscarriage of justice by suing Tesla and falsely attacking our company in the press," a Tesla spokesperson said. "After we carefully considered the facts on multiple occasions and were absolutely convinced that Ms Vandermeyden's claims were illegitimate, we had no choice but to end her employment at Tesla."
Tesla is playing an extremely dangerous game by firing the woman. Unless they have some hard proof that she made the entire thing up, her lawyer will file a retaliation suit in addition to the discrimination suit and it won't be a question of IF Tesla pays out, but HOW MUCH.
So what you are saying is that a disruptive employee must be kept on staff based on gender?
We've been seeing cases of disruptive females losing their discrimination cases, Ellen Pao is perhaps the most prominent example.
Being a disruptive employee is not a gender specific thing, I've worked with both. The problem employee does tend to grasp at anything to continue to be disruptive, regardless of gender. Certain groups have extra claims they can make. And when you can play the gender card, you will imme
Companies do it all the time even when the employee is telling the truth, it's about getting back at them for the publicity and embaressment. When the next lady does the same thing and they sue they'll be 300% more likely to win as a pattern has been displayed.
You don't know that (Score:1)
What really happened is irrelevant especially to the side in the wrong who will do everything in their power to win. You don't know what happened. Only a very small number of people involved with this case do. "neutral, third-party expert"? LOL! Who is paying them? Expert in what exactly? Were they there when "it"
happened? Come on!
Cases like this are won and lost in the public arena but Tesla by playing hardball and not showing a scrap of evidence has been able to convince you, Dear Alvin, prospecti
Re:Ballsy
The investigator had access to Tesla’s compensation data and found that Vandermeyden’s salary was in the middle of the range and while some new hires were indeed paid more than her as her lawsuit claims, the highest paid new hire was a woman and several men were paid less than her. Therefore, Hilbert determined that gender discrimination had nothing to do with her compensation.
It doesn't say why she was fired, but most companies won't say that.
It doesn't say why she was fired, but most companies won't say that.
TFA does have a statement by Tesla about the reason for firing her:
“The termination was based on Ms Vandermeyden behaving in what the evidence indicates is a fundamentally false and misleading manner, not as a result of retaliation for the lawsuit,” the spokesperson added. “It is impossible to trust anyone after they have behaved in such a manner and therefore continued employment is also impossible.”
It doesn't say why she was fired, but most companies won't say that.
TFA does have a statement by Tesla about the reason for firing her:
“The termination was based on Ms Vandermeyden behaving in what the evidence indicates is a fundamentally false and misleading manner, not as a result of retaliation for the lawsuit,” the spokesperson added. “It is impossible to trust anyone after they have behaved in such a manner and therefore continued employment is also impossible.”
Yeah. Launching a lawsuit like that just to be found w/o merits by a third, neutral party, that's reason enough to fire her. Or him, or whatever. The minimal trust required to keep someone on payroll has been broken.
Bad career move from her part (and if she did it with premeditated malice and dishonesty, she just fucked a whole bunch of women who might be real victims of discrimination.)
Re:
Tessa must have some pretty damning evidence against her to fire her for this, because it does open up a legal case against them for retaliation, which their HR department and legal team are no doubt well aware. They'd have to have solid proof that she made it all up or so flagrantly lied about parts of it to be able to fire her over it without legal repercussion.
I would agree, provided they're competent. And while I have no reason to presume that Tesla's HR and legal staff are incompetent, it's a textbook case of retaliation because many, many other allegedly competent HR and legal departments have done the same thing in the past. Hell, there are law firms that have gotten in trouble for retaliation. Some people's outrage level get so high that they stop thinking rationally, and do whatever they can to destroy the person who complained.
because it does open up a legal case against them for retaliation
Not really. Retaliation cases are for cases which have merit. If your employee sues you and loses then she attempted to attack you or your business without merit. Firing them for this attack is perfectly reasonable as their interests are clearly not inline with those of the company.
