Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket (washingtonpost.com)
Headed on a trip? You may soon be able to ditch your boarding pass in favor of your fingers or face. From a report: Delta announced, on Wednesday, a new biometric identification pilot program that will eventually let you use your fingerprints instead of a plane ticket (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). That followed a JetBlue announcement hours earlier that it is testing a program in Boston that will match pictures of customers' faces with the passport database maintained by U.S. Custom and Border Protections. Delta's program, which kicked off at Washington's Reagan National Airport, is in partnership with Clear, a company that already lets customers skip to the front of security lines without identification.
Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket More | Reply Login
Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals