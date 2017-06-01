Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket (washingtonpost.com) 20
Headed on a trip? You may soon be able to ditch your boarding pass in favor of your fingers or face. From a report: Delta announced, on Wednesday, a new biometric identification pilot program that will eventually let you use your fingerprints instead of a plane ticket (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). That followed a JetBlue announcement hours earlier that it is testing a program in Boston that will match pictures of customers' faces with the passport database maintained by U.S. Custom and Border Protections. Delta's program, which kicked off at Washington's Reagan National Airport, is in partnership with Clear, a company that already lets customers skip to the front of security lines without identification.
Re: Valujet (Score:1)
Security Is All Set (Score:1)
Simple !
Re: (Score:2)
My own sister has trouble telling my brother and I apart and we aren't even twins. Not so much now that we wear our hair different but when we did people, even family, would would always mistake us.
Facial recognition is a joke.
Re: (Score:2)
Faceprint... (Score:2)
Is this where the TSA slams you to the ground and drags you on the flight?.
Re: Faceprint... (Score:2)
How about more seating space instead? (Score:2)
Tickets and electronic tickets work fine. This isn't an issue. How about give us more space on the planes instead of spending money on this stuff?
How long? (Score:2)
Before their database of face hashes is hacked by nefarious jerks who will then sell it to the highest bidder?
While not necessarily technically 100% accurate, you get the drift....
How convenient! (Score:2)
Now they can just use the fingerprints they have on file to unlock your phone during their all-too-common border searches, rather than having to rely on your cooperation.
And The Hot Stewardess Said... (Score:2)
The vendor wants to sell a mugshot database (Score:2)
After all, the CIA shouldn't be the only folks with one, that's money left on the table.
It wil only be sold to nice people like airlines, of course!