Now if they won their case it would be entirely different. Any action then would be considered retaliatory.
Retaliation cases are for cases which have merit. If your employee sues you and loses then she attempted to attack you or your business without merit.
Um, no, that isn't true. A lawsuit "without merit" means that you have no reasonable evidence to support your argument. You can have reasonable evidence, and you will still lose your case if the other side's evidence is stronger. You can't retroactively declare a case to be without merit after the verdict.
I live in Socialist Europe where we have Unions in all companies. Even here people can get fired for "Sorry, it does not work out."
Now what that means, compared to "You are caught stealing, so we fire you for that" and the other is that in the case of theft you get nothing. No payout. No unemployment benefits. Nothing.
In the first case you get a settlement of minimal 6 weeks (in Belgium) and perhaps even more and you are entitled to get unemployment benefits.
So there is a minimum period, depending on how l
California is an at-will [shrm.org] state. She could be fired with or without cause, unless she was government or part of a union.
Re:
Phrases like "the entrenched left-wing elite" really give you away. Your guys have a monopoly on the government now, at all levels, and yet you claim that the losing side is the elite.
It doesn't matter how much "cred" a company has with a political movement, the new brand of authoritarian leftists will turn on anyone without a moment's notice if the opportunity presents itself. There is absolutely no difference between left and right in this regard.
There's no good outcome here. (Score:5, Insightful)
Regardless of the claims legitimacy, she was becoming increasingly hostile toward the company and thus a liability. That said, I really hope there was no discrimination here.
This would mean people would have to risk their reputation with their employer to testify in favor of her qualifications.
That said, the receptionist goosed me while I was making coffee the other day! I am not sure whether I should sue... or maybe think it was funny.
Oh... and I am in favor of firing people who "cat call". I have been "cat called" at work by the ladies and it makes me blush. I think calling me over to harass me privately is m
There is a good outcome: there is one more public case about sexual harassment and discrimination lies not getting one free money. The more companies are bold about exposing extortionists like this, the less false accusers there will be.
Right. Everybody considers the risks of acting, but few consider the risks of not acting. Musk's companies appear to be particularly good at balancing such risks.
Re:
Entitled
> "Despite repeatedly receiving special treatment at the expense of others, Ms Vandermeyden nonetheless chose to pursue a miscarriage of justice by suing Tesla and falsely attacking our company in the press,"
...
Some of them expect special treatment even, and then bitch about it, or in this case, try to milk some money out of the company.. because
.. women harassment, and "wage gap" is hip nowdays.
Plain bullshit, is what it is.
Yeah, she sounds like the second coming of Ellen Pao. Speaking of which, I wonder what ever happened to her deadbeat ponzi scheming beard who owed exactly the amount of money she tried suing Kleiner for.
Re: (Score:1)
Sad.
Re:Entitled
+1 Bingo
Just because she says or thinks she is harassed or paid less doesn't make that true. And to make it a media circus doesn't help the situation. No doubt there are PLENTY of people who do this now just to get what they want. It is a shame because there are legit issues that need to be addressed at places that will get overlooked when things are made-up by others and found to be unjustified.
Just because she says or thinks she is harassed [...] doesn't make that true.
Actually, I'm not so sure about that.
Years ago, I went through "Sexual Harassment Training" (No, it wasn't what you think). And, as the lawyer basically said, there are really no guidelines in the law for what is and isn't sexual harassment. What the courts have pretty much done is said that, "If you think you were harassed, you were." The defense usually boils down to whether or not you communicated your feelings to the company and whether or not the company acted appropriately. There's no "That's not
It could be a family vacation photo. I have one, for instance, that goes on display on my desk from time to time... because it was a great vacation and I like to remember it.
People who think everything is sexual / perverted are the ones with the problem.
Re:Entitled
I've seen both in tech circles. I've seen women that were harassed, and I've seen women that got special treatment where they were good at deflecting the work that was supposed to be assigned to them to others, or faced no punitive action for severely underperforming to the point that it became obvious to outsiders.
