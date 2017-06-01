Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


OneLogin Says Breach Exposed Ability To Decrypt Customer Data (krebsonsecurity.com) 17

Reader tsu doh nimh writes: OneLogin, an online service that lets users manage logins to sites and apps from a single platform, says it has suffered a security breach in which customer data was compromised, including the ability to decrypt encrypted data, KrebsOnSecurity reports. "A breach that allowed intruders to decrypt customer data could be extremely damaging for affected customers. After OneLogin customers sign into their account, the service takes care of remembering and supplying the customer's usernames and passwords for all of their other applications."

