EFF Sues FBI For Records About Paid Best Buy Geek Squad Informants

The Electronic Frontier Foundation is suing the FBI for records "about the extent to which it directs and trains Best Buy employees to conduct warrantless searches of people's devices." The lawsuit stems around an incident in 2011 where a gynecology doctor took his computer for repairs at Best Buy's Geek Squad. The repair technician was a paid FBI informant that found child pornography on the doctor's computer, ultimately resulting in the doctor being charged with possessing child pornography. From the EFF's report: A federal prosecution of a doctor in California revealed that the FBI has been working for several years to cultivate informants in Best Buy's national repair facility in Brooks, Kentucky, including reportedly paying eight Geek Squad employees as informants. According to court records in the prosecution of the doctor, Mark Rettenmaier, the scheme would work as follows: Customers with computer problems would take their devices to the Geek Squad for repair. Once Geek Squad employees had the devices, they would surreptitiously search the unallocated storage space on the devices for evidence of suspected child porn images and then report any hits to the FBI for criminal prosecution. Court records show that some Geek Squad employees received $500 or $1,000 payments from the FBI. At no point did the FBI get warrants based on probable cause before Geek Squad informants conducted these searches. Nor are these cases the result of Best Buy employees happening across potential illegal content on a device and alerting authorities. Rather, the FBI was apparently directing Geek Squad workers to conduct fishing expeditions on people's devices to find evidence of criminal activity. Prosecutors would later argue, as they did in Rettenmaier's case, that because private Geek Squad personnel conducted the searches, there was no Fourth Amendment violation. The judge in Rettenmaier's case appeared to agree with prosecutors, ruling earlier this month that because the doctor consented both orally and in writing to the Geek Squad's search of his device, their search did not amount to a Fourth Amendment violation. The court, however, threw out other evidence against Rettenmaier after ruling that FBI agents misstated key facts in the application for a warrant to search his home and smartphone. We disagree with the court's ruling that Rettenmaier consented to a de-facto government search of his devices when he sought Best Buy's help to repair his computer. But the court's ruling demonstrates that law enforcement agents are potentially exploiting legal ambiguity about when private searches become government action that appears intentionally designed to try to avoid the Fourth Amendment.
I think it's relevant to the customers that visit Best Buy, use their services, or have received hardware as a gift. If employees are doing warrant-less searches and being paid by the government to do it, this is foul play. Any information gathered under these false pretenses is inadmissable in court, according to law. If government won't respect its own laws, then it dilutes the value and even the threat that laws present to someone who might decide to start breaking law, and the state of order is weakened
And that is any different than today... how? The third-party doctrine would seem to apply, not unlike how Google or Microsoft can peruse your email or uploaded files looking for things they don't like (or think illegal and report it).
what standing does the EFF have to sue the FBI? (Third parties can't sue wrong-doers; only the allegedly-wronged party can sue.)
The discoveries are not accidental (Score:3)
Some of the articles seem to indicate employees are stumbling across illegal images as part of their repair process. But they are retrieving images from slack space, which afaik is not something a best buy type repair tech would do as part of a repair. So the techs are at a minimum using forensic tools to recover data. Also where are they billing the time for these non repair activities?...forensic scans are time consuming.
I'm also very curious to know if the techs were then manually reviewing the recovered images, again time consuming, or if the FBI further assisted by providing the tech access to LE tools such as the databases of hashes of known CP to make their searching faster.
As a victim of CP myself I have no love for creeps who access or share it, but for the FBI to argue that best buy employees weren't being led to perform searches on their behalf sounds rediculous.