I've also seen men that were bullied in the workplace and did not have any advancement, and men that also managed to underperform for extended periods of time. Gender doesn't really dictate this.
Frankly we're not going to ever know the particulars of this case. Basically none of us were there, and it would behoove anyone that was to not say anything unless it's part of any legal proceedings and behind closed doors, or potentially in-court. At the moment there's only a single datapoint, so there isn't enough information for us to make any real conclusions. She may well be right, and could have been the target of specific harassment that was covered-up by some element of management, or she could be making false claims. There just isn't enough information for us to conclude anything.
That's very true, but from the actions taken, we can conclude that Tesla are very confident that they're on solid ground here. Hence the chances of her being the type to game the system are pretty high. Not conclusive, certainly, but still quite high.
When will people learn (Score:1)
that HR is not on your side [slapthebaldy.com]
HR works with legal to make sure the company doesn't get sued - that's their primary concern
The lawsuit
We might actually get to hear all the nitty gritty details on this one, rather than the usual handful of accusations in the press followed by the company settling the lawsuit with a gag clause. If Tesla's lawyers think they're on firm enough ground to fire her after she filed suit, they must also think they're on extremely firm ground regarding the suit itself, in which case they should fight it out to a conclusion. Which is damn rare. We're going to get an unusually detailed look at the HR practices of a billion dollar company. Should be fascinating.
I wonder what the market will think of it tomorrow... Their stock hit a new 52 week high today of $344.88. Which happens to also be an all-time high. The previous high was $342.89.
TSLA stock fluctuates more than 100 points in 6 month cycles. It will be all about proof, if she has any they are going to get soaked because now she's got a retaliation claim to go with the sex harassment claim.
Amazon (Score:2)
For the most part I agree with you regarding markets, but I should point out that for years Amazon didn't make any money, Mr. Bezos put out a ton of promises and
... Look at where they are now. Maybe they're the exception that proves the rule.
Tesla might not be making any money right now, but I would think it's a pretty safe bet to invest in long term.
It was a pretty safe bet to invest in tesla, when their stock price was, and a reasonable premium over a 'normal' company might not be unreasonable.
...
But - a market cap over Ford,
There are some sane reasons that this might be still a good investment.
Tesla is planning to have their autopilot in a state that it can do driveway to driveway from one coast to the other by the end of the year.
At this point, there will be some tens of thousands of autopilot-hardware-capable vehicles on the road.
It could be that
Re:The lawsuit
Tesla has yet to turn a profit, claiming growth - yet every other firm manages to grow while it is profitable. Tesla has significant governance issues, so it isn't being managed well at all.
Firms which are profitable while growing are typically growing at single digit percentages per year, while not being in one of the most capital intensive industries in the world. Did you know there's a battery factory in Nevada now? It was empty desert a few years ago. Do you think that was free? Or even cheap? They spent half a billion dollars on capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2016 alone, then did it again in the first quarter of this year. They expect to spend an additional $1.5 billion on capital expenditures by September. The incumbent car companies thought they were completely safe from new competition because they knew how much money somebody would have to spend in order to actually compete with them. They believed that everybody was just like you, too cowardly to spend that money in order to build factories. Turns out they were wrong, just like you.
I read your links. They're both a year old, and almost totally obsolete. The SolarCity buy is a done deal. There is no SolarCity anymore. It's all Tesla now. I'm not so sure it was a good purchase, but all "will they/should they" analysis is irrelevant. They did. Meanwhile they made $2.7 billion in GAAP revenue in the first quarter of this year, up almost triple what they made a year ago. They did it by producing cars 64% faster than they did a year ago. And that's with zero ZEV sales in the quarter. Nobody has to buy the zero emissions credits from them anymore. The whining about the board of directors is nothing more than a naked attempt at a power grab. I consider Tesla's ability to tell the usual suspects to go to hell a serious strength, not a weakness. Those people only know how to fuck up old companies by gutting them, not grow new ones.
