Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket

Headed on a trip? You may soon be able to ditch your boarding pass in favor of your fingers or face. From a report: Delta announced, on Wednesday, a new biometric identification pilot program that will eventually let you use your fingerprints instead of a plane ticket (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). That followed a JetBlue announcement hours earlier that it is testing a program in Boston that will match pictures of customers' faces with the passport database maintained by U.S. Custom and Border Protections. Delta's program, which kicked off at Washington's Reagan National Airport, is in partnership with Clear, a company that already lets customers skip to the front of security lines without identification.

Your Face or Fingerprint Could Soon Replace Your Plane Ticket

  • If your finger prints get stolen, just get some new fingers.

    Simple !

    • My own sister has trouble telling my brother and I apart and we aren't even twins. Not so much now that we wear our hair different but when we did people, even family, would would always mistake us.

      Facial recognition is a joke.

    • You're missing the point. Your face or fingerprint are going to replace your ticket; and now if they are going to take away your ticket, they will take away your face or finger instead.

  • Faceprint... (Score:3)

    by Frosty Piss ( 770223 ) * on Thursday June 01, 2017 @12:46PM (#54526401)

    Is this where the TSA slams you to the ground and drags you on the flight?.

    • The people they work for are pretty hard up for biometric data these days (that's a joke; they've got plenty). I can just imagine some Smeagol looking guy in the basement of an intelligence agency hugging a Facebook sever with clothing made out of cellphones and henna tattoos shaped like fingerprints and saying "my precious."

  • Tickets and electronic tickets work fine. This isn't an issue. How about give us more space on the planes instead of spending money on this stuff?

  • Before their database of face hashes is hacked by nefarious jerks who will then sell it to the highest bidder?

    While not necessarily technically 100% accurate, you get the drift....

  • Now they can just use the fingerprints they have on file to unlock your phone during their all-too-common border searches, rather than having to rely on your cooperation.

  • ... oh my you are handsome... Just smile into this camera for me, and I promise that your faceprint will never be stolen by hackers. =)

  • After all, the CIA shouldn't be the only folks with one, that's money left on the table.

    It wil only be sold to nice people like airlines, of course!

  • A nonexistent problem? (Score:3)

    by bluegutang ( 2814641 ) on Thursday June 01, 2017 @01:17PM (#54526709)

    They already don't check ID at the gate. They just scan the boarding pass (NOT "plane ticket") like you would scan a bar code in a supermarket. How would getting your face scanned be any faster than this?

    If you want to speed up the boarding process, you could just have more gate agents scanning boarding passes. But this probably wouldn't help, because usually the bottleneck is on the plane, where passengers are finding their seats and loading the overhead compartments. Frequently there is a line in the jetway of passengers whose boarding passes have been scanned, who are waiting for a chance to get into the plane.

    If you really wanted to speed boarding, you would add a second jetway entrance at the back end of the plane, to double the rate at which people could board.

    A simpler fix would be to board the last few rows in the plane first rather than last, so that passengers storing their bags above rows 1-10 wouldn't block passengers who want to get to rows 11-30.

  • So those face and finger "masks" from Mission Impossible, which clearly make this sort of "biometric" security useless, will finally be ignored to the fullest.

    Good job TSA!
  • Okay, having my face and/or fingerprint in a database is just creepy as heck. This nonsense would be used for tracking us on network cameras all over. Talk about invasion of privacy. This would virtually eliminate it. We already have face database being used by the police in New York as well as Vermont. This is invasion of privacy on a huge scale.
  • In the US, this may be the case. But not in Europe. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) forbids the processing of this kind of sensitive information in article 9.
    • My post is only true if a ticked is completely replaced by a biometric one. Like in, the passenger has no other option. When the biometric ticket is an optional one, where the passenger has a choice between a normal ticked and a biometric one, it is allowed.

  • For everyone who is flailing after reading this, you should know that this is an opt-in only program. "It's opt-in... for now" is a valid argument but if you don't like it, you can avoid airplanes. I've taken one in the last 10 years and frankly I didn't care for the experience and thus have not done so again. You can do the same, it's totally up to you.