Badly managed? Not even close. You just don't have any idea how to evaluate them because what they're doing hasn't been done in your lifetime. They're spinning up a global car company from scratch. Fifteen years ago they didn't exist. Of the top 15 car companies in the world (by manufacturing volume), 7 of them are over a century old and 2 of them aren't global (neither SAIC nor Peugeot Citreon sell into the US market). None of them were founded less than 40 years ago. Groupe PSA, formerly Peugeot Citreon, is the youngest, founded in 1976. The rest date from the 1940s or earlier. Two of them, Fiat and Renault, date from the 1800s. When Tesla is a century old, maybe you'll be able to understand them.
Tesla Motors isn't one of the top 15 in the world and may never be, but they're competing directly with those top 15. That's expensive. Really expensive.
I can't deny that markets are delusional though...
> Tesla has yet to turn a profit, claiming growth - yet every other firm manages to grow while it is profitable.
*cough* AMZN *cough*.
https://www.theverge.com/2013/4/12/4217794/jeff-bezos-letter-amazon-investors-2012
Bezos practically invented the growth-first-profit-whenever mantra, and it's worked for Amazon at least.
Engineer?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/aj-vandermeyden-89a90163
Some how she is an MRI aide then a sale rep then without any gap in work she becomes an engineer, I guess she could have gone into sales straight from engineering school but this seems unlikely. Can we please stop calling everyone who works in the Bay area and engineer. Are the homeless there street engineers?
Re:Engineer?
Found more:
https://electrek.co/2017/02/28/tesla-allegations-discrimination-female-engineer-review/
Expected (Score:1)
This is why (Score:1, Flamebait)
I couldn't help but notice...
...Vandermeyden's attorney is Therese Lawless.
She should have went with Lucy instead.
Promote as an engineer WITHOUT a degree
“Tesla is committed to creating a positive workplace environment that is free of discrimination for all our employees. Ms. Vandermeyden joined Tesla in a sales position in 2013, and since then, despite having no formal engineering degree, she has sought and moved into successive engineering roles, beginning with her work in Tesla’s paint shop and eventually another role in General Assembly. Even after she made her complaints of alleged discrimination, she sought and was advanced into at least one other new role, evidence of the fact that Tesla is committed to rewarding hard work and talent, regardless of background. When Ms. Vandermeyden first brought her concerns to us over a year ago, we immediately retained a neutral third party, Anne Hilbert of EMC2Law, to investigate her claims so that, if warranted, we could take appropriate action to address the issues she raised. After an exhaustive review of the facts, the independent investigator determined that Ms. Vandermeyden’s “claims of gender discrimination, harassment, and retaliation have not been substantiated.” Without this context, the story presented in the original article is misleading.”
Time to repeal the states' industrial exemptions [liberty.edu] for engineering licensing.
Reason #86753 to not hire SJWs
If you see gender studies or similar on their resumes - DON'T HIRE.
Fred Garvin...
Re: (Score:2)
Re:Duh
Hiring quotas result in employees that take their jobs for granted, don't produce, and cause trouble....and they get away with it because the company can't fire them due to the quota.
It IS true that some places tolerate harassment and pay women unfairly. It is ALSO true that some women make these accusations when they aren't true, to get EVEN MORE pay and EVEN MORE special treatment. Abuses exist on both sides, and so we should not try to fix them with a one-sided solution.
You get paid what you negotiate for when you get hired. Want more? Ask for more at the start.
If you are an engineer that agreed to $90k a year and I'm an engineer that held out for $125k a year (numbers are for illustration, I have no idea what she makes), and the company decided they needed us both, that isn't discrimination.
If you accepted $90k a year and were asked to take over the job I was doing, same job as you by your own admission, why should the company raise your salary?
You're doing the same work
Traditional discrimination doesn't simply go away on its own or because the discriminated raise their demands.
